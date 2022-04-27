Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

These are the best new restaurants in Dubai.

Now open

Canary Club

Canary Club, found in JLT’s Banyan Tree Residences, certainly looks fabulous as a neon sign lit in canary yellow emblazoned on the side of the building tells us we’re in the right place. Cosy booths are finished in dark leather and woods, there’s botanicals climbing the stone walls, and an open-kitchen is a welcoming invitation to watch the culinary team making magic before your eyes. Intricate details are everywhere you look, and no corner is without something interesting to look at. The yuzu scallop (Dhs95) is full of fruity flavours, thin and fresh slivers of scallop covered in a cucumber yuzu and topped with crisp puffed rice and just a hint of red chili. A Peruvian tropicola seabass ceviche (Dhs65) is another appetizing mix of sweet and spice, with cubes of seabass, yellow pepper and passionfruit swimming in a light coconut milk. From the small dishes, the aji atun tostada (Dhs85) doesn’t quite get the corn tostada to tuna topping ratio quite right, and we’d have liked a little more miso shiro dressing. Read the full review.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com Eva Beach House Promising stylish interiors, lively vibes and an artisanal culinary experience, Eva Beach House is set to become your new go-to spot for beachfront dining and chic pool days. If you want to embark on a full culinary experience, book a table at the boho-chic restaurant, where you’ll find tables and chairs in creams and neutrals, a fresh fish and meat display and cacti climbing the walls. Or, make the most of the final few weeks of alfresco dining with a table on the sprawling terrace, set under the shade of a bright white macrame canopy. Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 1856 @evabeachhousedxb

Yingsu

Yingsu is a vibrant new restaurant that promises an authentic Chinese dining experience, with a tastebud-tingling menu of traditional flavours and signature dishes. The venue features a jewel-tone lounge bar as you enter, which then leads into a large restaurant space, with plenty of wooden and bamboo accents that’s been dimly lit with soft lanterns. Dark mahogany wood tables are surrounded by bright ruby red chairs, and various shades of crimson, scarlet and burgundy dominate the colour palette. This theme extends out onto the terrace, which boasts stunning views of Ain Dubai and Bluewaters, and thanks to windows that fold fully outwards, even diners indoors will be able to enjoy those coveted views.

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, JBR, soft opening. @yingsudxb.com

Villamore

The Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah’s restaurant has a new culinary addition, Villamore, which promises to make you feel like you are on a mini-getaway. Nestled inside the luxury hotel, the restaurant is so well hidden we were misdirected twice, but when you do reach Villamore, you’re rewarded with uninterrupted views of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. Villamore is currently open for lunch and dinner, and boasts an extensive tapas and dinner menu. From the tapas menu, we tried the pappardella ripiena (Dhs60) with ricotta, spinach and walnut – one to order if you like your pasta al dente with a generous helping of cherry tomatoes. Plus, it has its own delightful little story: it’s inspired by chef Silvio Carro’s childhood memories and his grandmother’s homemade pasta. Read the full review.

Villamore, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, daily Lunch: 12pm to 7pm, Dinner: 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 444 2000. @villamoredubai

SAN

SAN can be found at the top end of Palm West Beach, just past Fairmont The Palm in Nakheel’s new development, The Club. There’s both an indoor restaurant and two levels of beach – the top part has an infinity pool, alfresco tables, a pool bar, the DJ booth and luxury cabanas. Inside, a large open-plan restaurant invites guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving up quality Mediterranean dishes from the open kitchen. Dishes are fairly priced but we would have loved slightly bigger portions, the truffle pizza (Dhs120) although delicious, was polished off in just a few bites. A more filling option is the prawn tempura maki (Dhs95) which arrived beautifully presented with its own miniature board of freshly grated wasabi. The sushi itself was delightfully flavourful with extra crunch from the panko fried prawns. Read the full review.

SAN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 9am to midnight, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com @sanbeach.dubai

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

A celebration of the uncomplicated pleasures of dining on great food with loved ones, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare – which stands for ‘love and hook of the fish’ – features breezy, nautically-inspired interiors in shades of clotted cream, duck egg blue and dove grey, with intricate details including terrazzo style tiles and a fish counter where the day’s fresh catches are displayed on ice. While much of the space is dedicated to dining, there’s also an expansive bar where guests can join for pre- or post-dinner drinks. Floor to ceiling windows flood the space with natural light and allow the spectacular city skyline views to take centre stage. We tried L’Amo’s take on a cacio & pepe (Dhs140), only this time its served with sea urchin. The spaghetti is dense and well-cooked, served traditionally al dente and doused in a creamy pepper sauce. The smooth sea urchin is delicately placed on top to complement the bite of the pepper, making it an all-round balanced dish. The fish display counter offers a wide selection of fresh catches, from calamari to clams, lobster and red snapper – but on this occasion we’ve got our eye on the grilled Galician sea bass (Dhs450 for two people). Paired with broccoletti (Dhs35) and roasted potatoes (Dhs35), the fish is filleted at the table and plated without a bone in sight. It’s meaty, flavourful and truly moreish. Read the full review.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, open daily 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0) 4 278 4800, @lamobistrodelmare, lamorestaurant.com

Demon Duck

Asia’s most notorious chef and global television personality, Alvin Leung, has announced the opening of his new restaurant, Demon Duck. The acclaimed chef earned three Michelin stars for his restaurants, and is a judge on MasterChef Canada. Demon Duck can be found in Caesars Palace Dubai, offering and innovative twist on Chinese and Asian dishes. But the star of the show is the Peking duck. For those who’ve only ventured as far as the crispy aromatic duck from your local Chinese, best be prepared for a more ritualistic experience here. Peking duck is aromatic duck’s regal aunt. Rather than being met with a deep fat fryer, Peking duck is steamed or plunged into boiling water, dried, and left to hang for a day, before being roasted so that the skin becomes like amber glass. But it is costly. Here it’s Dhs625 for a whole bird, with no options for smaller portions. Ouch. It’s a huge, shimmering beauty of a bird, though. The staff bring shredded cucumber and hoisin sauce alongside bamboo steamers of buns infused with calamansi – a Philippine lime. The duck arrives on two huge plates, one with sliced duck, and the other with pieces on the bone. It’s enough to feed an army, but goodness is it delicious: soft meat, juicy fat and crispy skin with the soy and caramel kick of the hoisin, all cradled within a pillowy bun. Read the full review.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @demonduckdubai Trove If you’re looking to take a break from all that retail therapy at The Dubai Mall, there’s an Instagrammable new spot to check out. Called Trove, it’s described as a meeting of gastronomy and art, with a menu of international cuisines overseen by Le Cordon Bleu trained Chef Doğukan Duguncu. There’s three different sections to choose from: a pretty restaurant packed with colourful furnishings, a relaxing shisha lounge and the largest alfresco terrace in Dubai Mall, which offers a front row seat to the worlds biggest fountain show. There’s plenty of insta-worthy moments for diners looking to get that coveted snap for their feed, from a floral throne centerpiece to a glow in the dark graffiti, which shape shifts according to the time of day. Trove, Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall, now open. @thetrove Nonya Initially, Nonya was positioned Singaporean, but has since migrated to describing itself as pan-Asian, which feels more reflective of the menu. Maki rolls sit alongside Dim Sum, a dedicated robata section and a whole page of meat and seafood dishes. We start with satay ayam (Dhs75) – crispy chicken cooked in punchy Malaysian spices falls tenderly off the skewers, and we delight in dunking each one in a creamy satay sauce. The California maki rolls (Dhs75) are a bit more style over substance: a bit on the dry side, and topped with too much tobaiko for our personal taste. Initially, Nonya was positioned Singaporean, but has since migrated to describing itself as pan-Asian, which feels more reflective of the menu. Maki rolls sit alongside Dim Sum, a dedicated robata section and a whole page of meat and seafood dishes. Read the full review. 44th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 6pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 2am Fri, 1pm to 2am Sat. Tel: (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai Wazuzhu An upscale Asian restaurant has opened in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. The theatrical spot offers live entertainment, Pan-Asian dishes, cocktails and more from the late-night lounge. Wazuzhu showcases authentic Asian entertainment through its exciting show line-up. Wazuzhu, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesday to Sunday, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 566 4882. @wazuzhu 12 Chairs Caviar Bar Following on from its success in Doha, 12 Chairs Caviar Bar has opened on the 71st floor of SLS Dubai. Reserved for only 12 guests, this signature spot serves up a one-of-a-kind caviar and champagne experience. 12 Chairs Caviar Bar, 71st floor, SLS Dubai, Monday to Saturday, 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @12chairsdubai tashas Mirdif We love a visit to tashas. For the Instagrammable interiors, for the always-friendly team, for the pretty lattes, and for one of the city’s finest French toasts… And now there’s a new branch of the cult lifestyle café concept to check-out, as tashas has just opened in Mirdif. The sixth branch of tashas in the UAE promises to be a home away from home for the local community. Designed in deep chocolate and creamy shades, the aesthetic is reflective of a warm cup of coffee – just like the original in Johannesburg. tashas Mirdif, shop 26, Mirdif Hills Avenue, 8am to 11pm Sun to Thurs, 8am to midnight Fri and Sat. Tel: (0) 4 491 8845, tashascafe.com Trèsind Studio It’s the news many foodies in Dubai have been waiting for: the award-winning Trèsind Studio has relocated and reopened. Previously located in the Voco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trèsind Studio has now made its way down the road, and onto the rooftop of Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah. Similar to the original Trèsind Studio, the new venue also seats just 20 people per seating, with an option of two seatings per night. The Rooftop East, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sun 6pm to 1am (seatings 6pm and 9pm). Tel: (058) 895 1272. tresindstudio.com Sirali Famed Turkish export Sirali has landed in Dubai, finding its home in Al Habtoor City. Inside the restaurant is a glass cube for guests to view the master butchers at work. Serving up centuries-old recipes, Sirali aims to bring the authentic flavours of Turkey to Dubai. Sirali, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 582 7092. @siralikebapdubai

Inti

With Burj Khalifa views and an open-air terrace, the spot is a no-brainer for tourists, however we preferred a table further inside, choosing a cosy booth overlooking the entire restaurant. Much attention to detail has been paid to the décor. From the eye-catching lamps to intricate wall carvings, the space feels contemporary and authentically Latin American. From the anticuchos section, make sure you order the corn (Dhs50); we love when a simple dish is elevated without becoming too fussy. A cob is sliced into four and poked with sticks for sharing ease and smothered in a creamy sauce before being rolled in crunchy breadcrumbs. It’s the best kind of basic. Read the full review.

Inti, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 3377. @intidubai Lucia’s

Lively atmosphere meets Italian flair at this new late-night hotspot. Found in Address Sky View, Lucia’s boasts a lemon-hued terrace that oozes coastal vibes, bursting with citrus trees and vibrant blue tiles to create an Amalfi aesthetic. Lucia’s flamboyant character is felt throughout, from the decor to the menu, which highlights the very best of its cuisine. The trio di crudo (Dhs240) is served on a beautifully presented platter, offering a selection of the finest raw seafood, from bluefin tuna to sea bass and red snapper. When it comes to choosing a pasta, you can’t really go wrong, however the pappardelle al ragu (Dhs80) is a must-try, thanks to its homemade pasta and slow-cooked lamb ragu. Read the full review.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Bistrot90

Landing straight from Puglia is Bistrot90, a restaurant, lounge, terrace and nightlife destination found in Fairmont Dubai. The menu comprises of handmade pastas, risottos, pinsas and more, with highlights including cotoletta di vitello alla Milanese, and squid ink linguine with Sardinian fish roe and gold leaf.

Bistrot90, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 532 1447. @bistrot90dubai

Shi

SHI is a chic Chinese restaurant and the brainchild of founder Diana Rysbaeva who instantly fell in love with the location when she stumbled upon it last year. While the menu is largely focused on Chinese cuisine, there is also a section of Japanese sushi and sashimi. We’re advised – and rightly so – to start with a warming bowl of traditional Chinese soup, ours is given a Dubai twist with flakes of king crab and a black truffle punch (Dhs80). From here, it’s a palette of rich flavours across an array of starters: prawn har gow (Dhs70) are chewy, fresh mouthfuls of dim sum, and a duck salad (Dhs125) of crunchy shredded vegetables, lightly fried duck and slithers of mandarin elevates this humble dish to one of the stars of the show. Read the full review.

Shi Restaurant, Bluewaters Island, 1pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 1pm to 2am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 393 9990. shirestaurant.com Tàn Chá Contemporary Hong Kong meets the flavours and textures of provincial China at this new JW Marriott Marquis restaurant. Tàn Chá is spread across two floors and five uniquely different rooms, each with a Chinese name, where guests can enjoy contemporary Chinese dishes with invigorating drinks, live music and art installations. The terrace has a brilliant vibe, thanks to a centrally positioned DJ and views stretching over the Dubai Canal. Plates of authentic Schezwan cuisine are served by knowledgable, friendly staff, alongside an extensive list of signature cocktails. Tàn Chá, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mon to Thur & Sun 6pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 6pm to 3am. @tanchadubai

Sucre

Sucre has spent two decades charming diners that dance through its doors in Buenos Aires, and fresh from opening in London, Sucre Dubai is here to make its mark on DIFC, bringing punchy Latin American flavours to Gate Village 05. The restaurant is split into a bar that spills onto a neat terrace at the front, and a dining room towards the back, lined by a show kitchen filled with expert chefs at work. Here you’ll find the enormous La Parilla – the staple grill found in many Argentinian homes. The mishmash of woven carpets in those dramatic dark red shades adorn the dining room walls, and attention to detail has also been extended to the dining room ceiling, with a lattice of boxy wooden structures an ode to the home fronts reminiscent of the balmy Buenos Aires streets. While Sucre is largely Latin American, Spanish and Italian influences are evident across dishes, including the king crab tostada, the mussels and a squid ink paella. A special mention should be given to the DJ, who is evidently well versed in playing to a DIFC crowd. While his mixes may not be particularly akin to the restaurant theme, they’re the kind of songs that have the whole room wanting to linger longer to enjoy them. Read the full review.

Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

11 Woodfire

In Jumeirah 1, a large villa has been converted into a contemporary eatery specialising in open-fire cooking. 11 Woodfire is a meat fan’s dream but the menu caters to all, using that signature smokey flavour in everything from starters to sweets. Its modern interiors are spot on, with aesthetic archways, on-trend limewash walls and plush red seating. As you walk in, the open kitchen steals your focus as bright flames flicker from the burning logs and chefs work quickly to plate up. The menu is clear and categorised into sections with whimsical names like Botanic Kingdom for seasonal vegetables and Ocean’s Bounty for seafood. The quality of ingredients has evidently been a focus for the 11 Woodfire team, but the menu is pricier than you might expect for a neighbourhood restaurant: the price tag of the delicious signature series Wagyu striploin is Dhs850. Still, if you’re into grilled dishes, you won’t be disappointed with the choices here. Read the full review.

11 Woodfire, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Tues to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 12am, Mon closed. @11woodfire

Urla

With a luxe address, fountain and Burj Khalifa views, and Dubai Mall on its door step, Urla won’t struggle to bring in diners. And yet, despite having a location that ticks all the boxes, this Aegean restaurant has ensured that great food and service are top of its priorities. Those who want a full-fountain experience should book at night, but there’s definitely something to be said for a late lunch at this alfresco spot. The setting is undeniably pretty, with a large tree taking centre stage inside a spherical marble bar, with the world’s tallest building standing proud in the background. There’s plenty of tables dotted across the terrazzo floor, sectioned off with greenery and large umbrellas. Urla’s one of the pricier options in the area, likely thanks to the views, but definitely one to add to your list for a birthday lunch or date night dinner. Read the full review.

Urla, Address Downtown, daily, noon to midnight. Tel: (0)52 554 5997. @urla

Tamoka

Occasionally, new venues open up with a special power to make you feel as though you’re no longer in Dubai ­– where for that night, you can enjoy an alternative dining experience. Tamoka is one such place. With its beachside setting, tropical decor and hedonistic playlist, you would be forgiven for thinking you’ve teleported straight to Tulum. Designed around the theme of the Antilles archipelago, Tamoka’s story is told through Caribbean-inspired dishes, homemade rum infusions and pockets of alfresco seating to match your mood. In the main restaurant where tables come in all shapes and sizes, placed both outside and indoors. If you’re in a group (or just want something to enjoy with drinks), the zappalo con queso (Dhs175) is a must try. It’s a whole large pumpkin – yes, really – fondue-style with a warm, gooey cheesy filling that requires you to dip a variety of bites from cassava to plantain, mushrooms and more. A word of warning: it’s addictive. Tamoka’s warm hospitality and unique setting make it somewhere we can see ourselves returning to for all occasions, be it a romantic dinner, catch up with friends or even a celebration. Read the full review.

Tamoka & Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Beefbar

We love the art deco brasserie feel at Beefbar. It’s cosy without being too squashed, and elegant without being too snobby. The menu is less steak heavy than before, which is good as you’re bound to find something to suit all tastes. The beef fillet carpaccio and filet-frites were great. The signature croque sando was only OK (the mustard sauce lacked much of a punch and the whole thing was pretty small for the price tag). But there are plenty more solid dishes to warrant a return visit, which you’ll likely do, since the location is so much better. Read the full review.

Beefbar Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Mon to Sun noon to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 4232238. @beefbar_dubai

Clay

Tucked under the world’s tallest observation wheel is new Nikkei concept, Clay. The large, beautifully designed restaurant has different dining zones, and features a leafy green outdoor terrace with JBR views. The menu encompasses the best of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, including a sashimi served ‘new style’; a highlight of which – and the best dish of the day – was the hotate (Dhs85); lightly seared scallops with truffle eel sauce and topped with cubes of melt-in-the-mouth foie gras which are blowtorched at the table. The service at Clay is joyous, and we left wanting to forge friendships with the entire team. Although we thoroughly enjoyed a calm, leisurely lunch on the shaded terrace, we’re told that the evening-time is when the place comes alive – so we’ll be back for more very soon.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Piatti by the Beach

A new addition to Dubai’s glorious outdoor restaurant scene is Piatti by the Beach, another culinary outpost at Raffles The Palm. Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape, where diners can bask in the winter sun on the sprawling terrace. Chef Batuhan Piatti, a former judge on Masterchef Turkey, has created a menu of Mediterranean delights such as burrata with cherry tomatoes and sautéed Mediterranean mussels. Among the highlights is a prawn tagliolini, with twirl-able ribbons of tagliolini with jumbo Mazara red prawns.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Sushisamba

This swanky new 12,000 square foot restaurant boasts an opulent restaurant, bar and lounge area and floor-to-ceiling windows. SushiSamba offers some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline. With a venue this impressive, you can bet that the food matches, and more. The menu is is brought to you by Chef Moon Kyung Soo, Culinary Director of SushiSamba Dubai. Signature dishes include crispy Hokkaido scallop, crispy yellowtail taquitos, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef gyoza, pulpo asado, Wagyu A4 Japanese claypot, ceviche platter and Peruvian corn salad. Read the full review.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday to Tuesday 7pm to 2am, Wednesday to Friday 7pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Blue Seafood Asia

Blue Seafood Asia may only have been open mere months, but it’s already capturing the local dining crowd, thanks to its secluded alfresco terrace and vibrant oceanic interiors. A fresh fish display offers everything from lobster, to red snapper, sea bass and more. A table on the alfresco terrace is surrounded by tropical greenery and a mix of comfortable sofa seating or traditional tables to choose from. By DIFC’s standard, the restaurant is well-priced and service is undeniably enthusiastic. Read the full review

Blue Seafood Asia, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai, open Saturday to Wednesday, 12pm to 1am, Thursday to Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. @blueseafoodasia

Basko

With a glittering spiral staircase (that leads up to a secret bar), a semi-open kitchen bustling with busy chefs, and a partial view of Dubai’s famous skyline, Basko ticks all the visual boxes. Crispy tuna tartines (Dhs75) were a great way to begin the meal, serving four pieces of lightly fried crispy rice with fresh raw tuna balancing on top. There’s a little kick from the chilli but the bites are very well balanced. Upon persuasion we also ordered the swinging linguine (Dhs140), and lived with zero regrets. Perfectly al dente, served in a glistening mushroom sauce, this simple dish ticked all the boxes, and then-some. Basko more than exceeded our expectations, so hats off to the chef for that. The restaurant recently launched a brunch too, so we’ll definitely be back soon to try that out.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am from December 22. Tel: (0)58 542 4208. baskorestaurant.com @baskodxb

Jolie

For a French Mediterranean menu in a chic setting with amazing views, look no further than Jolie. It just opened in the cool recently-introduced boutique hotel, The Dubai Edition, and serves up a varied menu with a fusion of French & Mediterranean flavours, sourced fresh and organically.

Jolie, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 602 3366. @jolierestaurantdubai

Nette

Leave it to a trendy café nestled between yoga studios and padel courts to build a wholesome menu. Nette has opened inside the beautiful grounds of Matcha Club in Al Quoz, and is the gorgeous new sister café to the What’s On Award-winning spot Cassette. There’s a Japanese breakfast skillet with miso dressing (Dhs62) served with sweet potato, onion, shitake mushroom, ginger and kale. There’s a Japanese inspired avo toast (Dhs58), served on sourdough with baby rocket, yuzu, and roasted sesame seeds. Even the sandwiches and salads have a slight Asian twist – think, avo and seaweed salad sarnies and miso seared tuna salad bowls. Read the full review.

Nette, Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. @nettedxb

Tandoor Tina

Fun British-Indian restaurant Tandoor Tina has opened in the new 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central. The quirky restaurant has a vintage feel and offers approachable fusion dining with a modern twist.

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. @tandoortina

Duomo

The Dubai EDITION’s Italian restaurant Duomo features striking interiors – Italian for ‘cathedral’, it features a 15-metre high ceiling – as well as a hidden garden-esque terrace shouldn’t be overlooked for outdoor dining in Dubai. Elevated booths and wooden tables are set among aged olive trees set in Italian Sienna clay and terracotta pots, against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and its impressive LED show. For a treat for your tastebuds, the upscale Italian restaurant offers up indulgent Italian menu, influenced by Southern Italian regions and prepared using a wide array of high-quality ingredients. Diners can expect a unique twist on traditional Italian dishes such as homemade pasta, selected meats and fish, lots of truffle dishes and a selection of authentic pizzas.

Duomo, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. editionhotels.com/dubai

Le Rosé

Fans of fancy French cuisine have a new spot to get on their radar, and this one comes complete with epic Burj Khalifa views. Le Rosé has opened its doors on the 12th floor of Address Fountain Views, and boasts an outdoor terrace with a view of the Downtown Dubai skyline. Inside is a pink and grey affair, with the muted tones splashed across the walls and furniture. Parisian-inspired art sets the tone for the glamorous venue, which features floor to ceiling windows and a chic black marble cocktail bar.