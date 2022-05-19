It’s shopping time…

Thanks to sandstorms, high humidity levels, and the sweltering heat, being outdoors in Dubai is probably far down on your list of things to do. Luckily, Dubai is jam-packed with fun indoor activities. And, if you like your spot of shopping, skip the malls and head to one of these indoor markets in Dubai.

Here are 6 indoor markets in Dubai to check out over the summer

Arte: The Makers Markets

When: Every Saturday, 10am to 6pm

Support local artisans at Arte The Makers’ Market. The venue alternates between Mercato Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road and Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road. You will find homeware, all styles of art, candles, jewellery, skincare products, home decor, bags, clothes and much more. Follow them on @artauae to stay up to date with the latest information.

Every Sat 10am to 6pm, @arteuae

There Goes The Neighbourhood

When: May 28 and 29

This alternative market takes place at One Life Kitchen and Café in Dubai Design District. Curated by African Diaspora, expect 20 market vendors, sip and paint workshops, games, wine and biltong (a form of dried, cured meat), and Afro-trivia. There will also be plenty of South African braai and more street food options. The beats at the event are provided by T-Bass, Maro, C-Boy, Obeekhay, DJ Andy and more plus there’s live music by DJ Meky, DJ Swanah, Stickystrings and more. On May 28, the market opens from 10am to 1am (the following day) and on May 29, it’s open from 9am to 10pm.

One Life Kitchen and Café in Dubai Design District, May 28 and 29, @tgtnalternativemarket

Urban Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕌𝕣𝕓𝕒𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕜𝕖𝕥 ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕡𝕥 (@urbanmarketconcept)

When: June 4, 2pm to 8pm

Taking place at the cool Radisson Red Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis, you will be able to shop from over 30 vintage, thrift and local sellers. There will be live music from Noor the DJ and an open mic from 4pm at Oui Bar. Hotel a little too far for you? There’s a free shuttle from Rashidiya metro station (red line) to the hotel and back again.

Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com @urbanmarketconcept

Ripe Market at Jumeirah Village Circle

When: May 29, June 12 and 26, July 17 and 31, August 14 and 28, September 11 and 25, and October 9.

Head to Ripe Market at Circle Mall in Jumeirah Village Circle and shop from a selection of home-grown SME businesses. There will be fashion, art, jewellery, homeware and even some tasty treats waiting for you. The market opens from 10am to 7pm. Follow @ripemarket for the latest.

Ripe Market, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, twice a month from 10am to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Ripe Market at Me-aisem City Centre

When: May 29, June 5 and 19, July 3 and 17, August 7 and 21, September 4 and 18, and October 2.

The Ripe Market will be popping up at Me’aisem City Centre twice a month where you can shop for a selection of homegrown local businesses. Expect to see fashion, art, jewellery, homeware and food. For more information and to stay up to date with the latest news, head to @ripemarket

Me’aisem City Centre, Dubai Production City, Dubai, twice a month, Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Ripe Market at Times Square Center

When: May 29, June 5, 12 and 19, July 3, 10 and 17, August 7, 14 and 21, September 4, 11 and 18, and October 2 and 9.

Ripe Market pops up three times a week at Time Square Centre with homegrown vendors selling art, craft, fashion, jewellery, accessories and home decor. Fuel up with treats or take a gift home for loved ones at the food stalls.

Times Square Center, Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, twice a month, Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Images: Supplied and Social