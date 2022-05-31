It is the third branch of the Saudi fried chicken brand…

Earlier this May we spotted a post on Al Baik’s Instagram announcing an expansion in the UAE. The post teased us with a simple photo of a yellow hoarding with the Al Baik logo with a caption reading ‘Our family is expanding to another Emirate. Can you guess where?⁣’

Team What’s On accepted the challenge and we began our hunt which included plenty of research, deliberations and speculations in the office and a lot of time prowling for clues on social media. Our thoughts immediately went to the capital of UAE – Abu Dhabi, but we soon found the answer in a couple of TikTok videos announcing the new location to be in the smallest emirate in the country – Ajman.

A number of videos by users of the popular video hosting site confirm the third venue of Al Baik to be in City Centre Ajman. One video post shows the Al Baik hoarding located next to Mado Restaurant opposite the Nike store on the ground floor.

At the moment, we are not sure when the branch in Ajman will open its doors but we will keep our eyes peeled on social media for the announcement.

Over in Dubai…

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo 2020 where it received a very warm welcome before opening two popular permanent locations two of Dubai’s most prominent malls. Dubai Mall opened first in the summer of 2021 followed by Mall of the Emirates which opened its doors last month at the end of April.

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

With the addition of a third branch, it’s now time for us to ask, ‘Where will you open up next, Al Baik?’

Images: Instagram