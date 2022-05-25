Splash out on a pool and beach pass, and get all of your entry fee back to spend on food and drinks…

These Dubai pool passes combine three of our favourite things – swimming, eating and drinking – in one handy package. When you purchase one of these fully-redeemable or partially-redeemable pool passes in Dubai, you’ll get credit back to spend on food and drinks during your visit.

Here are 15 of the best Dubai pool and beach passes that are redeemable…

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers, the latter of which are priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, although you’ll get it all back to spend on food and drink.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired beach bar and restaurant Koko Bay is usually packed out with people enjoying the boho-chic setting. Prop yourself on one of the cool wicker sun loungers for the day to catch those rays for Dhs150 Monday to Thursday, and Dhs200 Friday to Sunday. It’s fully redeemable, so you can spend that back on fruity cocktails or a bite or two from the European-Asian inspired menu.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 12pm onwards. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Surf Club

Surf Club Dubai has added to the roster of beach-chic restaurants and bars on the shorefront of Palm West Beach, and serves as the perfect spot for a fully redeemable beach day. Prices range from Dhs150 through the week to Dhs250 on Friday and Sunday, and for Saturday beach days you’ll pay Dhs350, although you can redeem it all against food and drink. There’s a ladies’ day on a Wednesday too, when Dhs199 gets ladies specially curated platters accompanied with bottomless mojitos and rosé.

Surf Club Dubai, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, beach open 12pm to sunset daily. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. surfclubdubai.com

W Dubai – The Palm

W Dubai – The Palm is offering a wallet-friendly summer pool pass, which includes access to the hotel’s ultra-Instagrammable Wet Deck as well as its pool area, Wet. Entry is Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, and you’ll get it all back to spend on food and drink, whether that’s sipping signature cocktails or grazing on poolside bites.

Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800, wdubaipalm.com

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of food and drinks curated by Isola Ristorante. Entry costs Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends, which is fully redeemable on food. Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a pool day with a main and two drinks for Dhs100.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, daily 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool, bar and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Enjoy pool access for Dhs75 per person, or Dhs120 per couple – fully redeemable.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, daily 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @paros.dubai

La Piscina

The only blues at La Piscina, come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Entry is priced at Dhs200 for gents and Dhs100 for ladies, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. Ladies can enjoy free entrance from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday and there’s a Monday’s ladies day offer too, which gets you three free drinks between 1pm and 4pm when you order a main dish.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Four Seasons DIFC

Fancy a luxe day out at the Four Seasons DIFC? For Dhs300, you’ll get to lap it up at the hotel’s rooftop glass-walled pool, with the full amount back to spend on the poolside menu.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village 9, Level P, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 506 0000. instagram.com/fsdubaidifc/

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99 Monday to Thursday, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. From Friday to Sunday, entry is Dhs149 which is fully-redeemable. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset. Happy hour runs every day from 5pm to 8pm with 50 per cent off food and beverages.

InterContinental Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 446 6669. @icdubaimarina/

The Hills Pool Bar and Lounge

Trump International Golf Club’s hidden gem, The Hills Pool Bar and Lounge overlooks the the 30,000 sq. ft clubhouse and golf course. The daily entry fee is Dhs100, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks. Spaces are limited.

The Hills Pool Bar and Lounge, Trump International Golf Club, daily 7am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 245 3988. @thehillsdubai

Coco Lounge

A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs99, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 10am to 7pm. @cocoloungedxb/

H Dubai

Check out the cool city vibes at The H Dubai, where there’s two pool passes available. Dhs65 gets you just entry to the pool, while if you pay Dhs125, you’ll get it all back to spend on food and drink.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Rd. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com/offers/pool-pass-offer/

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah (weekdays only)

An adult day pass to the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah costs Dhs129 on weekdays. It’s fully redeemable on food and drinks at any of the hotel’s eateries, including Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, Mango Tree Thai, and McGettigan’s JBR. On weekends, access to the pool and beach is Dhs99 with nothing redeemable.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, daily 8am to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 3182582. hilton.com/Dubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

A Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Daily Splash Pass is Dhs200 from Monday to Thursday, and Dhs250 Friday to Sunday, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. For children aged four to 12, it’s Dhs125 on weekends and Dhs100 midweek. Under fours are free.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A weekday pass to Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs300, which is fully-redeemable on food and drinks. On weekends it’s Dhs350, fully-redeemable.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR. Tel: (04) 399 5555.@leroyalmeridiendubai/

