Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, Directions: Take the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road and connect with the E30 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Truck Road, then follow signs for the reserve, open Mon to Sat, 8am to 5.30pm (last entry 4pm), free entry. ead.gov.ae

Jubail Mangrove Park

The huge boardwalk through Abu Dhabi’s National Mangrove park offers visitors a chance to get a little closer to nature. There is a chance to get your kayaking snap amongst the vast greens, but your main motive to visit should be to say hello to wildlife. There’s a diverse list of animals including fish, crabs, birds (including flamingos), turtles, gazelle, crabs and more mysterious creatures.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, 8am to 7.30pm daily, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10 (ages 3 to 7). Tel: (0)56 303 2423. park.jubailisland.ae

Sir Bani Yas Island – Arabian Wildlife Park

Getting to this island that’s home to over 11,000 animals takes a bit of time, but the sights are worth it. It’s a 25-minute boat ride from Jebel Dhanna (itself a two-hour drive from downtown Abu Dhabi) but once on the island, you are treated with wilderness, romantic vistas and more. The list of wild animals on this island paradise include different endangered species such as blackbuck antelope and Arabian oryx as well as giraffe, ostrich and cheetah. Guests on the island have the opportunity to go on-safari and snatch memorable opportunities to glimpse these rare creatures, without a single cage or handler in sight.

Sir Bani Yas is located 8 km off the coast of Jebel Dhanna (two hours’ drive from downtown Abu Dhabi), accessible by complimentary water taxi or private seaplane. You can book stays on the anantara.com website.

Emirates Park Zoo

Animals you will encounter here include wildcats including lions, tigers leopards and more; herbivores like giraffes and zebras; primates such as capuchins; birds including the majestic owl, hawks, eagles and parrots; reptiles and more. You can get your thrills on a zipline or dine with elephants or feed the hungry hippos. Entry to the zoo costs Dhs40 per person and can be booked here. Do note, currently a green pass is required to enter.

Emirates Park Zoo, 12th Street, Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi, open daily 9am to 8pm, Tel: (0)2 501 0000. emiratesparkzooandresort.com

Al Ain

Al Ain Zoo

This 400-hectare park’s was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan back in 1968. It is one of the largest in the Middle East and many animals include gorillas, lions, cheetahs, giraffes, jaguars, lemurs, hippos, chimpanzees, wolves, and crocodiles call it home. Visitors can see endangered species preserved and taken care of within habitats similar to their own, and even interact with them. A number of experiences are available including feeding the king of the jungle (pictured above), partaking in a mountain biking experience and more. Do note, a green pass is needed to enter. Tickets cost Dhs31.50 per adult and Dhs10.50 per child.