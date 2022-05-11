Following successful openings in Los Angeles and Miami, the decadent Parisienne restaurant and nightclub has set its sights on Dubai…

Storied French restaurant and nightclub Raspoutine is set to open in Dubai later this year, and we can’t wait. Having been an institution on Paris’ late-night party circuit for more than 50 years, Raspoutine will open its fourth global location in Dubai’s DIFC in September, according to its website.

While the Paris venue is a sought-after party-centric hotspot, we can expect more of a dinner-and-a-show vibe from the Dubai iteration, similar to Raspoutine Miami, which opened earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RASPOUTINE® (@raspoutine.miami)

While we’re not yet sure what the Dubai location will look like yet, judging by the original in Paris and locations in Hollywood and Miami, ruby red and crimson hues will set the tone for a decadent dining and party experience. Patterned carpets, elegant chandeliers and crushed velvets add to the grand cabaret feel, which will no doubt influence the Dubai outpost’s design.

On the menu, expect a dinner of rich delicacies that will no doubt please Dubai palettes. A glance at Raspoutine Miami’s menu shows signatures such as caviar spaghettini, Norwegian hand sliced smoked salmon and squid ink seasalt crust whole sea bass.

Of course, Raspoutine is as much about its self-described “mythical cabaret” as it is about the menu, so alongside a party atmosphere when dining, we’re expecting this to become quite the hotspot for late-night revellery too.

Raspoutine is the latest restaurant opening from Addmind Hospitality. The new venue adds to the group’s already impressive roster of restaurants and nightclubs that include award-winning super club, White Dubai, as well as Beirut-born brands La Mezcaleria, Bar du Port and Clap.

We can’t wait to find out more.

Raspoutine Dubai, DIFC, opening September 2022. @raspoutine.dubai

Image: Raspoutine Paris