With design touches inspired by the charismatic wilderness of Africa…

As we know from the popular Al Bateen location, the chain of ‘Gram-candy Tashas cafes feature a double act of catwalk-ready plates and hypnotically-gorgeous interiors. They’re a South African import, conceived and executed by founder Natasha Sideris.

Committed to finding new ways to give us cause for awe, the Tashas group now also includes the equally beautiful Galaxy Bar and Flamingo Room by Tashas.

That latter project, Flamingo Room by Tashas opened its doors back in 2017 at the appropriately stunning Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel. Reviewing the restaurant just after it opened, What’s On described the look as what would happen if you “combine Baz Luhrman’s Great Gatsby with Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel and put that vision on the cover of Elle Décor“. Sold. And that’s before you even get to the food (which was given an equally spirited thumbs up).

The striking interiors have given sophisticated finishes to inspiration drawn directly from Africa’s enchanting wildernesses. Playful features such as meerkats and monkeys cast in bronze blend effortlessly with flamingo-pink and gold art-deco styling, and the elegance of the food and drinks menu. It’s peak safari chic.

All of this meandering back story leads us to the news that we have received confirmation that a second UAE branch of Flamingo Room by Tashas will be opening somewhere in Abu Dhabi later this year (either Q3 or potentially Q4), though we cannot currently confirm or deny where that might be.

For a look at some of the other soon-to-launch venues in Abu Dhabi, take a look at our full guide of what’s confirmed coming in 2022.

Images: Tashas