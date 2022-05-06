From the luxurious to the leisurely…

Afternoon tea is said to have originated in 1840, when the Duchess of Bedford would get peckish while waiting for dinner. Now it’s an institution and all-round lovely day out. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely affair or a more decadent one, here’s 20 of the city’s most indulgent afternoon teas in Dubai.

Address Beach Resort

What would it take to make an afternoon tea more exquisite? The addition of caviar and that’s exactly what you’ll get at the afternoon tea experience at Address Beach Resort where Golden Oscietra Caviar can be added to your savoury bites. You can even enjoy the delicacy alone and of course, there are sweet treats to be enjoyed including pecan brownies, chocolate choux and hazelnut bonbons. It will only be available daily until February 28. From Sunday to Thursday, you can enjoy from 3pm to 6pm and on Friday and Saturday, 3pm to 7pm.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

Al Bayt

Delectable treats from pastries to sandwiches, juices, tea and coffee will be served up in this afternoon tea at Al Bayt. Your treat will be paired with panoramic views of Burj Lake and The Dubai Fountain in a pretty Arabian atmosphere. Reserve a table here.

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm Dhs170. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

Aspen

If you need to refuel after a Mall Of The Emirates shopping trip, head to Aspen. This ‘His & Hers’ afternoon tea runs daily from 3pm to 6pm and comes with sweet treats such as soft tramezzini, chocolate wrapped cheesecake, Valrhona chocolate truffles, fresh berry tarts and caramelised tarte tatin.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall Of The Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm, Dhs175 per person or Dhs295 per couple. Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com

At.mosphere

Sure, the Burj Khalifa might be a hotspot for tourists. But don’t let them nab all the tables, as this may well be one of the best afternoon tea spots in the city. There are three options to choose from and depending only on your choice you will be treated to treat that include berries, cream, savoury delicacies or fine roasts with seasonal vegetables. End your meal on a sweet note with fine pastries and other traditional favourites. Reserve your spot here.

Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 12pm to 4.30pm, Dhs327 to Dhs515. Tel: (04) 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Cafe Society

This cute cafe offers a daily afternoon tea for Dhs199 for two. Guest can enjoy a selection of hot and cold canapes and sweet delights.

Cafe Society, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs199 for two. Tel: (0)4 318 3755 . @cafesocietydxb

Choix Patisserie and Restaurant

If you’re looking for a value option, head to Choix Patisserie and Restaurant, by renowned chef Pierre Gagnaire, which offers views of Dubai Creek. On the menu, work your way through signature scones, pastries and more. It will cost you just Dhs100 per person and Dhs150 for two.

Intercontinental Festival City, Festival City, Dubai, daily 12pm to 6pm, Dhs100 per person, Dhs150 for two. Tel: (04) 701 1136. intercontinental.com

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Reflecting a honeycomb, your rose-gold stand includes savoury and sweet creations including salmon blini, a French favourite – potato dauphinoise topped with caviar and cured lemon, pistachio and orange blossom cake with a drizzle of honey, choux with figs, honey cake, and more. Pair this with your choice of herbal tea Dhs325 per person or Dhs430 for two.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, available daily from 2pm to 7pm, book on 04 506 0000 @fsdubaidifc

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach

Highlights on the tier here include raspberry lychee dessert, pistachio orange blossom choux with local honey, mango and saffron tart, coffee choux and more. The chef suggests diners begin with the airiest pastry and finish with the richest dessert. There are scones as well with clotted cream and seasonal fruits. It will cost you Dhs220 per person or Dhs400 for two. For a truly royal experience, add champagne for Dhs345 or rose for Dhs365.

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, available daily from 2pm to 8pm, book on 04 270 7805. @fsdubai

La Farine

Treat yourself to a What’s On award-winning tea at La Farine in JW Marriott Marquis. There are freshly baked scones, pastries, classic finger sandwiches and more savoury treats which you can pair with tea or coffee. Make it even more special by adding on a glass of grape or bubbly. The afternoon tea is available daily from 1pm to 6pm.

La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 1pm to 6pm, Dhs195 per couple. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Mashrabiya Lounge

Mashrabiya Lounge offers a daily high tea from 12pm to 5pm. There’s English cucumber and mint cream cheese finger sandwiches, truffle egg salad on a mini brioche bun, lemon meringue tart, raspberry macaroon, scones and more. Prices start from Dhs155 with a choice of coffee or tea. Want bubbly? Prices start from Dhs199.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com

ME Dub ai

Afternoon Tea is served in the stunning Atrium by Zaha Hadid where you can indulge in finger sandwiches, homemade scones with jam, signature cakes and much more. You can pair it with a variety of tea blends available. The afternoon tea is available from 3pm to 5pm daily for a cost of Dhs599 for two.

ME Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs599 for two. Tel: (04) 525 2500. melia.com

Mosaico

It’s an unashamedly decadent affair at the luxury hotel, Palazzo Versace. Sample finger sandwiches and more savoury delights while those with a sweet tooth can choose from a variety of pastries, scones with jam and more for Dhs300. For Dhs400 (for two) you’ll get two glasses of Prosecco and if you’re meeting mates over a quick catch up, opt for the Cream Tea offer which will get you fruit and plain scones, served with clotted cream, homemade jam and lemon curd and tea for Dhs90 per person.

Palazzo Versace, Culture Village, Al Jadaf, Dubai, daily 10.30am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Plato’s

Atlantis’ daily afternoon tea, not only serves an assortment of homemade miniature cakes, desserts and traditional English sandwiches but also comes with some great packages. All yours for Dhs150, and if you want a signature cocktail, it’s Dhs200.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 5.30pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (04) 426 2000 atlantisthepalm.com

Raffles Salon

We’re big fans of the glam Floral Afternoon Tea at Raffles Dubai which – you’ve guessed it – is inspired by flowers. Served on floral bronze stands, tuck into a Victorian-style display of delights, exquisitely crafted with floral essences. Tea lovers can also rejoice, as the extensive tea selection includes Darjeeling, jasmine blossom and green lemon.

Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai, daily, 2pm to 7pm, Dhs175. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai

Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge (JBR)

Your afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton will include traditional scones, elegant sandwiches, sweet treats such as truffles, macaroons and cakes. There are two options to pick from: Traditional for Dhs195 which comes with tea or hot beverages, and Royal Treat for Dhs305 with premium sparkling. It’s available daily, and if you choose to indulge on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you will also be treated to a live pianist.

The Ritz-Carlton, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge (DIFC)

Soak in the elegant surroundings of the Lobby Lounge as you indulge in a decadent afternoon tea offering a wide variety of specialty tea blends along with a selection of luxurious sweet and savory treats. Add a sparkling bubbly to your afternoon treat to make the experience even more exquisite. The experience costs Dhs120 per person, including high tea snacks and unlimited tea and coffee.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 3722222. ritzcarlton.com

Samovar Lounge

For an afternoon tea with a distinctly Middle Eastern twist, we recommend trying the Arabic Inspired option in the opulent surroundings of the One&Only Royal Mirage’s Arabian Court. This includes finger sandwiches, cold mezzeh and Arabic bread, crepes and sweets. There’s the classic option which comes with finger sandwiches, scones, biscuits, cakes and pastries.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (04) 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com

Sahn Eddar

Located in Burj Al Arab, Sahn Eddar serves up an afternoon tea from 3pm to 6pm. Expect mise en bouche, a selection of finger sandwiches, plain and raisin scones and pastries. For the soft package, it’s Dhs490 and if you want a glass of champagne it’s Dhs590.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Sidra Lobby Lounge

Sidra’s traditional afternoon tea features a selection of pure blended teas which you can pair with scrumptious sweet and savoury tidbits. It will cost you just Dhs165, and of course, you can’t leave Al Habtoor City without soaking in the lovely Canal views.

Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm, Dhs165. Tel: (04) 435 5577. alhabtoorcity.com

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Voted What’s On Dubai‘s best Afternoon Tea 2021, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk’s afternoon tea serves up its afternoon tea in a sophisticated jewellery box. Inside you will find signature patisseries and delicious savoury bites. It will cost you Dhs175 per person to enjoy this treat with artisanal tea and coffee and Dhs320 if you want a glass of bubbly.

Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, lobby lounge, Wafi, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Sultan’s Lounge

This ottoman-inspired lounge in Jumeriah Zabeel Saray offers a decadent afternoon tea with savoury treats, scones and homemade pastries with tea or a hot beverage of your choice for Dhs199 for two. If you want a glass of bubbly, pay Dhs299.

Sultan’s Lounge, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm, Tel: (04) 453 0444. jumeriah.com

Tania’s Teahouse

Afternoon tea is served up at Tania’s Teahouse, an Instagrammable two-storey villa on Jumeirah Beach Road. Tea fans will be delighted with over 25 different flavours of tea available that can be prepared either iced, regular or turned into a latte. The afternoon tea, called Jumeirah Jane (or James)’ or ‘Her Majes-tea’s Favourite’ features a delicate three-tiered stand with in-house crafted sandwiches, pastries and desserts. Don’t forget to take a photo for the ‘Gram before you dig in. Prices start from Dhs220 for two.

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

The Lounge, Address Boulevard

Food served in a chest of drawers? That’s what you’ll find at Address Boulevard’s pretty Afternoon Tea. You’ll be treated to an exciting mix of decadent goodness of sweets and savouries, served within your own mini drawer set. And of course, there’s the beautiful view of Burj Khalifa to steal your attention.

The Lounge, Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 2.30pm and 6pm, Dhs189 for two. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com