20 of the best roast dinners in Dubai

Keen for a long, lazy lunch this weekend? We’ve got 20 roast dinners that will hit the spot…

Some would argue that there’s nothing quite like a traditional roast dinner to complete your weekend, and many of Dubai’s restaurants would agree, serving up some awesome versions of the humble roast with all the trimmings.

Here are 20 of our favourite roast dinners in Dubai…

Bread Street Kitchen

Price: Dhs135

Gordon Ramsay’s Dubai outpost is one of the city’s most popular British restaurants. The roast is only available between 12pm to 3pm on Sundays, and is priced at Dhs135 per person.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, 12pm to 3pm, Sunday, Dhs135. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

Carna

For a multi-course dining experience, Carna serves up a Sunday roast brunch with packages from Dhs295. It kicks off with Posh starters – including smoked salmon with shallots, capers, lemons and chives, a prawn cocktail salad, and the deliciously vintage melon and bresola. Then you’ll receive the main event: carved beef rump, roasted vegetables, potatoes (both roasted and mashed) and enormous Yorkshire puddings. Adding their take on more unusual sides – a pan of crispy Brussels sprouts, grilled Portobello mushrooms, and a miniature Francessina pie with veal belly, and beef cheek.

74th floor, Carna, SLS Dubai, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: (054) 705 8198. @carnadubai

The Croft

Price: Dhs125

There’s a cosy feel to this British restaurant, with an outdoor terrace overlooking Dubai Marina which provides a great space for alfresco dining. The weekly Sunday roast is priced at Dhs125 which comes as a generous serving of either chicken, beef, lamb, salmon or a veggie roast with all the trimmings. It’s Dhs5 for an extra Yorkshire, and it’s washed down with happy hour drinks deals until 7.30pm.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 12.30pm until gone, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 319 4794. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Dhow & Anchor

Price: Dhs125

Dhow and Anchor, the contemporary gastro pub in Jumeirah Beach Hotel or D&A, as it’s fondly known, offers a daily ‘Roast of the Day’ which changes between lamb, beef and chicken. It’s a generous plate that comes with roasted root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and a portion of mash and gravy to share.

Dhow and Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 12pm to late, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

The Duck Hook

Price: From Dhs125

Bright and lively country pub, The Duck Hook, located at the 19th hole of Dubai Hills Golf Club, serves up either a chicken or beef roast with thyme and honey roasted root vegetables. The accompaniments include duck fat roast potatoes, cauliflower and leek gratin, homemade Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

The Duck Hook, Hole 19, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sundays, from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 666 353. @theduckhookdubai

Eloquent Elephant

Price: From Dhs129

Business Bay gastropub The Eloquent Elephant serves up its weekend roast for lunch and dinner every Sunday, alongside a pie and mash special. The meat changes weekly from chicken to beef to lamb, priced from Dhs129 depending on the meat.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 3pm to 11pm, Saturdays, from Dhs129. Tel: (04) 438 3131. tajhotels.com

Garden on 8

Price: Dhs99

Available on Sundays both inside and in the undercover garden, Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel serves up a value roast for Dhs99 per person. It’s a choice of chicken, lamb or beef and it’s served up from noon. There’s also a happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Happy days.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 12pm to 10pm, Sundays, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Price: Dhs145

At Gordon Ramsay’s second Dubai restaurant, there’s a family lunch to be had every Sunday. Dhs145 gets you a beef, chicken or lamb roast with all the trimmings, or a veggie option of beetroot wellington, and there’s the option to upgrade to include three house drinks for Dhs105. Bringing the little ones along? It’s Dhs75 for a child’s roast.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Sundays, Dhs145. Tel: ceasars.com/dubai

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio One

Price: Dhs99

Traditional Irish pub The Irish Village is somewhat of a Dubai institution, with its Garhoud branch welcoming visitors for more than a decade. At both the original and the new one at Studio One, there’s a Sunday roast served up all day for Dhs99 including three soft drinks. Upgrade to include three house drinks and it’s Dhs175 or for five house drinks it’s Dhs230. Looking for unlimited drinks with your roast? The Irish Village Garhoud is also home to a Saturday roast brunch, with packages from Dhs199.

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio City, 12pm onwards, Sundays, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 282 4752, theirishvillage.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Barsha and Business Bay

Price: Dhs120 with unlimited Yorkshire puddings and a drink

For a real home-away-from-home feeling, perennial Dubai favourite Lock, Stock & Barrel serves up its all-day roast every Sunday alongside all the sporting action on the big screens. Enjoy two meats from a selection of beef, chicken or lamb with unlimited Yorkshire puddings and a complimentary house drink for Dhs120. The roast is served from 2pm to 10pm, plus happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm with buy one get one free on selected drinks.

Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights; Rixos Premium JBR; and Grand Millennium, Business Bay, 2pm to 10pm, Sundays, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 514 9195. lsbdubai.com

The London Project

Price: From Dhs110

Tuck into a tasty roast that shuns traditions for a more modern menu at The London Project. While all roasts are served with duck fat roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, cauliflower cheese and seasonal veg, the main options include things like Wagyu sausage roll (Dhs135), Greek olive fed chicken (Dhs135), British lamb shank (Dhs125) and celeriac steak (Dhs110). For the real carnivores, there’s a master roast dinner for Dhs165, which includes slices of all three meats with onion sage stuffing and a choice of sauce on the side.

The London Project, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, from Dhs110. Tel 054 306 1822, thelondonproject.com

McGettigan’s

Price: Dhs99

Irish pub chain McGettigan’s serve up a weekly Saturday and Sunday roast at all their Dubai branches (that’s JLT, Souk Madinat and JBR). Priced at Dhs99, the roast of the day is served up with all the traditional trimmings. Upgrade to a bottle of house wine for Dhs95, or add a starter or dessert for Dhs30.

McGettigans, JLT, JBR and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturday and Sunday, timings vary, Dhs99. mcGettigans.com

Mezzanine

Price: Dhs125

You can order a traditional British roast all weekend long at pretty waterside spot Mezzanine in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Served up every Saturday and Sunday for a wallet-friendly Dhs125, there’s a choice of either chicken, beef or cauliflower steak, with all your favourite trimmings – Yorkshire pudding included. Craving a beef dinner mid-week? Mezzanine’s Signature Sunday Roast burger is available seven days a week.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm onwards, Sat and Sun, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai, mezzaninedubai.com

The Nine

Price: from Dhs95

The Nine gastropub has recently launched its Great British Roast, priced from Dhs95, which is kind of like a roast dinner brunch. Choose from meat-free (Dhs95), roast chicken with herb stuffing (Dhs110), Suffolk pork (Dhs130), roast leg of lamb (Dhs130) or prime ribeye beef (Dhs145) with all the trimmings. Upgrade to include a drinks package of four house drinks for Dhs99, or free-flowing drinks for two hours for Dhs149.

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs95. Tel: (04) 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Phileas Foggs

Price: Dhs125

You’ll find Phileas Fogg’s at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club. It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas so there’s something for everyone. It’s a great spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in. On Sundays, their roast is served all day from noon, with a choice of beef, chicken, pork belly and vegan nut with all the trimmings available for Dhs125.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, 12pm to 11.30pm, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Reform Social & Grill

Price: From Dhs115

This family-friendly spot in The Lakes serves up a roast dinner every Sunday. There’s a variety of meats on the menu (chicken is priced at Dhs115 while beef is Dhs125), and it’s served up with all the classic English trimmings and lashings of gravy. With views of the lake and a proper pub garden to be enjoyed in the cooler months, you could easily be mistaken for thinking you were in the UK.

The Lakes, 12pm to 11.30pm, Sundays, from Dhs115. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

The Rose & Crown

Price: Dhs90

There’s no chance of missing the entrance of this British pub – it’s marked by a big red telephone box. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Rose & Crown offers up two roasts plus a bottle of wine for Dhs250 with their Roast & Toast deal – or its Dhs90 for one.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 4370022. roseandcrowndubai.com

The Scene

Price: Dhs125

Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer’s popular British restaurant in Dubai Marina serves up an all-day roast every Sunday. There’s lamb, beef, chicken or nutloaf for the veggies, and they’re all served up with seasonal vegetables and a giant Yorkshire pudding.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 11.30pm, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 222 2328. thescenedubai.com

STK

Price: Dhs200

Tuck into a traditional roast dinner at sleek steakhouse STK on JBR every Sunday. Available from 4pm to 11pm, Dhs200 gets you a hearty chicken, beef or veggie roast with all the trimmings, a sweet dessert and a choice of two house drinks.

STK Dubai, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, 4pm to 11pm, Sun, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 394 1832, stksteakhouse.com

The Taphouse

Price: From Dhs99 with a glass of wine

For a hearty roast that doesn’t break the bank, the one at The Taphouse is definitely one to try. Named ‘Nan’s British Roast’, your plate will be piled high with all your favourite trimmings and glistening in gravy. It’s a lovely place to chill on a Sunday afternoon, either out on their relaxing outdoor terrace or indoors whilst the football is on.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Images: Instagram