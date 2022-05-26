Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai in 2022 and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai.

Here are all the upcoming performances, international artists, musicals and more you need to add to your diary…

May

InClassica International Music Festival

When: Until June 2

Where: Dubai Opera

InClassica International Music Festival is back for its eleventh edition taking place at the stunning Dubai Opera showcasing renowned musicians from across the globe. The four-week celebration of world-classical music performances and international collaboration will see a number of consecutive concerts taking place in the evening that will please both your ears and your soul. Ticket prices start from Dhs180. Read more here.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, until June 2, performance begins at 8pm, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. Dubaiopera.com

A Girl in School Uniform (Walks into a Bar)

When: 8pm on May 27 and 29, matinee show on May 29 at 2pm.

Where: The Junction

The play is set in an unnamed location where there are regular power outages. The trouble here lies in the fact that no one knows what is causing these blackouts but it is also the time when women and girls go missing. The play follows Steph, a schoolgirl who goes into a bar and pleads with a barmaid named Bell to help her find her missing friend. Bell gets involved but only because Steph is persistent. Over the course of several days, and multiple blackouts, these two women challenge each other’s sense of safety and their understanding of the world. Purchase your tickets here.

The Junction Dubai, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai @dubaidramagroup

Pirates of Treasure Island

When: May 27 to 29

Where: Theatre by QE

A family-friendly version of this popular swashbuckling classic is making its way to the Theatre by QE2 in May. Pirates of Treasure Island will bring you all the very best of a traditional pantomime complete with singing, dancing, comedic capers and colourful costumes. The story follows Jim Lad Hawkins as he finds a mysterious map marking the buried treasure of infamous pirate Captain Squint. What he doesn’t know is that it is guarded by Squint’s old gang. Adventure ensues which is sure to delight youngsters and adults alike.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Suho

When: May 27

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall

Suho – one of the biggest Korean music sensations will perform live at Dubai Festival City Mall on May 27. Suho is a renowned South Korean singer, composer, actor, and one of the vocalists of the K-Pop boy group EXO (one of the most popular K-Pop boy groups in the world). The artist is in the city to perform for fans with a five-piece band at the mall’s Festival Bay. The best news? He’s performing for free. Read more here.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, concert on May 27 free to attend, Tel: (800 332), dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Celebrating the amazing music of Motown

When: May 28

Where: Theatre by QE

The best Motown songs are timeless soul classics that capture everything it means to be in love, to suffer heartbreak – and to want to dance with abandon. Head to Theatre by QE2 on May 28 and relive the ‘60s, where hits from Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5 and The Temptations are performed by slick cover group Tops & Temps.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Every Brilliant Thing

When: May 29 and June 4

Where: Jameel Arts Centre

You’ve been given more than enough chances to see this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and Off-Broadway hit titled ‘Every Brilliant Thing’. It returns yet again to Jameel Arts Centre for two days due to popular demand. The show is about a boy’s list of little things that make life worth living – the smell of rain, reading, the colour yellow and so much more. The witty one-man show shines a compassionate light on the impact of suicide and reminds us of all the things that make life brilliant. The two shows here at Jameel Arts Center are completely free to attend but RSVP here for May 29 and here for June 4.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 873 98000, jameelartscentre.org

June

Hive’s Theatre Festival 2022

When: All weekends in June

Where: Zabeel Ladies Club, Oud Metha

This month-long theatre event is the largest children’s festival in the Middle East region, directed and produced by The Hive. The plays you will see at this festival are all on novels by popular British novelist, Roald Dahl. Expect popular works to come to life in 25 plays performed over the weekends in June. Take the full family along as it is free to attend. Read more here and for updates, stay tuned to @liveathive. Reserve here.

Hive’s Theatre Festival 2022, Zabeel Ladies Club, Oud Metha, Dubai, @liveathive

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Variety Show

When: June 3 and 4

Where: Theatre by QE2

Theatre by QE2 brings you The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Variety Show in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s whooping 70 years reign of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The show features The Royal Marines Corps of Drums, a Scottish Piper, Shirley Bassey tribute, a local ballet school – Turning Pointe, an amazing juggler and much more. Plus, where else better to celebrate than onboard Her Majesty’s iconic QE2.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

When: June 16

Where: Dubai Opera

The UK Pink Floyd Experience authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, including impressive video projection on a large circular screen and a stunning light show. The rock concert will feature over 50 years of hits by the legendary band in a show that spans over two and half hours. Hits will include The Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. The spellbinding show will celebrate all things Floyd and will appeal to fans of all ages. Prices start from Dhs175. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Alice in Wonderland

When: June 18, 2pm and 5pm

Where: Dubai Opera

Turning Pointe Youth Ballet – an award-winning studio in UAE – is gracing the Dubai Opera stage yet again, this time presenting Alice in Wonderland. Join Alice and the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole where you will experience a world of magical fantasy from the Madhatter’s tea party to The Cheshire Cat, The Caterpillar, The Queen of Hearts and many more. Ticket prices start from Dhs130, purchase here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Whitney – The Ultimate Tribute To A Legend

When: June 25

Where: Theatre by QE2

This show celebrates the life and work of American singer Whitney Houston. She is known for her stunning soprano voice and stage presence selling over 200 million albums worldwide before her death in 2012. She was hailed as the most awarded artist of all time by Guinness World Records collecting more than 600 awards throughout her career. Marcia Lynette will reflect Houston’s incredible life and talent on stage belting out hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love and much more. Early bird tickets start from Dhs150. Book here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

July

Louis Tomlinson World Tour

When: July 2

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Formerly one-fifth of the superstar boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 2. When he takes to the stage in Dubai, fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, Walls, as well as a string of his solo hits such as Just Like You, Back To You and Just Hold On. You can purchase tickets here.

September

Romeo and Juliet

When: September 9 to 11

Where: Dubai Opera

Romeo and Juliet (a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev) is based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. A synopsis of the tragic love story: A young man and woman named Romeo and Juliet fall passionately in love but their families are embroiled in a bloody feud. They secretly wed but tragic events force Romeo to battle and kill Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin. The consequence? He is expelled from the city and Juliet’s parents force her to marry Paris. As a drastic measure, she takes a potion that makes her appear to be dead so she can flee with Romeo. Unfortunately, Romeo fails to get this message and goes to grieve at her grave. To escape his grief, he takes a vial of potion that kills him. Juliet finds Romeo dead upon awakening. She is devastated and stabs herself.

Michael Lives Forever, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 9 1o 11, prices start from Dhs325 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Michael Lives Forever: A Tribute to Michael Jackson

When: September 23 and 24

Where: Dubai Opera

A huge Michael Jackson tribute is taking place at Dubai Opera in September. Come Together with other moonwalkers to watch the tribute artist, Rodrigo Teaser perform the best of MJ’s hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White and much more. According to a Dubai Opera poster, it will be the world’s largest homage to the King of Pop. Besides music that will see your feet being a Slave to the Rhythm, there will be time-travelling choreography and costumes – yes, the ankle-length silver single striped trouser, standout jacket – the works.

Michael Lives Forever, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on Sept 23 and 24, prices start from Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Crusty Demons

When: September 23

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Crusty Demons are renowned for making the impossible happen and are known to make headlines around the world. Think world record jumps and countless stunts that were previously thought impossible. Riders here push to go bigger, faster, higher, and more insane than ever before (gulp). Expect to see freestyle motocross, new tricks, and carnage by internationally-renowned riders, Quad FMX, Globe of Death, a Guinness World Record attempt and more. Oh, and of course, there will be lighting and special effects.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

October

Jazz Classics

When: October 1

Where: Dubai Opera

Love the Dubai Opera Big Band? They’re back in October to wow you with some good ol’ jazz classics. Think music by the legendary Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, Nina Simone and many more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 1, prices start from Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Justin Bieber – Justice World Tour

When: October 8 and 9

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Justin Bieber will be performing in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on October 8 and 9 bringing his record-setting Justice World Tour to the city. The 28-year old hit Canadian singer rose to fame back in 2009 when he was discovered by an American record executive and signed with RBMG Records. Some of his popular tunes include Peaches, Stay, Ghost, Honest, Love Yourself, Stuck with U and many more. Purchase tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

November

The Magic of Rob Lake

When: November 25 and 27

Where: Dubai Opera

Love magic and illusions? You don’t want to miss Rob Lake at the Dubai Opera this November. Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and performs some crazy illusions and entertains millions across network television and audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 25 and 27, prices start from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: social and supplied