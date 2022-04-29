Calling all Dubai foodies…

Love to party? Love street food? Put them put together and this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Break the Block is a unique street food block party taking place at Dubai Design District (d3) combining a delicious food experience, music, art, film and freestyle performances. The event takes place over two nights on May 13 and 14 in partnership with Dubai Food Festival and Dubai Design District. It is open from 6.30m to 3am and the cost of admissions is Dhs50 which you can purchase tickets at the venue.

During the event, the buzzing d3 neighbourhood will transform into a vibrant space inspired by the block party concept. While open to all visitors, the inspiration is taken from the thrill-seeking spirits of the city’s youngest residents.

So, what kind of food can you expect?

Visitors will be able to dive into a street food prepared by vendors chosen because they have created a distinctly different gastronomic experience for foodies.

Expect creative takes on burgers and pizzas, dishes from the Asian cuisine, Mexican food, coffee and desserts. Popular vendors that will take part in the street food block party include Birria Tacos, Café Isan, Chiki, Fifth Flavor, What’s On award-winning High Joint, Local Fire, Sakura, Pedalo Gelato and more.

What about entertainment?

Expect beats from local and regional DJs including DJ Luitik, DJs Kaboo, NEDZ, Dustizm, and Powers.fm spinning an eclectic mix of hip-hop, Arab trap, lo-fi, afro beats, trip, and indie.

There will also be live performances by Freek, Sandra Sahi and Dyler which is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

And there’s more…

The festival will also host dance-offs and there’s more entertainment sliding your way in the form of a public skate jam hosted by Habibi Skate Shop.

Art fans will also be able to see street murals come to life in front of their eyes by both graffiti gurus and newbies who are making their mark across the city – literally.

See you there!

Images: Dubai Design District