Whether you’re heading on staycation, running errands, or sweating it out in the gym…

While we were remote working, our home office uniform became the same set of t-shirt and leggings on repeat. And while we may be back out in the world now, we’re making our everyday wardrobe an ode to pandemic dressing.

Step forward Dubai’s brilliant collection of athleisure brands: bold colours, soft fabrics and sustainably produced, these homegrown brands are the places to go for laid-back looks for running errands, travel or hitting the gym.

The Giving Movement

One of Dubai’s biggest homegrown success stories in this space is The Giving Movement. A streetwear label launched in April 2020, The Giving Movement isn’t only in the business of creating eco-friendly athleisurewear, but it’s also in the business of giving back, with AED15 donated to charity for every item sold. Collections are made for ladies, gents and now even children, with every colour t-shirt, hoodie, sweatshirt, jogger, jacket and more available. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE, with affordable pieces priced from Dhs199. A bonus for residents of the UAE, same-day delivery is available across the emirates.

thegivingmovement.com

Glossy Lounge

Another new kid on the block that’s already garnered a legion of local fans is sustainable loungewear brand, Glossy Lounge. We love their bright coloured, ultra-soft two-piece sets, that are equally handy for a sweat-session in the gym as a day of binge-watching Netflix. Pieces are priced from Dhs149, with the first collection of sweatpants, shorts, tops and hoodies inspired by the earth, and bringing people together. Glossy Lounge is the brainchild of Natasha Zaki, beauty entrepreneur behind Glossy Makeup, and all pieces are designed and made in the UAE using eco-friendly fabrics and upcycled materials.

glossylounge.com

Tribe of 6

Tribe of 6 is a new addition to the athleisure scene in the city, creating fashionable yet comfortable apparel. With sustainability, inclusivity, and community at the core of the brand’s DNA, the unisex styles are available in a range of sizes, with tees, sweatshorts and sweatpants, hoodies and jackets priced from Dhs199. Pieces can be paired in the same colour to create cool co-ords, or mixed and matched to create your own individual style. Created in the GCC, Tribe of 6 pieces are consciously made in the UAE from ethically sourced fabric that is recycled, reclaimed or organic. You can shop the brand for a limited time at Footlocker Mall of the Emirates, and on Namshi.

namshi.com

L’Couture

Dubai-born L’Couture was founded by resident Lindsay Doran who found a gap in the market for high-quality athleisure wear that fits all shapes and sizes. Putting fashion to fitness, classic L’Couture sets of gym shorts and leggings can be paired with sports bras in neutral and signature colours, but they also introduce seasonal collections, including their new spring brights collection, Revive. All collections are designed in house, and there’s both ladies and kids collection, which come with free next day delivery. Pieces start from Dhs145.

@lcoutureofficial