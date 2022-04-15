And there’s no delivery fee if it’s late…

We’ve all been there: you could be getting ready for a night out or cooking up a storm, and then you realise you’ve forgotten one vital item. That’s where the likes of delivery apps from Careem to Talabat are great, but Noon promises to be essential.

When we heard that Noon, one of the region’s leading e-commerce platforms, decided to up its delivery game and launch a 15 minutes delivery service, we knew that it had to be on our radar.

Noon have decided to solve our delivery dilemmas with its new offering. Noon’s 15 minutes delivery service is currently available in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Design District. If you live elsewhere, don’t despair – more locations will be announced soon.

The best part is that there is no minimum order – we feel you with one item in your shopping basket, especially when it’s too hot to pop down to the shops . Plus, Noon will waive the delivery fee if they’re late. Noon is one of the top places to buy and sell items in the Middle East, but the fast-track delivery service currently covers select items.

When you get hunger pangs but your cupboards are empty, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can get your food fix. Take your pick from thousands of products, which cover drinks, snacks, fruit, vegetables and personal care products.

If you are brand specific, you’re also in luck. There are leading food and drinks brands, from Coca-Cola to Pringles, for you to choose from. Happy shopping.

Images: Instagram