Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in 2022.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

Playa

Set to open very soon, Playa is self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, and will feature an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets. Playa also boasts one of the only swimming pools on the Palm West Beach stretch, meaning you’ll be able to take a dip and keep cool even as the summer temperatures approach.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, opening Wednesday May 4, 10am to 2am daily. @playadubai

Byron Bathers Club

Tom Arnel (of Tom & Serg fame) has taken over the space formerly occupied by Bidi Bondi’s to open a brand new Aussie-inspired multi-concept called The Byron Bathers Club. When it opens this June, it will be a seafood focused beachside dining destination offering a la carte breakfasts, lunches and late-night dinners. Inside, decor promises to be light and airy, with an easy going, surf-style aesthetic. Think preppy blue and white stripes, a hefty shot of greenery, all with a distinct family-friendly vibe.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah (formerly Bidi Bondi). @byronbathersclub

Storm Club Dubai

A post shared by STORM by Topmixx (@stormclubdubai)

Prepare to party in the future as Storm Club Dubai opens in Sofitel Dubai The Palm this June. A three-floor nightclub made up of two indoor floors and a rooftop, Storm is described as a “state-of-the-art” after-hours party spot, the multi-floor space also features a VIP karaoke room, VIP booths and a regular rotation of live entertainment.

Storm Club Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. @stormclubdubai

53 Dubai

Opening this June, 53 is located, unsurprisingly, on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road, and we’ve had a first look inside ahead of its opening. From its lofty perch, 53 commands some pretty incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the stunning city skyline thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. While you may struggle to tear yourself away from the jaw-dropping views, you’ll want to have your eyes firmly to the stage once the entertainment begins, with dinner shows expertly choreographed by Lebanese artist Jean Zakr.

53 Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, opening June 2022. Tel: (0)4 583 5353. @53.dubai

Claw BBQ, The Pavilion

The final piece in the Pavilion at the Beach puzzle is Claw BBQ, which will open this summer on the beachfront of JBR. The dive bar and crab shack has migrated from its original home in Souk Al Bahar to join a line-up of licensed eateries within The Pavilion, which already includes La Mezcaleria, Eataly at the Beach and Hurricane Grill. On the menu, expect the classic surf and turf dishes you know and love from the original, alongside super-sized cocktails and plenty of live music.

Claw, The Pavilion, JBR. @clawbbq

The Crafty Fox and Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates

For those that live (or golf) around Jumeirah Golf Estates, we’ve got great news – two new restaurants are coming to the Clubhouse, and you’ll likely be familiar with one of them. Replacing The Sports Bar will be beloved Italian restaurant Bussola, already found on the shorefront of The Westin Mina Seyahi. Alongside Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates will also see a second new opening inside the clubhouse, with a gastropub and sports bar called Crafty Fox. Crafty Fox will be a laid-back spot perfect for family-friendly meals out, featuring both indoor and outdoor seating, with an array of gastropub classics presented on the menu. Sports fans will be thrilled to hear there’s a whole hosts of TVs playing all the live sport, and there will even be a separate terrace and lounge exclusive to members of the Club and their guests.

Bussola and The Crafty Fox, The Clubhouse, Jumeirah Golf Estates. @bussola.jge, @craftyfox.dubai

Belcanto

In the coming weeks, Dubai Opera will welcome a new restaurant to its offering, that goes by the name of Belcanto. Described as an experiential dining concept, offering fine-dining Italian cuisine, Belcanto is headed up by Tuscan Chef Giacomo Lombardi. The space has been designed with quintessential Italian styling and aesthetics in mind. Renders of the upcoming venue show a plush red carpet and white panelled walls with gold accents. On a stage sits a grand piano, indicating a live entertainment aspect to the experience – Belcanto roughly translated to ‘beautiful song’.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. belcantorest.com The Park The Park is another new concept brought to you by Tom Arnel, owner of Tom & Serg. The EatX concept is set to stretch over three floors with a rooftop terrace. The family-friendly venue will have a food store as well as an Australian-influenced market cafe and plenty of space for the little ones to play in. It’s set to open in the coming months. The Park, JLT. Amelia One of Beirut’s top spots is opening its doors in Dubai this summer. The jaw-dropping Amelia is a refined lounge and restaurant, which offers a lively drinking and dining experience, and it’s set to open inside a stunning new venue at Address Sky View next month. The new Downtown hotspot will offer a menu of Japanese and Peruvian fusion dishes, with hints of Mediterranean flavours to create a menu that appeals to all tastes. Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, opening summer 2022. @amelia.dubai Peaches & Cream Peaches & Cream is set to open in Dubai soon, on the ever popular Palm Jumeirah. Found in Shoreline 1 Building, the retro-themed beach club will be as colourful as it is cool, when it opens in Q2 of 2022. Inspired by 1980s Miami, Peaches & Cream will have a vibrant beach club and slick lounge, featuring a 3,000 square foot beach, large swimming pool and soft candy-coloured sun beds. A large outdoor bar will take centre stage, with boho swings for guests to sit and enjoy a refreshing cocktail. Peaches & Cream, Shoreline Building 1, Palm Jumeirah. @peachesandcreamdxb

Chic Nonna

DIFC will soon welcome Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space will feature an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there will also be a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

Chic Nonna, DIFC. chicnonna.com The Nice Guy View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nice Guy (@theniceguyla) LA’s celebrity hangout The Nice Guy is gearing up to open its doors this summer. Hoarding for the restaurant has already gone up on the ground level of Emirates Towers advertising that the restaurant is ‘opening soon’. An Instagram account, @theniceguydubai, is also already active, although has yet to post any indicator of what the restaurant or menu may look like – or when it might open. Emirates Towers, DIFC. @theniceguydubai

Josette

A post shared by Josette (@josettedubai)

When you think of Italian restaurants in Dubai, the mind often goes straight to Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici, which are brought to us by Orange Hospitality. The group is back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, the new restaurant, Josette, will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. @josettedubai

Loren

Throwback in style to the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s at Loren. The restaurant will sit above yet-to-open beach club SĀN in front of SEVEN Palm on West Beach. Slated to open later this year, the venue will serve up refined Italian-style coastal dining and a seriously chic setting.

Loren, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Mott 32

Experience authentic Chinese cuisine at Mott 32, which hails from Hong Kong and is inspired by 32 Mott Street in New York, where the city’s first Chinese convenience store opened in 1891. The restaurant looks set to be decked out in sultry hues of red, with cushy seating and delicately-patterned crockery.

Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Dubai. @mott32dubai

Para Sol by St. Regis

Para Sol by St. Regis is a new beach club that is set to open on the popular West Beach strip. Details are being kept tightly under wraps, but we know construction is already happening.

Palm West Beach, Dubai. @parasolbystregis

Raspoutine Storied French restaurant and nightclub Raspoutine is set to open in Dubai later this year, and we can’t wait. Having been an institution on Paris’ late-night party circuit for more than 50 years, Raspoutine will open its fourth global location in Dubai’s DIFC in September, according to its website. While the Paris venue is a sought-after party-centric hotspot, we can expect more of a dinner-and-a-show vibe from the Dubai iteration, similar to Raspoutine Miami, which opened earlier this year. Raspoutine Dubai, DIFC, opening September 2022. @raspoutine.dubai Attiko Attiko is the name of a new Pan-Asian restaurant brought to you by the team behind SushiSamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. With plans to open in September, the sleek space will offer brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music. Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, opens September 2022. @attikodubai Alaya Chef Izu Ani has already treated us to the arrival of La Maison Ani at The Dubai Mall, and the culinary masterminded is set to open another new restaurant later this year, called Alaya. We’re still not sure what to expect from Alaya, which will land next to Gaia in DIFC, although the website advertises that it’s “a tale of culinary travel from the Oriental Coast of the Mediterranean Sea to the bustling markets of the Middle East.” We can’t wait. Alaya, Gate Village, DIFC. @alayadubai

