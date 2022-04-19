Are you and your crew up to the challenge?

Staying indoors? Check out an escape room in Dubai. They can be enjoyed with family, friends and colleagues, and includes plenty of quick and smart thinking, laughter, possible screams of terror and even mild physical activity (from all the running around), but overall, heaps of fun.

Here’s a round-up of the cool escape rooms in Dubai to try

Brain Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Escape Rooms Dubai (@braingamedubai)

It’s simple. You and your mates have to escape a room packed with riddles and puzzles. Plenty of observation skills are needed here as the clue to escape is hidden in the fine details. In Se7en, Stalker Chocolate Factory and The Others, you will only have 60 minutes to escape. However, Brain Game also has a room where you have two hours to escape called Forever Alone – it is the first escape room based on a true story. Oooo..

Book here.

Jumeirah Terrace Building, Rooftop, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 547 7993, @braingamedubai

Countdown Challenge

Countdown Challenge offers five rooms – The Basement, Stolen, Last Will, Escape Plan and Crime Evidence – and you can only escape if you solve the puzzles and mysteries (as a team, of course). Prices vary depending on the number of players, and the day and time.

Book here.

Dubai, JBR the walk, Bahar 1, Plaza level, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 427 4027. countdowndxb.com

Deep Dark Dubai

This one is for those horror-movie fans in Dubai (yeah yeah, we know, it doesn’t take a genius to figure it out from the name). Deep Dark Dubai is a neat spot if you want to scare yourself silly as you navigate through the room. Oh, and there are live actors and it takes place in a pitch dark villa. You can pick from ‘Paranormal’ or ‘The Sinner’.

Book here.

Deep Dark Dubai, Al Meydan Street, KML Business Center, Villa 7, Dubai, prices vary, Tel: (055) 954 9282. deepdarkdubai.ae

Enter Mission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virtual Reality Escape Rooms (@entermission.dubai)

Love VR? Here at Entermission, the adventure pairs escape rooms with virtual reality for a unique experience. The games can be played by multiple players and uses VR technology headsets and you’ll need to use your hands (and to be fair your brainpower) to solve the mystery. There are 16 games to pick from including The Prison, Chernobyl, House of Fear, Manor Escape and more.

Book here.

54 429 4290. @entermission.dubai Enter Mission, Al Warsan Building, D61, Dubai, Tel: (0)

Escape Hunt

You and your team will have to complete some ground-breaking missions in order to escape. Work together to find clues, solve puzzles and complete all challenges before time runs out. The two rooms to pick from are Jack the Ripper and Prison Breakout. Escape Hunt even offers virtual reality rooms with computer-generated 3D escape rooms. Pick from Alice, Mission Sigma, Survival and Jungle Quest. For a mix of the real and virtual world, there’s The Heist and Operation Mindfall. Prices vary depending on the room you pick and the number of players.

Book here.

Escape Hunt, RT26 Galleria Mall Al Wasl Road Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 334 4473. escapehunt.com

Escape the Room

Head here with a small ground of friends, family members, or coworkers and crack codes and solve ciphers to escape. There are five games to pick from including Z-Virus, Nightmare and Mafia Kingdom. If you want to try a scary room, you can pick the level of horror and the scariest characters will be removed.

Book here.

Escape the Room, 481 Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 885 9090, @escapetheroomdxb

Hungarian Games

All the way from Hungary to Dubai comes Hungarian Games. There are different games that require plenty of brain work and for something a little different – there’s an escape room where two teams can compete against each other. Escape room options include Haunted Room, Studio 113, 4th Element, Crime Scene and Jail Break.

Book here.

Hungarian Games, Warehouse 35, 8th Street, Industrial Area 1, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 321 4843. hungariangames.com

NoWayOut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🚷NoWayOut🚷 – Escape Room (@nowayout_dubai) on Jul 21, 2020 at 1:02am PDT Adventure, mystery, thriller, fantasy and more, NoWayOut has eight rooms for you to pick from. Pick from famous titles such as The Ring (complete with a live actor) and The Da Vinci Code. ‘How dark can it get?’ you ask? Well, in the gruesome Maniac room you get kidnapped, put into a dark cell with a bag over your head before having to try and escape a maniac’s basement using puzzle-solving skills. Definitely not for the faint-hearted and probably not for children either. There are two venues to pick from – JLT and Citywalk. Book here. NoWayOut Escape Room, JLT and Citywalk, prices start from Dhs130 per person. JLT tel: (0)4 243 8208, City Walk tel: (0)52 521 4270. nowayout.ae

Phobia

At Phobia Dubai, you will be locked in an underground bunker, house of a maniac, modern museum, detective’s apartment or another unusual place. Your mission is to escape in 60 minutes. There are six rooms to pick from including Sherlock vs Jack the Ripper, Impossible Mission and Battle of Wizards. A favourite here is Vault where you’re locked in an underground bunker after a nuclear war and your oxygen is running out. If that isn’t bad enough, you have to escape a horde of zombies who break-in.

Book here.

Phobia Dubai, Cluster X, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, prices start from Dhs115. Tel: (052) 7974916. phobia.ae