Eating Yorkshire puddings the size of my head… at Carna

Debates about what constitutes the ‘perfect’ Sunday roast have been known to last for hours, but at Carna – helmed by the world’s most famous butcher, Italian Dario Cecchini – we’ve surely now found one of the best in Dubai. Posh starters – including smoked salmon with shallots and chives, a prawn cocktail salad, and the deliciously vintage melon and bresola – precede more traditional Sunday dishes: carved beef rump, roasted vegetables, potatoes (both roasted and mashed) and enormous Yorkshire puddings. Oh, and the gentlemen serving marvelous Bloody Mary’s from a roving drinks trolley – yeah, we very much like that, too. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

Balkan soul music nights… at 21grams

If there’s one thing I like more than good food, it’s good food with good music. Great news then, that 21grams, Dubai’s most beloved Balkan restaurant, is now hosting Balkan Soul Music Nights from Friday April 1. Aiming to be a weekly event, these soirees promise a special set menu featuring 21grams’ top dishes with a side of great live acts within its cozy bistro. Seating is limited and bookings are essential. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

Treating myself to… banana pudding

My love for Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding truly knows no bounds, so if ever I’m looking for a sweet treat, I immediately return to Deliveroo to get my hands on a bowl of it. I’m willing to try every monthly special they bring out: billionaire banana pudding, red velvet pudding, peanut butter pudding, but the OG banana pudding will always be my favourite. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

Feeding the office thanks to… Locale

Keeping the What’s On team well fed is an important – and high-pressure – responsibility. So when Locale, self-described as the first foodpreneur community in the UAE, kindly offered to send lunch for the team, I knew I would earn some extra brownie points. On the app, you can browse and order from a collection of homegrown and healthy restaurants all in one place, such as Freedom Pizza, Salad Jar, Wildflower and Coco Yogo. My personal favourite has to be the deliciously cheesy Smokey Joe pizza from Freedom. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

Decorating my house with… Cent LDN candles View this post on Instagram A post shared by cent.ldn (@cent.ldn) A cool new candle brand has headed into town, called Cent LDN. Far from your average bubble candle, these unique collectables come in some really cool shapes. There’s everything from racing cars, to boom boxes and even basketballs. Available exclusively from Dwell ME, Cent LDN launches in the UAE very soon, after huge success in the UK. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor @cent.ldn Stocking up at… MMI Dubai Harbour A recent addition to Dubai Harbour is a brand new, luxe-looking MMI store. In keeping with its surroundings, this cosy store showcases premium branding, but don’t be fooled – inside there are many deals to be had across many of its brands. Conveniently located next to the yachts, the location is perfect for stocking up ahead of your next boat party. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor @mmidubai

Eating twice my body mass in tapas at… Lola Taberna

Some of my dearest Dubai friends recently introduced me to their Lola Taberna menu highlights. I’m a functionally obstinate person when it comes to food but I took their recommendations seriously because a) they’re Spanish (at least one half of them is), and b) their pitch was delivered with that trademark Latin passion. Lola has a rich tapas-try of tasty, authentic Iberian fuego on offer— but one of my pick (of their recommendations) was huevos rotos or ‘broken eggs’ (Dhs59), essentially it’s cured meat, egg and chips with a sneaky shaving of truffle. It’s a simple dish but, in my opinion, quite unbeatable. –Miles Buckeridge, Online Reporter

Ordering trainers that I can’t afford from… StockX

Another dear Dubai friend of mine, got me onto StockX — it’s an app (and website) for people that have no self control over purchasing sneakers. It functions like an auction, where you bid on rare sneakers — and whilst the deliveries tend to take a while (often being shipped from overseas) they do come with official certification. And, in all respect to this rep of the creps, it is possible to find some surprisingly strong bargains on the site. If you do choose to download the app, just make sure you practicse your ‘what these? I’ve had these unscuffed, boxfesh trainers with the tags still on for ages’ face for the conveyor belt of packages that will inevitable turn up at your door. –Miles Buckeridge, Online Reporter

Getting stuff off my self-care to-do list the easy way with… Rizek app

In March, self-care got placed on the back burner so by the time our What’s On Awards rolled on, I was left with unpolished crumbling nails. Thankfully, through the Rizek app I made an appointment at my convenience to get my nails done at home. The qualified manicurists is prepped with everything from nail files to polish, clippers and more. No mess is left behind either and your home is left just the way it is before they arrived. The app also offers cleaning services, PCR tests and much more. Tip: Keep your eyes peeled for cool discount codes through mobile notifications. – Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

Sharing iftar and asking questions at… SMCCU

Though I was born and raised in the UAE, I still want to take time learning more about Emirati culture. During Ramadan, I will be attending the Ramadan Themed Weeks at Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) at the picturesque Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. An ‘Open Door, Open Minds’ policy, residents and tourists are invited to come together to enjoy iftar following an open discussion where any question – from Muslim faith to family values – can be asked all in an effort to gain knowledge and understanding. – Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

