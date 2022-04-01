The food drive will help battle hunger in 50 countries around the globe…

For the longest time, you may have been seeing ‘Expo 2020’ as a network name, but now it most likely has changed to ‘1B Meals’. Wondering why? Well, 1B Meals is a community campaign launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai – a food drive to battle hunger in several countries around the globe.

The ‘one billion meals campaign’ is the third campaign of its kind launched by the Ruler of Dubai. All of the campaigns have taken place during the 30 days of Ramadan but this year Sheikh Mohammed stated that the campaign will be ongoing, and will continue for the coming years until the goal of one billion meals is achieved. It commenced on the first day of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohammed announced the campaign in March with a tweet stating ‘He who is full and his neighbour is hungry, does not believe. 800 million people suffer from hunger around the world and our humanity and our religion push us to extend a helping hand.’

On April 2, he launched the campaign with a social media announcement stating, ‘Today, we begin the One Billion Meals campaign. The largest food drive to battle hunger in 50 countries around the globe. Ramadan is a Holy month where we promote empathy and solidarity with needy people. One Billion message of Hope from the UAE to the world.’

And it doesn’t cost much to help in this humanitarian campaign to support the less fortunate with one meal costing just one dirham. The drive will distribute vital food support to the underprivileged and vulnerable in 50 countries.

The campaign is open to individuals and corporate donors from within the UAE and around the world.

Here’s how you can donate

Want to contribute to the 1B Meals campaign? Head to 1billionmeals.ae where you will find three ways to donate: Online (options to donate once or monthly), via SMS or via bank transfer or a phone call.

During the previous two campaigns, there were also live charity auctions, collections from public and private entities and humanitarian organisations, and more. You will need to stay tuned to social media to find out more ways to help support this wonderful initiative.

Images: Supplied/Social