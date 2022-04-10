From laidback breakfast spots to romantic date nights, here’s where you can dine with your toes in the sand…

When compiling this list of Dubai’s best beachfront restaurants, there were very strict rules. These are not just spots where you can see the beach. Nope – these 21 gems are all restaurants where you can dine alfresco with your toes firmly in the sand.

From sun-kissed breakfasts to romantic date nights, there’s something for all beach lovers.

Here are 21 of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai.

The Beach Bar & Grill by Mauco Colagreco

If you’re looking for an ultra-romantic date spot to knock your previous efforts out of the park, then the Beach Bar & Grill at One & Only Royal Mirage should be high on your hit list. Now, with a renewed partnership with Argentine Chef Mauro Colagreco, the popular spot has revealed a fresh new look. Inspired by the relaxed alfresco lifestyle of Argentina, the refresh space boasts a smart-casual setting on the Dubai Marina coastline. Guests can expect relaxed yet sophisticated interiors with a teakwood terrace, thick tabletops crafted from slabs of natural wood, sand-coloured suede furnishings, green and turquoise decor, and art deco accents. Pick a seat in the 72-seat indoor dining area, or out on the terrace for optimum beach views.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com.

The Beach House

Details: No matter what time of the day you visit The Beach House, you’ll feel like you’re dining at a tropical resort, far from the bustle of Dubai. We love its setting, whitewashed decor and menu that makes you feel at home no matter where you’re from. Bag a beachfront table at the edge of the restaurant, and you’re guaranteed a good time – and a gorgeous view. The oversized glass brimming with calamari is a great way to kick off a lazy lunch.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, daily 12pm to 1am, Tel: (04) 567 8304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

Breeze Beach Grill

Details: At the end of Club Vista Mare’s strip of restaurants, Breeze is one of our go-to spots for tanning and eating in equal measure. It serves up one of the best breakfast menus on the Palm, with healthy options such as smashed avo toast and a watermelon and feta salad, plus stacks of pancakes and the Breeze breakfast sandwich. There’s indoor and outdoor seating on the terrace, or make your way down to one of the loungers on the beach and soak up the sun while snacking. It’s a lively atmosphere, and a great spot for taking the family to as well.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Weds 12pm to 12am, Thurs and Fri 9am to 12am. Tel (04) 568 3000. breeze.ae

February 30

Retro vibes pour out of this stunning spot, with fun umbrellas, a shark fin beach bar and pretty pink interiors. February 30 is West Beach’s vibrant hotspot to enjoy sundowners and delicious bites overlooking the Dubai Marina skyline.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Fish

Details: With its beachfront location, whitewashed fit-out and twinkling lights, it’s not hard to see why Fish has become one of the city’s most romantic spots. As well as tables in the garden, there is seating right on the beach, so you can enjoy vibrant Turkish, Greek and Mediterranean cuisine with your toes in the sand. For the main event, choose a whole fish from the ice display, expertly grilled to order.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 12pm to 4pm & 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. fish-dubai.com

The Jetty Lounge

Details: One of the best looking bars in Dubai, Jetty Lounge is all about classy mocktails, chilled tunes and stunning sunsets. It’s accessed via a winding path through the lush gardens of the One&Only Royal Mirage, perched right on the sand, with sweeping views of the ocean and the Palm. While it’s more about intricate cocktails and the ‘wow-worthy setting’, you can expect to tuck into bar snacks and mezze such as hummus, tabouleh, marinated prawns and beef teriyaki.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 399 9999. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

Koko Bay

This beach bar and restaurant brings serious Bali vibes to Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach. Sink your toes into the sand while you savour fruity cocktails and a selection of Euro-Asian snacks.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

La Plage

La Plage is an extension of already-successful restaurant, French Riviera. The gorgeous terrace sits right out on the beach, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Burj Al Arab, and takes you to Côte D’Azur with a French-Mediterranean menu. The sun-dappled terrace the perfect spot for sundowners, long leisurely lunches basking in the Dubai sunshine and memorable dinners, with a DJ playing tracks on a weekend. The menu is brought to you by Head Chef Kim Joinié-Maurin, with a selection of delectable dishes to suit an ambient atmosphere.

La Plage by French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 1pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish brings Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. It’s absolutely stunning, offering its visitors the perfect spot for dining and sunbathing, with those incredible Dubai Marina skyline views.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am. @luckyfishdubai

Myrra

Club Vista Mare on the Palm Jumeirah is a gorgeous spot for a long, leisurely lunch, and Myrra by Opa is one of the prettiest restaurants there, with gorgeous flowers and seating that spills from the terrace to the beach. The menu is Greek and Spanish, and you can tuck into dishes such as tuna carpaccio, crispy calamari, Myrra hummus and, a standout, the katafi wrapped feta cheese.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Nammos

Nammos Dubai is an export of the celebrity-loved Mykonos restaurant. Tucked next to the main entrance of the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Nammos Dubai has its own private beach, terrace and restaurant. True to the Greek provenance, the menu exudes a lightness of touch that takes you to the Mediterranean. Come with a frisky credit card (Nammos definitely isn’t cheap) and give those celebrities a run for their money.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (058) 1210000. nammos.gr

Nikki Beach Dubai

Details: This blissful beachfront setting awaits for relaxed meals of poke, mezze or mixed grills overlooking the sea as the sun sets. There’s always a good vibe, which starts with the upbeat staff, and passed onto guests through impeccable service.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sun, 11am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 376 6000. nikkibeachhotels.com

Salt

Details: One of Dubai’s best-loved beach canteens, Salt at Kite Beach is famed for its sliders, fries and ice creams. The beachside food truck often sees deep queues of people on weekends. It’s one of the top spots on Kite Beach to refuel in between water sports and other beachfront activities.

Kite Beach, Jumeirah, daily 9am to late. Tel: (055) 996 5802. find-salt.com

Sea Fu

Details: Although you can’t quite dine with your toes in the sand at Sea Fu, the stunning beachfront views make it worth a mention. The Asian-influenced seafood restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and bar bites throughout the day. It’s got a relaxed feel thanks to its brilliant beachfront location, but it’s smaller than most, giving it a romantic, intimate vibe.

Sea Fu, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, daily 1pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com

Shimmers

Details: This secluded spot in Jumeirah’s Mina A’Salam is just steps away from the sea and serves up some of the city’s best casual Greek cuisine with a European influence. On the menu, you’ll find the likes of cold seafood starters, salads, casseroles and a cooked to order catch of the day. It’s a casual setting, so you don’t need to dress up, although it sits right on Madinat Jumeirah’s private beach with spectacular views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – so you might want to for the Instagram shots alone.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Surf Club

Aprons & Hammers Beach House recently rebranded to Surf Club, and guests can expect a truly elevated experience, as the whole place has undergone a transformation. There’s now more seating than ever, under sun-dappled wooden trellises, with the introduction of roomy cabanas for a fabulous beach day. Bag a seat out on the terrace or on the beach and toast to the evening with picture-perfect views of the sunset and the iconic Dubai Marina Skyline. There’s also international DJs every Saturday and a brunch on Sundays.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 455 5235. @surfclubdubai

Tamoka

Not only does Tamoka offer a gorgeous restaurant space with indoor and outdoor seating, there are also seats on the beach – perfect for sundowners – and a separate beach bar, Caña by Tamoka, which is reached by a winding path, and is right out on the sand. Dishes include crispy beef short ribs, smoked octopus, seafood catch and Patagonian prawns. Oh, and you’ll be able to enjoy amazing views of Ain Dubai, as Tamoka sits right opposite it on JBR.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, lunch 12pm to 5pm, sunset 5pm to 7pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm, bar 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099 @tamokadubai

Villa Beach

At Villa Beach, you’ll dine literally right there on the sand, with tables and chairs set for lunch and dinner, and some more casual seating ready for sunset views. The menu is sophisticated Italian with antipasti, pasta and grilled seafood on offer.

Villa Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, daily. Tel: (04) 406 8719. jumeirah.com

Wavebreaker

Details: Right on the beach, this casual bar and grill is a great spot for a laidback beverage. It’s all about the beach holiday vibes here, with a crowd-pleasing menu of grilled prawns buffalo chicken wings, and the ultimate barbecue burger that are great for a bit of mid-sunbathing snacking. It’s also home to several screens that show live sports, which is where you’ll find most of JBR’s sports fans and sun worshippers catching the weekly matches. Pool and beach access is priced at Dhs99 every day.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

White Beach

At this Atlantis The Palm hotspot, dine on the sand under a crocheted umbrella, or up in the beachy-keen restaurant, where the sun-kissed flavours of the Med come to the fore. The beach club is open Monday to Friday, priced at Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages, while on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays its Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages.



White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm Entry 21+. Tel: (0)55 2004321. atlantis.com

Zoya by Maui

This Hawaiian-themed beachside terrace at Sofitel The Palm offers up a simple but satisfying menu filled with power salads, grilled meats, hearty sandwiches, burgers and fresh-from-the-oven pizzas. The setting is relaxed, so don your casuals for a lunch or dinner here.

Maui beach Restaurant & Bar, Sofitel The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 6pm & 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Images: Supplied/Facebook