Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai

Fresh new dining spots, night markets, getting active and much more…

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. We couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Tuck into Chinese food at Demon Duck

Watch MasterChef Canada? You must be well aware of Alvin Leung, Asia’s most notorious chef and global television personality. His new restaurant, Demon Duck is now open at Caesars Palace Dubai, offering an innovative twist on Chinese and Asian dishes. Menu highlights include slow-roasted Peking duck, wasabi shrimp on toast, bang bang chicken with tangy and sour sauce, salt and pepper tofu, black & white Dover sole, and aromatic pineapple shawarma. The space is as lively and full of character as Chef Alvin himself and is one you got to check out.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @demonduckdubai

2. Check out a chic new beach club Want to work on your tan? Head to Venus, the new beach club now open in Caesars Palace Dubai. It’s an ideal location to also chill in the pool, or tuck into some tasty Mediterranean dishes. By the pool, guests can enjoy a refined menu of Italian bites, while inside dishes include burrata with sweet and sour baby tomatoes, wood-fired pizzas, grilled meats and fresh fish including a pan-seared sea bream plated with fennel, orange, pine seeds and herbs. Venus, Julius Tower, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily, Pool 10am to 7pm, Ristorante 12pm to 12am. caesars.com @venusdxb 3. Celebrate the Holy Month at Ramadan Nights at Jameel Arts Centre

Ramadan Nights is back on April 9 and 16 this Ramadan from 9pm until midnight. The programme includes tours of current exhibitions, film screenings, artist-led workshops, food stations, storytime, reading sessions and much more. You can even shop for Ramadan-themed items at Art Jameel. The best news is that it’s free and open to all.

Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, April 9 and 16, 9pm onwards Tel: (04) 8739 800. jameelartscentre.org