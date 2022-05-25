From hitting the rink to a dolphin-spotting day trip further afield…

With the temperatures creeping up, you’re probably saying goodbye to your favourite alfresco past times. But fear not, Dubai. We’ve rounded up 10 brilliant things to do this summer, whether it’s seeing a film at the ‘coolest’ cinema in the city, to getting your skates on, taking a dip in the world’s highest infinity pool, or getting your thrills at an indoor theme park.

Here are 10 top days out to tick off this summer.

Make a splash at Aquaventure Waterpark

With 22 hectares of water-based fun to discover, Aquaventure is a Dubai day out worth braving the summer heat for. Across three super-sized towers there’s more than 100 rides to discover, whether you’re just looking to chill out on the rapids, or face your fears on The Leap Of Faith. You can pick up free aqua socks to protect your feet and leave your shoes behind, and when you’re not on the rides there’s spots like Aquaventure Beach where you can take a break, or Splashers’ Island, where little ones can enjoy endless hours of fun. To avoid the biggest queues head down early and tick your bucket list slides off first, but with so many rapids, rides and racers to try out, you won’t ever have to wait too long. For real water-lovers, there’s the option to upgrade your ticket to also include access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium after, where you can explore tanks teaming with marine life. Fuel up at the waterpark with a trip to Wavehouse, or feast on unlimited pizza for just Dhs95 at Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, daily, 9.45am to 6.30pm, from Dhs199. Tel: atlantis.com

See a film in the snow

If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat, Vox Cinemas has teamed up with Ski Dubai to offer a chilly cinema experience all summer long. While the mercury is rising outside, you’ll be snuggled up under a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate at the Snow Cinema. For Dhs100, you’ll get a ticket to one of the several daily screenings, plus a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and your choice of salty or caramel popcorn. You’ll be protected with borrowed ski clothing (jacket and pants) as well as fleeced gloves, socks, snow boots, a beanie hat and blanket, plus stereo wireless headphones to enjoy the movie and a dedicated locker for your belongings.

Snow Cinema, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dhs100. uae.voxcinemas.com

Tick off all the rides at an indoor theme park

IMG Worlds of Adventures packs out an impressive 1.5 million square feet of indoor space, and is divided into seven zones; Marvel, Lost Valley, Cartoon Network, IMG Boulevard, The Haunted Hotel, IMG Kids Zone and Novo Cinemas. Within each area, there’s a host of themed rollercoasters and rides, as well as a 12 screen cinema dining and shopping. You can even meet some of your favourite Cartoon Network or Marvel characters.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 500 962. imgworlds.com

Gather your mates for a round of Top Golf

Looking for a day out as unique as your crew? Behold Topgolf, which opened in January 2021 at Emirates Golf Club. This huge, futuristic driving range-cum-bar is home to a whopping 96 hitting bays, each with enough chairs and couches and tables to comfortably seat an extended family. There’s a restaurant with a bar behind the bays, and two others on the middle and top floors (it’s three floors in total). Sprinkled across the artificial lawn at Topgolf Dubai is a series of oversize circular targets, just like dart boards only much bigger, that are flat on the ground. Microchips in the balls track how close they come to these targets. Participants can accrue points by hitting the targets – the further and smaller the target, the more points you get. The game, effectively, is a digitised form of golf, and jolly good fun, too.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Sun to Wed 11am to midnight, Thur 11am to 2am, Fri 9am to 2am, Sat 9am to midnight. Dhs130 to Dhs180 per hour from Sun to Wed, Dhs180 to Dhs220 per hour from Thur to Sat. topgolfdubai.ae

Take a tour of the world’s only “seven-star” hotel

The sail-shaped, seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel is one of the most iconic and recognizable landmarks in Dubai, and in fact the world. Previously, you’d only have been able to gain access to this exclusive address, but thanks to Inside Burj Al Arab, an exclusive 90-minute guided tour, you can now discover the Burj Al Arab’s mind-blowing architecture and its most exclusive accommodation: The Royal Suite. Tickets are priced at Dhs249 for the tour, with the option to add extra experiences such as a glass of bubbles at UMA or trying the hotel’s 24-carat Ultimate Gold Cappuccino. Best of all, kids under 11 go free for a limited time this summer.

Inside Burj Al Arab, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 9.30am to 8.30pm, Dhs249. Tel: 800 467 433, insideburjalarab.com

Step under the sea with Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species, the Dubai Aquarium is a popular spot among residents and tourists alike. Over 400 sharks and rays live in the 10 million litre tank, including Sand Tiger Sharks, Giant Groupers, and a host of other marine species. Visitors have the chance to get up, close and personal with the creatures including feeding them and swimming with them. Book here.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

Enjoy a swim in the sky

While it might be getting too hot for your usual rotation of pool days, up in the sky at Aura Skypool, it’s still the perfect temperature for soaking up the sun. Perched on the 50th floor, the 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. Whether you want sun or shade this spot offers it all, as well as views of every angle of the city, including Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai. The lounge indoors is perfect for relaxing with a drink, pan-Asian bites and soaking up the vibes provided by the DJ. There’s morning, afternoon and full-day packages available, with prices dependent on the positioning of your sun lounger. Prices are for entry only and don’t include food and drink.

Aura SkyPool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to sunset, from Dhs170. auraskypool.com

Get your skates on for some epic nostalgia

Found in Mina Rashid, Roll DXB is a huge space created by roller skating fanatics who have been teaching and practicing in the city for the past few years. Now the team has their own space for skaters of all abilities to come, learn, practice and just enjoy the good vibes. Whether you’re a novice or a pro, this place is all about having fun, with all abilities welcome and a pumping soundtrack guaranteed to take you back to the 90s and 00s. Don’t worry if you don’t have your own skates, you can rent a pair of retro boots onsite, along with mandatory protective gear. A 90-minute session with quads rental is Dhs112 per person.

Roll DXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri & Sat, 1pm to 1am, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 238 6206. @rolldxb

Snap selfies with a whole host of celebrities

At Madame Tussauds Dubai, visitors have a unique opportunity to take photographs with 60 global stars from a number of fields including sports, movies, politics and more, including 16 figures from the Middle East. Fool your friends with a snap next to Rihanna, Will Smith, Lewis Hamilton or Justin Timberlake. There are seven rooms in total, including the leaders & royals room, fashion zone (complete with catwalk), film area, media zone, Bollywood, sports room and the A-list party zone. Guests can pose for a picture against a scarily life-like sculpture of their favourite star. Enjoy afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II, or snoop on former-US President Donald Trump, pose with model Cara Delevingne, score goals under the watchful eye of Cristiano Ronaldo, or go one-on-one with Muhammad Ali.

Madame Tussauds Dubai, Bluewaters, Sun to Thur 12pm to 8pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 8pm, Dhs135. madametussauds.com

Escape the city for a dolphin-spotting daycation

The mountainous peninsula of Musandam is separated from the rest of Oman by the UAE, making it an easy day trip from the emirates if you keep heading north from Ras Al Khaimah. While those looking for history can head to the capital of Khasab for museum displays and forts that date back to the 17th-century, the most popular activity in Musandam takes you out onto its beautifully blue waters. Hop aboard a traditional dhow and sail through the majestic fjords, spotting the local pods of dolphins as you go. Companies like Musandam Sea Adventure offer full and half day dhow cruises, or options to create multi-day packages for those looking to maximise their adventure time.

Musandam, Oman. msaoman.com