Catch a full moon in the city for 10 whole days…

Missed the iconic Museum of the Moon the last time it was in the city? Great news, it is set to shine once again at OliOli over Eid Al Fitr in May.

We are waiting for confirmation on the official Eid Al Fitr holiday dates, but the children’s play museum has confirmed that the Museum of the Moon will be open for 10 days from April 29 and May 8, 2022.

What is the Museum of the Moon?

The Museum of the Moon is an activation created by artist Luke Jerram.

The world-renowned artist has created a five-meter accurate replica of the moon by fusing imagery from detailed NASA pictures of the lunar surface.

The travelling exhibit has visited over 30 countries across the world including England, Latvia, India, Belgium, and Australia.

What else is on at OliOli over Eid?

Apart from visiting the moon, OliOli has introduced a limited edition for a limited time for families. For a starting price of Dhs229, two children and two children will be able to enjoy all that OliOli has to offer over Eid. And, of course, the pass will give you entry to the Museum of the Moon.

The play museum targets children aged two to 11 and will allow them to let their imagination run free. At the moment, OliOli also has a new mission launched where children and parents can join the OliOli Secret Service (OSS) and outwit Cobra – the leader of the Very Evil Network of Mischief (VENOM). There are interactive challenges and puzzles for little agents to solve to enter the OSS headquarters where they will have to navigate laser beams, avoid trapped doors and more. Entry is included in the family pass deal which runs over Eid.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae