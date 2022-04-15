The world’s largest observation wheel has extended its temporary closure…

The world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, will be closed throughout the summer, an update posted to its website has announced. Back in March, Ain Dubai announced it would close throughout Ramadan, reopening for the Eid weekend. However a new update now advises that Ain Dubai’s temporary closure will “be extended through the summer months.” Although we don’t know exactly how long that will be, the site advises that once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made.

Citing ‘enhancement works’ as the reason for the temporary closure, there will be lots to look forward to when the Bluewaters Island attraction does reopen after summer. When the first closure was announced, the website promised that Ain Dubai would “introduce new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors.” We’re suitably intrigued.

One of Dubai’s most anticipated attractions, Ain Dubai, finally opened on October 21, 2021. The world’s tallest observation wheel is a 250 metre rotating attraction, now recognised as the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. It’s 82 metres higher than the High Roller in Las Vegas and almost twice the size of the London Eye. The 48 cabins provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

Since opening last October, Ain Dubai has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe, according to its website.