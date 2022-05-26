Match day “shuttle flights” will be available to book on the airline’s website soon…

Football fans, take note: Dubai’s low-cost airline flydubai is set to offer 30 return flights per day between Dubai and Doha during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In a post shared to Instagram, flydubai said that no less than 30 flights per day will take off from Dubai for Doha during the World Cup hosted in Qatar’s capital from November 21 to December 18, 2022. The so called “shuttle flights” will be available to book soon via flydubai.com, although no prices have yet been given.

Back in February, prices for the 75 minute flight from Dubai to Doha surged as high as Dhs6,000 as football fans began arranging their travel plans. Currently a return flight to Doha with flydubai is priced from Dhs4,893, while with Qatar Airways, flights can be booked for as little as Dhs1,495 return over the match period.

Though not quite to the extend of flydubai, Qatar Airways has also unveiled plans to increase services from Abu Dhabi to Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The airline will operate three flights per day between the two capital cities from July 10, boosting the airline’s flight frequency to 21 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi and a 56 flights to the UAE.

For those travelling from the wider Middle East, Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that strategic partnerships with regional airlines will also see daily return “shuttle” flights offered from Doha to Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuwait City, reports Bloomberg. A total of 24 daily return flights will be operated by Oman Air to Muscat; Saudi will fly 20 rotational flights to Riyadh and Jeddah; while Kuwait Airways will connect Doha to Kuwait City with 10 daily return flights.