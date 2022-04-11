It’s your last chance to catch them before they close…

Like it or not, Dubai summer is well on its way. While some Dubai attractions remain open year-round, others will shut their doors and will only re-open once the peak of summer has passed around September or October. Before it gets here, make the most of the last few weeks of bearable weather conditions by visiting these top outdoor attractions in Dubai

Here are 4 outdoor attractions in Dubai to visit before summer

Global Village

Missing Expo 2020? A lot of us are, which is why Global Village decided to extend Season 26 until May 7. As Dubai’s top multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, Global Village brings together kiosks, food stalls, retailers and entertainment from across the globe. Visitors can enjoy an abundance of attractions, dining options, and shows for the whole family, as well as a one-stop-shop for clothing, homewares, accessories, gadgets, spices and so much more.

Global Village Dubai, E311, Dubai, Season 26 – October 26 2021 to May 7, 2022. @globalvillageuae

Dubai Garden Glow

You can’t miss this glow park as you pass by Zabeel Park. The outdoor neon park is a great place for the whole family and stands out on your ‘Gram. ‘Glowing Safari’ features lit animals, a flower valley complete with moving flowers, a sparkling butterfly path and more – all created using over 10 million energy-saving lights. For dino fans, the Dinosaur Park features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs.

Currently, we are unaware of when the park will be closing for summer but we will let you know as soon as we get the official announcement. Tickets are currently available to book online until May 29.

Dubai Garden Glow, Gate No. 6, Zabeel Park, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 918 8126. dubaigardenglow.com

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai’s most floral space closes its doors over the summer for two reasons. One is the (hot) weather, and the second is planning and prepping for the next season. When it opened its doors in November 2021, it celebrated its 10 year anniversary and visitors had a new attraction to visit – Smurfs Village. Visitors can explore the Smurf’s home – a forest of mushroom houses, get photos of the Smurf topiaries (plant sculptures) and check out the Smurf activity area. There are also new floral installations in this year’s edition including a three-dimensional clock, a floating rock with a fountain, floral peacocks, as well as two floral exhibits inspired by favourite characters: a Genie and a flying magic carpet.

Dubai Miracle Garden closes its doors on May 15. Purchase your tickets here Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, 9am to 10pm on Sat and Sun, 9am to 9pm Mon to Fri, Dhs55 for adults, Dhs40 for children aged three to 12, under two’s free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park is home to about 3,000 animals. At the park, you will find tigers, gibbons and moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles and much more. When mercury levels rise the park closes its doors to protect the health of the animals (and well, of visitors alike). And as it’s already quite warm, you can opt for the ticket that includes the bus service.

As of now, we are unaware of when Dubai Safari Park will be closing its doors, but we will let you know as soon as we get the official announcement. Purchase tickets here.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, prices start from Dhs50. dubaisafari.ae