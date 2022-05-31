The city-wide festival is returning for 10 weeks of epic events and wallet-friendly deals…

Summer in Dubai may be synonymous with soaring temperatures and high humidity levels. But, summer also marks the return of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

The annual celebration, now in its 25th edition, is set to run for ten weeks from Friday July 1 to Thursday September 4. Like previous years, it will feature a programme of events, promotions, entertainment, and much more.

What to expect

Although the festival line-up for 2022 has yet to be announced, we can expect the usual array of shopping deals and discounts, plus dining and entertainment options to be enjoyed. Residents and visitors also stand a chance to win prizes with plenty of raffles and gifts up for grabs. At the malls and other landmarks across Dubai, there will be entertainers and special shows taking place.

Remember, Dubai Summer Surprises will run during Eid Al Adha as well as the Back to School season, making it a great time to pick up gifts for loved ones and stocking up on essentials. You won’t just be saving at the malls. You can even expect offers from some of Dubai’s best hotels, attractions and even fitness and outdoor adventure destinations.

The full calendar of events will be announced ahead of the festival on mydss.ae