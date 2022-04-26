Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai in 2022 and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai.

Here are all the upcoming performances, international artists, musicals and more you need to add to your diary…

April

Every Brilliant Thing

When: April 29

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

The one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and Off-Broadway hit titled ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is returning to The Junction for one day only due to popular demand. The show is about a boy’s list of little things that make life worth living – the smell of rain, reading, the colour yellow and so much more. The witty one-man show shines a compassionate light on the impact of suicide and reminds us of all the things that make life brilliant.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

May

Conor Maynard and Zack Knight Live

When: May 8

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British singer Conor Maynard is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in May. The British popstar will perform for fans in the region on Sunday May 8, bringing with him a collection of his best-loved tracks sure to have you singing along. Supporting Maynard will be British-Pakistani singer-songwriter and rising star Zack Knight. A social media star in his own right, Knight’s videos have amassed more than 850 million views on YouTube, and you can expect to hear some of his biggest releases when he takes to the stage including Galtiyan, Nakhre, Gotta Go and Thumka. Purchase tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm on May 8, prices start from Dhs100. coca-cola-arena.com

InClassica International Music Festival

When: May 8 to June 2

Where: Dubai Opera

InClassica International Music Festival is back for its eleventh edition taking place at the stunning Dubai Opera showcasing renowned musicians from across the globe. The four-week celebration of world-classical music performances and international collaboration will see a number of consecutive concerts taking place in the evening that will please both your ears and your soul. Ticket prices start from Dhs180. Read more here.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, May 8 to June 2, performance begins at 8pm, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. Dubaiopera.com

Dubai Comedy Festival

When: May 12 to 22

Where: Various locations around Dubai

We’ve got music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But nothing can quite tickle your funny bone quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival. The 11-day comedy extravaganza will take place from May 12 to 22 at venues across the city.

Here’s a line-up:

May 12: Russell Peters

May 13: Vir Das

May 13 to 17: Ger Staunton, John Fothergill and Aurie Styla courtesy The Laughter Factory.

May 14: Jo Koy

May 17: Alaa El Sheikh, Noha Kota and Mohamed Helmy at 7pm (The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates)

May 17: Adi Khalefa, Ahmad Alshammari and Eman Khallouf at 9pm (The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates)

May 18: Josh Widdecombe

May 18 to 22: Ali Sultan, Corey Rodrigues and Daisy Earl courtesy The Laughter Factory.

May 18 to 22: Shaden Fakih, Chaker Bou Abdalla and Nour Hajjar

May 20: Gad Elmaleh (The Agenda), Loyiso Gola (Coca Cola Arena), Micky P. Kerr (The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates)

May 21: Bassem Youssef

Stay up to date with the latest news and to purchase tickets, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae

Fatboy Slim live at DXBeach

When: May 20

Where: Zero Gravity

Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim will be returning to Dubai for the first time since he headlined Party in the Park in 2019. He will be performing at Zero Gravity’s popular DXBeach. Doors open at 10am with a pool and beach brunch from 1pm to 5pm before the party really begins on the beach. Resident DJs and live entertainment will build the atmosphere before the iconic headliner will take to the stage around 10pm. Book tickets here.

DXBeach presents Fatboy Slim, Zero Gravity, Dubai, prices from Dhs149. 0-gravity.ae

The 39 Steps

When: May 20 to 22

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

The 39 Steps is based on the 1915 adventure novel The Thirty-Nine Steps by John Buchan. It follows a Canadian civilian in London, Richard Hannay, who becomes caught up in preventing an organisation of spies called ‘The 39 Steps’ from stealing British military secrets. The thriller/mystery film is a Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece. Add in a dash of Monty Python and you have a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. Want to know something interesting? In this play, a cast of five actors play over 100 characters on stage. Impressive right? Purchase your tickets here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 20 to 22, Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Pirates of Treasure Island

When: May 27 to 29

Where: Theatre by QE

A family-friendly version of this popular swashbuckling classic is making its way to the Theatre by QE2 in May. Pirates of Treasure Island will bring you all the very best of a traditional pantomime complete with singing, dancing, comedic capers and colourful costumes. The story follows Jim Lad Hawkins as he finds a mysterious map marking the buried treasure of infamous pirate Captain Squint. What he doesn’t know is that it is guarded by Squint’s old gang. Adventure ensues which is sure to delight youngsters and adults alike.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Celebrating the amazing music of Motown

When: May 28

Where: Theatre by QE

The best Motown songs are timeless soul classics that capture everything it means to be in love, to suffer heartbreak – and to want to dance with abandon. Head to Theatre by QE2 on May 28 and relive the ‘60s, where hits from Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5 and The Temptations are performed by slick cover group Tops & Temps.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

June

UK Pink Floyd Experience

When: June 16

Where: Dubai Opera

The UK Pink Floyd Experience authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, including impressive video projection on a large circular screen and a stunning light show. The rock concert will feature over 50 years of hits by the legendary band in a show that spans over two and half hours. Hits will include The Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. The spellbinding show will celebrate all things Floyd and will appeal to fans of all ages. Prices start from Dhs175. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Alice in Wonderland

When: June 18, 2pm and 5pm

Where: Dubai Opera

Turning Pointe Youth Ballet – an award-winning studio in UAE – is gracing the Dubai Opera stage yet again, this time presenting Alice in Wonderland. Join Alice and the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole where you will experience a world of magical fantasy from the Madhatter’s tea party to The Cheshire Cat, The Caterpillar, The Queen of Hearts and many more. Ticket prices start from Dhs130, purchase here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Whitney – The Ultimate Tribute To A Legend

When: June 25

Where: Theatre by QE2

This show celebrates the life and work of American singer Whitney Houston. She is known for her stunning soprano voice and stage presence selling over 200 million albums worldwide before her death in 2012. She was hailed as the most awarded artist of all time by Guinness World Records collecting more than 600 awards throughout her career. Marcia Lynette will reflect Houston’s incredible life and talent on stage belting out hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love and much more. Early bird tickets start from Dhs150. Book here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Images: social and supplied