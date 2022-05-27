Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

These are the best new restaurants in Dubai.

Now open

Mayabay

Mayabay Dubai, export of the upmarket Mayabay Monaco is now open in Jumeirah Al Naseem. The luxe new restaurant will be found at the beautiful turtle lagoon. For those who love their food, you can tantalise your tastebuds with Mayabay’s signature Japanese-Thai cuisine in a sophisticated dining setting. On the menu, authentic Asian dishes include caviar dim sums, Thai Sashimi De Boeuf Wagyu (pan-seared Wagyu beef sashimi), Yam Ped Tap Tim (duck salad with pomegranate), Larmes du Tigre (French sirloin) and signature classic pulled Maya Crispy Duck.

Mayabay Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Euonia by Carine

French Mediterranean inspired restaurant Eunoia by Carine is the next venture in Chef Izu Ani’s string of projects, this time in Hyatt Centric Jumeirah. The space is designed as the sister restaurant to beloved Dubai institution, Carine – and incorporates the same bright and airy aesthetic with heartwarming simple dishes, done well.

Eunoia by Carine, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah, La Mer, daily 7am to 11am, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 302 1241. @eunoiabycarine

Ernst

Ernst is a large space located on the first floor of 25Hours Hotel. Guests can enjoy an authentic Bavarian experience, sitting on benches, drinking beer by the jug and tucking into the authentic menu. Dishes include Schweinshaxe (pork knuckles), Weisswurst (original Bavarian sausage), traditional Bavarian pretzels, Sauerkraut (pickled German white cabbage), Wiener schnitzel (veal escalope) and more.

Ernst, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Sunday to Thursday noon to midnight, Friday & Saturday noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Tabu On the 23rd floor at The St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Tabu is a new Japanese restaurant offering dinner with a side of entertainment from multiple stages. On the menu guests can expect a variety of sushi, salads, ceviches, hot and cold starters, Ishiyaki stone bowls, Yakimono, as well as a selection of main dishes and different steak cuts. Tabu, The St Regis Downtown Business Bay, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 950 1309. @tabudubai The Pods

Say hello to The Pods, a one-of-a-kind experience on Bluewaters Island. There are a total of 22 luxury dining pods of different sizes, with a capacity to seat up to 168 people. Here, you can tuck into elegant Pan-Asian cuisine, which explores flavours from China, Japan and Thailand, albeit with a ‘modern touch’. The sleek black pods are lined with cushy green sofas surrounding a central table. There’s also an indoor bar area which can seat up to 30 people. Amongst the cool black fittings and mood lighting, there’s a canopy of foliage for that extra Instagrammability.

The Pods, Bluewaters Dubai, 6.30pm to 12am daily. @thepodsdubai La Maison Ani View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Maison Ani by Chef Izu (@lamaisonanibychefizu) Helmed by Chef Izu Ani, La Maison Ani will be a chic new French-Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue. The space will feature a huge alfresco terrace overlooking the Dubai Fountains, and warm neutral and blush tones in the interiors.

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Prepare for a Levantine menu curated by the award-winning celebrity Chef, Greg Malouf at Bushra by Buddha-Bar. Found in Grosvenor House, Bushra aims to build a community, connecting with diners through a mutual passion for food, drinks, music, design and culture.

Bushra, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 7pm to 12am, Tue 7pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @bushra_dubai

Canary Club

Canary Club, found in JLT’s Banyan Tree Residences, certainly looks fabulous as a neon sign lit in canary yellow emblazoned on the side of the building tells us we’re in the right place. Cosy booths are finished in dark leather and woods, there’s botanicals climbing the stone walls, and an open-kitchen is a welcoming invitation to watch the culinary team making magic before your eyes. Intricate details are everywhere you look, and no corner is without something interesting to look at. The yuzu scallop (Dhs95) is full of fruity flavours, thin and fresh slivers of scallop covered in a cucumber yuzu and topped with crisp puffed rice and just a hint of red chili. A Peruvian tropicola seabass ceviche (Dhs65) is another appetizing mix of sweet and spice, with cubes of seabass, yellow pepper and passionfruit swimming in a light coconut milk. From the small dishes, the aji atun tostada (Dhs85) doesn’t quite get the corn tostada to tuna topping ratio quite right, and we’d have liked a little more miso shiro dressing. Read the full review.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com Eva Beach House Promising stylish interiors, lively vibes and an artisanal culinary experience, Eva Beach House is set to become your new go-to spot for beachfront dining and chic pool days. If you want to embark on a full culinary experience, book a table at the boho-chic restaurant, where you’ll find tables and chairs in creams and neutrals, a fresh fish and meat display and cacti climbing the walls. Or, make the most of the final few weeks of alfresco dining with a table on the sprawling terrace, set under the shade of a bright white macrame canopy. Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 1856 @evabeachhousedxb

Yingsu

Yingsu is a vibrant new restaurant that promises an authentic Chinese dining experience, with a tastebud-tingling menu of traditional flavours and signature dishes. The venue features a jewel-tone lounge bar as you enter, which then leads into a large restaurant space, with plenty of wooden and bamboo accents that’s been dimly lit with soft lanterns. Dark mahogany wood tables are surrounded by bright ruby red chairs, and various shades of crimson, scarlet and burgundy dominate the colour palette. This theme extends out onto the terrace, which boasts stunning views of Ain Dubai and Bluewaters, and thanks to windows that fold fully outwards, even diners indoors will be able to enjoy those coveted views.

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, JBR, soft opening. @yingsudxb.com

Villamore

The Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah’s restaurant has a new culinary addition, Villamore, which promises to make you feel like you are on a mini-getaway. Nestled inside the luxury hotel, the restaurant is so well hidden we were misdirected twice, but when you do reach Villamore, you’re rewarded with uninterrupted views of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. Villamore is currently open for lunch and dinner, and boasts an extensive tapas and dinner menu. From the tapas menu, we tried the pappardella ripiena (Dhs60) with ricotta, spinach and walnut – one to order if you like your pasta al dente with a generous helping of cherry tomatoes. Plus, it has its own delightful little story: it’s inspired by chef Silvio Carro’s childhood memories and his grandmother’s homemade pasta. Read the full review.

Villamore, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, daily Lunch: 12pm to 7pm, Dinner: 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 444 2000. @villamoredubai

SAN

SAN can be found at the top end of Palm West Beach, just past Fairmont The Palm in Nakheel’s new development, The Club. There’s both an indoor restaurant and two levels of beach – the top part has an infinity pool, alfresco tables, a pool bar, the DJ booth and luxury cabanas. Inside, a large open-plan restaurant invites guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving up quality Mediterranean dishes from the open kitchen. Dishes are fairly priced but we would have loved slightly bigger portions, the truffle pizza (Dhs120) although delicious, was polished off in just a few bites. A more filling option is the prawn tempura maki (Dhs95) which arrived beautifully presented with its own miniature board of freshly grated wasabi. The sushi itself was delightfully flavourful with extra crunch from the panko fried prawns. Read the full review.

SAN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 9am to midnight, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com @sanbeach.dubai

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

A celebration of the uncomplicated pleasures of dining on great food with loved ones, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare – which stands for ‘love and hook of the fish’ – features breezy, nautically-inspired interiors in shades of clotted cream, duck egg blue and dove grey, with intricate details including terrazzo style tiles and a fish counter where the day’s fresh catches are displayed on ice. While much of the space is dedicated to dining, there’s also an expansive bar where guests can join for pre- or post-dinner drinks. Floor to ceiling windows flood the space with natural light and allow the spectacular city skyline views to take centre stage. We tried L’Amo’s take on a cacio & pepe (Dhs140), only this time its served with sea urchin. The spaghetti is dense and well-cooked, served traditionally al dente and doused in a creamy pepper sauce. The smooth sea urchin is delicately placed on top to complement the bite of the pepper, making it an all-round balanced dish. The fish display counter offers a wide selection of fresh catches, from calamari to clams, lobster and red snapper – but on this occasion we’ve got our eye on the grilled Galician sea bass (Dhs450 for two people). Paired with broccoletti (Dhs35) and roasted potatoes (Dhs35), the fish is filleted at the table and plated without a bone in sight. It’s meaty, flavourful and truly moreish. Read the full review.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, open daily 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0) 4 278 4800, @lamobistrodelmare, lamorestaurant.com

Demon Duck

Asia’s most notorious chef and global television personality, Alvin Leung, has announced the opening of his new restaurant, Demon Duck. The acclaimed chef earned three Michelin stars for his restaurants, and is a judge on MasterChef Canada. Demon Duck can be found in Caesars Palace Dubai, offering and innovative twist on Chinese and Asian dishes. But the star of the show is the Peking duck. For those who’ve only ventured as far as the crispy aromatic duck from your local Chinese, best be prepared for a more ritualistic experience here. Peking duck is aromatic duck’s regal aunt. Rather than being met with a deep fat fryer, Peking duck is steamed or plunged into boiling water, dried, and left to hang for a day, before being roasted so that the skin becomes like amber glass. But it is costly. Here it’s Dhs625 for a whole bird, with no options for smaller portions. Ouch. It’s a huge, shimmering beauty of a bird, though. The staff bring shredded cucumber and hoisin sauce alongside bamboo steamers of buns infused with calamansi – a Philippine lime. The duck arrives on two huge plates, one with sliced duck, and the other with pieces on the bone. It’s enough to feed an army, but goodness is it delicious: soft meat, juicy fat and crispy skin with the soy and caramel kick of the hoisin, all cradled within a pillowy bun. Read the full review.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @demonduckdubai Trove If you’re looking to take a break from all that retail therapy at The Dubai Mall, there’s an Instagrammable new spot to check out. Called Trove, it’s described as a meeting of gastronomy and art, with a menu of international cuisines overseen by Le Cordon Bleu trained Chef Doğukan Duguncu. There’s three different sections to choose from: a pretty restaurant packed with colourful furnishings, a relaxing shisha lounge and the largest alfresco terrace in Dubai Mall, which offers a front row seat to the worlds biggest fountain show. There’s plenty of insta-worthy moments for diners looking to get that coveted snap for their feed, from a floral throne centerpiece to a glow in the dark graffiti, which shape shifts according to the time of day. Trove, Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall, now open. @thetrove Nonya Initially, Nonya was positioned Singaporean, but has since migrated to describing itself as pan-Asian, which feels more reflective of the menu. Maki rolls sit alongside Dim Sum, a dedicated robata section and a whole page of meat and seafood dishes. We start with satay ayam (Dhs75) – crispy chicken cooked in punchy Malaysian spices falls tenderly off the skewers, and we delight in dunking each one in a creamy satay sauce. The California maki rolls (Dhs75) are a bit more style over substance: a bit on the dry side, and topped with too much tobaiko for our personal taste. Initially, Nonya was positioned Singaporean, but has since migrated to describing itself as pan-Asian, which feels more reflective of the menu. Maki rolls sit alongside Dim Sum, a dedicated robata section and a whole page of meat and seafood dishes. Read the full review. 44th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 6pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 2am Fri, 1pm to 2am Sat. Tel: (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai tashas Mirdif We love a visit to tashas. For the Instagrammable interiors, for the always-friendly team, for the pretty lattes, and for one of the city’s finest French toasts… And now there’s a new branch of the cult lifestyle café concept to check-out, as tashas has just opened in Mirdif. The sixth branch of tashas in the UAE promises to be a home away from home for the local community. Designed in deep chocolate and creamy shades, the aesthetic is reflective of a warm cup of coffee – just like the original in Johannesburg. tashas Mirdif, shop 26, Mirdif Hills Avenue, 8am to 11pm Sun to Thurs, 8am to midnight Fri and Sat. Tel: (0) 4 491 8845, tashascafe.com Trèsind Studio It’s the news many foodies in Dubai have been waiting for: the award-winning Trèsind Studio has relocated and reopened. Previously located in the Voco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trèsind Studio has now made its way down the road, and onto the rooftop of Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah. Similar to the original Trèsind Studio, the new venue also seats just 20 people per seating, with an option of two seatings per night. The Rooftop East, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sun 6pm to 1am (seatings 6pm and 9pm). Tel: (058) 895 1272. tresindstudio.com