It’s closing on Sunday May 15…

Been planning on making a trip to Hatta before it gets too hot? Well, you’ve only got one weekend left if you want to visit Hatta Wadi Hub – it’s closing for the season on Sunday May 15.

Hatta Wadi Hub is where you’ll find all the activities including archery, zorbing and the slip ‘n’ slide, as well as the abundance of Hatta glamping options including Hatta Dome Park, Hatta Caravan Park, the glamping trailers and eco-friendly lodges.

It’s also home to mountain biking, ziplines and axe throwing for the adventurous outdoors fans, and pony rides and net walks for those that prefer less adrenaline-pumping activities.

There’s still some availability for Hatta Dome Park, where you get to sleep in luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range; Hatta Caravan Park, where visitors bed down in static luxury caravans; and both the Sedr trailers and Damani lodges. Rates start from Dhs750.

ALSO READ: The What’s On guide: Things to do in Hatta

Of course, you’re still able to go and visit Hatta once the Wadi Hub closes. Hatta Dam is around 15 minutes from Hatta Wadi Hub, and Hatta Kayak have hundreds of kayaks (Dhs60 per person or Dhs120 for a double kayak), yellow boats (Dhs150), donut boats (Dhs300), and water bikes (Dhs60 per person or Dhs120 for a double bike) available for hire to cruise along the Dam.

Hatta holiday homes – which range from traditional farmhouses to luxury villas – are also still bookable through the summer, with options for couples, families and big group stays. Not keen on self-catering? Then check yourself into JA Hatta Fort Hotel, where year-round stays are backdropped by the stunning mountain range, and facilities include an alfresco swimming pool, a sunset terrace and plenty of activities for the whole family.