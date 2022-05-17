Brilliant evening brunches for every day of the week

Get more bang for your buck…

Brunches are a bonafide Dubai pastime, but if you’ve had enough of the standard 1pm to 4pm timescales, an evening brunch might be just what you’re looking for. There are plenty on in Dubai for every day of the week, so round up your crew and start that party later.

Daily

Publique

Alpine-inspired watering hole Publique doesn’t limit brunch to weekends – or even weekends. Every day, you can opt for the three-hour brunch package, which offers three hours of cheese & other alpine delicacies, paired with either wines and spirits for Dhs295, or add on beer and bubbly and it’s Dhs395. Pick your three-hour slot from noon until closing time.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, three hour slot of your choice, Dhs295 house beverages, Dhs395 house plus beer and bubbly. Tel: (0)4 430 8550. @publiquedubai

Monday

Play Restaurant & Lounge

Arguably the creator of the dinner-and-a-show concept, Play Restaurant & Lounge’s Shades of Play evening brunch has been a firm favourite on the night brunch circuit for years. Offering an all-immersive experience, the ‘Shades of Play’ night brunch is a two-hour sitting of free-flowing drinks, a curated live show and a la carte dining. Following the enthralling brunch, an elegant soiree awaits for guests to party into the night.

Shades of Play Midnight Brunch, Play Restaurant & Lounge, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mondays, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 336 4444, playrestaurants.com

Wednesday

Ginger Moon

Newly opened Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi will be bringing Tulum vibes to the Jumeirah Beach coastline with its new evening brunch, Exotica. Taking place every Wednesday from 8.30pm until late, the exotic evening soiree promises a line-up of live music and dialed up DJs. On the menu, expect a menu of sharing style plates paired with free-flowing drinks, all performed against the backdrop of house, Nu Disco, Latin House and deep electronic tracks.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8.30pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs550. Tel: (050) 794 3078, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com

Hola

Wednesday night at Meydan rooftop Hola is dedicated to Allucinante, a Wednesday evening brunch that promises unlimited wine and a tasty set menu inspired by the island flavours of Ibiza, Mallorca, and Formentera. The three course menu starts with sharing tapas, moves onto a duo of main courses and concludes with a duo of desserts. It’s paired with two hours of unlimited wine and tunes by DJ Memfisa. You can enjoy a two-hour sitting anytime from opening at 7.30pm.

Hola, Meydan Rooftop, 7.30pm to 3am, Wednesdays, Dhs350. Tel: (0)56 358 3333, @holarooftop

La Mezcaleria

Beautiful Mexican rooftop lounge La Mezcaleria hosts its lively night brunch every Wednesday evening. From 9pm to 12am you sip on free-flowing soft drinks and enjoy food for Dhs160, or opt for the wine and beer package with food for Dhs230. For spirits, cocktails and Prosecco included, it’s Dhs320.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai, Wednesdays, 9pm to 12am, Dhs160 soft, Dhs230 house, Dhs320 bubbly. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

White Dubai

Party into the night at White Dubai’s spectacular Wednesday night brunch. Running from 8pm, it pairs a chef’s selection of tasty grazing plates with unlimited beverages and an expertly choreographed live show. There’s a ladies package of house spirits and wine for Dhs220, as well as an option to upgrade to prosecco and cocktails for Dhs310. For guys, it’s Dhs350.

White Dubai, Meydan, 8pm to 4am, Wednesdays, Dhs220 house ladies-only, Dhs310 premium ladies, Dhs350 guys. Tel: 800 9191, whitedubai.com

Thursday

Maskerade Brunch at The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

For an evening brunch of incredible entertainment, top DJs and a stunning setting, it’s hard to beat the famous Maskerade Evening Brunch at The Penthouse. The generous Thursday evening brunch treats guests to unlimited drinks, sumptuous food from a revamped three-course menu and brilliant entertainment from 7pm till 10.30pm. Guests enjoy specially crafted cocktails, and delectable Japanese inspired food for Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for gents.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 7pm to 10.30pm, Thursdays, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868, thepenthouse.co

Baby Q

Popular after-work bar Baby Q in Media One Hotel has a Thursday evening brunch that’s all about bringing back the boogie. A retro soundtrack of the greatest disco hits is paired with with unlimited drinks and selected food for three hours from 8pm to 11pm.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 443 5403. @babyqdubai

KOYO

On Thursdays, the vibrant sights and sounds of Japan are paired with a hip hop soundtrack and “kabuki” style shows at Dubai Marina hotspot, KOYO. The Bau Bau Boujee night brunch doesn’t come with unlimited drinks, but you will get a choice of three sharing-style courses and five drinks for Dhs350 from 8pm to 11pm.

Koyo, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 566 4088, koyodubai.com

Miss Tess

On Thursdays, the fun-filled pan-Asian restaurant inside Taj Dubai in Business Bay invites diners to enjoy its weekly evening brunch, which pairs unlimited sharing dishes with free-flowing drinks. It’s Dhs288 with soft drinks and Dhs348 with house drinks.

Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs288 soft, Dhs348 house. Tel: (0)50 498 8505, misstessdubai.com

Friday

STK

If you’re looking to kick off the weekend with a lively evening brunch, STK’s ‘Rare’ party brunch is one to book. A three hour package that runs from 8pm to 11pm every Friday, expect to tuck into a three course sharing menu of quinoa salad, salmon and seabass ceviche and sliders to start, followed by an array of mains including cauliflower risotto, roasted salmon and their signature steak all brought to the table. It’s finished off with a choice of New York cheesecake or cookie dough and creme brulee. It’s served up to a playlist of lively hiphop hits spun by the venue’s resident DJs.

STK, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs350 house, Dhs400 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 394 1832, stksteakhouse.com

Hudson’s Tavern

Start the weekend off with a bang at Hudson’s Tavern’s new evening brunch. It’s inspired by Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, and has all of the trappings of New York. Dishes include a sharing-style menu including shrimp cocktail, fresh caesar salad, Nashville hot chicken sliders with a side of crispy fries and a variety of tasty tacos. Sip on signature New York-inspired cocktails.

Hudson’s Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Fri 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 cocktails and bubbles. Tel: (0)4 871 1016. accor.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Whether you’re in charge of the end-of-week office get together, or you’re kicking off the weekend with friends, you can enjoy a Friday evening brunch at Mezzanine that includes dinner, three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225. Grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah from 7pm to 10pm, and sip on a selection of beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, plus dine on a main from a menu of authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, steak and ale pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Madinat Jumeirah, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm Dhs225 house. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Jazz @ Pizza Express

If there’s one restaurant that has stood the test of Dubai time, it’s got to be Jazz @ Pizza Express. Among their roster of brilliant live music nights, the What’s On Award-winning Stage Brunch is one of the most popular. Taking place every Friday night from 8pm to 11pm, expect unlimited starters (hello endless dough balls), an a la carte choice of main plus free-flowing drinks, all going down against the backdrop of multi-talented musician, Adam Baluch.

Jazz @ Pizza Express, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae

The Hide

A decadent foodie affair, The Hide’s Friday night brunch is a two and a half hour rolling package, featuring prime cuts and premiums grapes. Available for any 2.5 hour slot from 6pm to 9pm, there’s two menus – classic and epicurean – which both offer an array of starters, followed by the star of the show, a delicious meat platter with a trio of sides. For dessert, it’s a Crème Brûlée with berries and cream, plus a strawberry cheesecake.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Fridays, 2.5 hour packages from 6pm to 9pm, Dhs390 classic, Dhs590 epicurean. Tel: (0)4 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Motorino

Motorino’s late brunch on Friday and Saturday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get a selection of spirits, while Dhs279 gets you spirits plus cocktails, like Aperol Spritz.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

Kick-start the weekend with an evening steak brunch full of flavor: indulge in a delicious sharing feast of tasty appetizers, three cuts of the finest Australian beef prepared three ways, a rich selection of desserts and refreshing drinks. The extensive menu includes favorites such as the Graze salad, smoked brisket, short rib and tenderloin as well as the restaurant’s signature mac and cheese.

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Fridays, 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com

Paros

The Nisi Night Brunch takes place at award-winning rooftop bar, Paros, every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy unlimited pan-Asian starters, a choice of a la carte main, plus a platter of desserts, all served up against the backdrop of live performances by by Walter Scalzone and Sabrina Terence.

Paros, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs245 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs375 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 574 1111, parosdubai.com

BA Boldly Asian

Those looking to kickstart the weekend in style can discover a melting pot of Asian cuisine at BA Boldly Asian at Fairmont The Palm. Diners can tuck into a diverse selection of dishes that starts with a special selection of sushi, sashimi, and signature rolls, then tuck into mains like sea bass with ponzu and crispy wontons with pickled plum.

BA Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs225 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs450 premium. Tel: (0)4 457 3457, fairmont.com

Blue Jade

Start the weekend right with a colourful Friday evening brunch whipped up by Blue Jade’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Ta Van Huong. Saigon Social features an a la carte sharing-style menu, with signature Vietnamese dishes, including the famous Pho Bo (Vietnamese national noodle soup), moreish street food and a modern take on classics. The carefully selected dishes coupled with innovative crafted drinks, alongside friendly service, promises to be a culinary extravaganza. Complete with live entertainment, including the lively hand pan, guests should expect a vibrant and unforgettable night out.



Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs398 Asian cocktails and house drinks. Over 12s only. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @bluejadedubai

Palm Bay

If you work a half day on a Friday, the evening brunch at tropical-inspired Club Vista Mare bar, Palm Bay, is for you: it runs from 4pm to 7pm. Here you can enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks including wine, cocktails and spirits and a sharing plater piled up with nachos, BBQ wings, quesadillas, empanadas and more for Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, or Dh345 with premium drinks.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Dubai, 4pm to 7pm, Fridays, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs345 premium. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Accents Restaurant & Terrace

Prepare for a trip back to the 90s with Accent’s evening ‘drunch’, which takes place every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Sip on free-flowing beverages, snap a few photos and sing along to tunes from the past and present, courtesy of DJ Dadou. With glittering views of the breathtaking Dubai Marina, it’s a lively spot to party into the weekend.

Accents Restaurant & Terrace, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs195 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs385 sparkling. Tel: (055) 992 9102, intercontinentaldubaimarina.com

Sante Ria

Jumeirah Village Circle is not known as a culinary hotspot, but with so many residents in the vicinity and surrounding areas, competition amongst its restaurants is increasing. Last year, a lifestyle hotel called The First Collection opened its doors, bringing with it a lively new Latin American concept called Santé Ria. On Fridays, it invites you to discover the flavours of Latina America with the Azúcar Brunch from 8pm to midnight, which pairs a set menu with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from drummers.

Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Fridays, 8pm to 12am, Dhs150 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 6630, santeriadubai.ae

Lo+Cale

Get ready to party, as Friday nights are for drunching at Lo+Cale’s ultimate nineties party. Running from 8pm to 11pm, you can kick back to the glorious nineties with a whole host of music tracks from that decade (and beyond) spun by a live DJ. Live food stations will be serving up an array of nostalgia-inducing goodies and there are drinks stations too.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs299 sparkling. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Saturday

Sola

Jazz fans are in for a treat at Sola’s new Saturday evening brunch. Running between 8pm and midnight, jazz fans will be treated to live music by popular band Lady J Trio, as well as free-flowing cocktails, house grapes and spirits, plus Asian and Mediterranean snacks and bites from the set menu. Brunch is priced at Dhs449 per person including house beverages.

Sola, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday 8pm to midnight, Dhs449. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

The Croft

The Croft’s Saturday evening ‘Brunch Nation’ draws its inspiration from the British Commonwealth, so you can expect sharing plates served to the table that draw inspiration from global destinations ranging from Australia to India. It’s paired with wines, bottled beers and a selection of cocktails from 7pm to 10pm.

The Croft, Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10pm, Saturdays, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 319 4000, marriott.com

3BK

Secret Parties are famed for their all-singing, all-dancing Saturday afternoon brunches that take place all over the city, but did you know they host an evening affair on Saturday night too? The Saturday night brunch at 3BK brings the glamour – not just thanks to the Burj Khalifa setting and contemporary decor, but also with a roster of live entertainment from circus stars and singers, a four-course menu of premium pan-Asian dishes, and free flowing drinks.

3BK, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Saturdays, Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 394 8098, secret-parties.com

Warehouse

The long-standing Warehouse party brunch at Le Meridien Hotel now takes place after dark, with unlimited food from an international buffet, free-flowing drinks and DJ Sweet Chili Jam on the decks. There’s two packages available: soft drinks are Dhs175 while premium beverages are Dhs275.

Warehouse, Le Meridien Hotel Dubai, Airport Road, Saturday, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs175 soft, Dhs275 house. Tel: (0)4 702 2455, warehouse-dubai.com

Distillery

Fancy a late start for your Saturday brunch? The Late Saturday Brunch at Distillery includes unlimited shared starters (think wings, poutine and popcorn chicken), a choice of mains (chimichurri chicken, slow-cooked brisket, or tacos perhaps), and all-you-can-eat cheesecake, Eton mess and chocolate mousse for dessert. On the drinks front, expect an assortment of beers and classic cocktails.

Brewski Brunch at Distillery, Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sat 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 for house drinks. Tel: 054 998 2003. @distillerydubai

The Void

Gather your tribe for The Mixtape BBQ Brunch at Studio One’s The Void. There’s three-courses of tasty BBQ on offer, paired with free-flowing drinks and cool tunes from 7pm to 10pm.

The Void, Studio One Hotel, Saturday, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (04) 581 6877. @thevoid.dxb

Sunday

Nova

Nova brought the dinner and a show concept to Dubai Marina when it opened in the latter half of 2021, and on Sundays, you can enjoy a slice of its incredible theatrics and impressive menu with a set menu paired with free flowing beverages from 8pm to 11pm. It’s Dhs200 for ladies and Dhs350 for gents.

Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Sundays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs200 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (0)4 578 4444, novarestaurant.me

Sui Mui

For those who don’t like to say goodbye to the weekend, there’s a great Sunday evening Asian brunch named ‘Pho Real’ which takes place at pretty Asian restaurant Sui Mui every Sunday evening from 6pm to 10pm. Food is served buffet-style so make sure to go with an appetite, before feasting on sushi, Asian tacos, dim sum, BBQ short ribs, curries and so much more. With house beverages, it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs225.

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Sunday, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs225 house beverages. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

Images: Social/Provided