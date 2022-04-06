Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai
Fresh new dining spots, night markets, getting active and much more…
A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. We couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.
Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
1. Tuck into Chinese food at Demon Duck
Watch MasterChef Canada? You must be well aware of Alvin Leung, Asia’s most notorious chef and global television personality. His new restaurant, Demon Duck is now open at Caesars Palace Dubai, offering an innovative twist on Chinese and Asian dishes. Menu highlights include slow-roasted Peking duck, wasabi shrimp on toast, bang bang chicken with tangy and sour sauce, salt and pepper tofu, black & white Dover sole, and aromatic pineapple shawarma. The space is as lively and full of character as Chef Alvin himself and is one you got to check out.
Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @demonduckdubai
2. Check out a chic new beach club
Want to work on your tan? Head to Venus, the new beach club now open in Caesars Palace Dubai. It’s an ideal location to also chill in the pool, or tuck into some tasty Mediterranean dishes. By the pool, guests can enjoy a refined menu of Italian bites, while inside dishes include burrata with sweet and sour baby tomatoes, wood-fired pizzas, grilled meats and fresh fish including a pan-seared sea bream plated with fennel, orange, pine seeds and herbs.
Venus, Julius Tower, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily, Pool 10am to 7pm, Ristorante 12pm to 12am. caesars.com @venusdxb
3. Celebrate the Holy Month at Ramadan Nights at Jameel Arts Centre
Ramadan Nights is back on April 9 and 16 this Ramadan from 9pm until midnight. The programme includes tours of current exhibitions, film screenings, artist-led workshops, food stations, storytime, reading sessions and much more. You can even shop for Ramadan-themed items at Art Jameel. The best news is that it’s free and open to all.
Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, April 9 and 16, 9pm onwards Tel: (04) 8739 800. jameelartscentre.org
4. Shop at the world’s biggest book sale
View this post on Instagram
The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is huffing and puffing his way back to Dubai taking place from April 14 to 24 from 10am to 2am. The physical event will take place at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City. At the sale, bibliophiles – adults and children alike – can expect great discounts up to 80 per cent and books spanning a number of genres.
Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, April 14 to 24, 10am to 2am (the following day), @bigbadwolfbooks_uae
5. Shop under the stars at Ripe at Night
The Ripe Market wants families to enjoy their time shopping which is why they are shifting their popular event to 3pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday. Meaning you will be able to explore under the stars. You can also savour delicious cuisines from food trucks besides shopping for tastefully curated collections from the local artisans, makers and merchants. There’s also an art and crafts station plus henna and temporary tattoo artist.
Ripe at Night, Academy Park, Dubai, Sat and Sun 3pm to 10pm, @ripemarket
6. Dine at Canary Club and get 50 per cent off ONLY this April
The culinary scene in JLT is set for a major shakeup with the arrival of Canary Club, a brand new eatery that opened its doors on April 1 in the Banyan Tree Residences. To celebrate, the restaurant is offering a tasty 50 per cent off the entire food menu throughout April. The chic neighbourhood eatery is a completely new concept from Joey Ghazal, the mastermind behind Dubai’s award-winning MAINE restaurants, found in Dubai’s JBR, Studio City, Business Bay, as well as in London, UK. On the menu, you can expect some crowd-pleasing Japanese and Mexican flavours, with dishes designed to fuse the two. Have we tempted you enough? Read more here and book on 04 584 5999.
Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com
7. See Jason Manford perform live
Looking for a fun night out with mates? Here’s something to look forward to. Award-winning British comedian, Jason Manford is coming back to Dubai for a special one-off gig in April as part of his ‘Like Me’ tour, courtesy of The Laughter Factory. The comedian will be performing live in Dubai at Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence on Friday, April 15 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available on thelaughterfactory.com priced at Dhs195 per person. Do note, that the show is only open for those 18 years and above.
Jason Manford, The Laughter Factory, Dubai 8.30pm on April 15 at Movenpick Hotel JBR, Tel: (0)50 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com
8. Get your fix of modern Japanese street food from Akiba Dori
For many years, Dubai residents have flocked to Dubai Design District to dine at Akiba Dori. Now though, those who live around Dubai Marina and JBR can get a fix closer to home as the restaurant has a new branch at The Pavilion, a new licensed dining concept on JBR. On the menu, there’s Akiba Dori’s signature street food and pizza and a few new numbers, such as the salmon ceviche and tuna tartare, Akiba rock shrimps glazed with Akiba’s secret spicy mayo sauce. Mains include chicken katsu curry and Tokyo-style pizza with Neapolitan toppings, while a highlight on the desserts menu will be the lotus cheesecake.
Akiba Dori, The Pavilion, JBR, Dubai. @akibadori
9. Get active at Dubai Sports World
Dubai Sports World is back for a third edition at Dubai World Trade Centre and will run for six months of action-packed sporting activities – its longest edition so far. Running until September 21, sports enthusiasts can expect eight popular sports including football, cricket, basketball, padel and much more – all under one roof.
Dubai Sports World, Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai World, Trade Centre, Dubai, until Sept 21 8am to 12am (until 1am during the Holy Month of Ramadan). dubaisportsworld.ae
10. Meditate at Theatre of Digital Art
If you are in need of a getaway from all the stress, head to this multisensory session with Linda Chambers. The immersive experience puts a twist on traditional meditation by combining it with lights and sounds that will guide you through a mindful inner reflection. You will deep dive into sound healing which is an ancient technique that uses tonal frequencies to bring the body into a state of vibrational balance and harmony. This one-time event takes place on April 17 at 4pm. Prices start from Dhs150. Book here.
ToDA, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, April 17, 4pm onwards, prices start from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 77 4044. toda.ae