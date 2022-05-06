Food, fun, events and activities, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Smashing skittles… at Brass Monkey

Whether a player or spectator, there’s lots of fun to be had Brass Monkey. The Bluewaters mega bar serves up classic American diner grub, alongside nostalgic arcade games, simulators and pool tables, but most people are here to bowl at its 12-lane bowling alley. It’s a great shout for a group outing. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

Exploring the best deals and experiences… during Dubai Food Festival

As always, the annual celebration of gastronomy has plated up a calendar full of foodie events, from bespoke gourmet pop-up experiences to Dubai Restaurant Week, which serves up some amazing set menu deals at many of the city’s best restaurants. I’m particularly looking forward to the return of Lowe’s ‘Waste Not’ series (taking place on May 11) – a multi-course menu from would-be food scraps. Dubai Food Festival wraps up on May 15, so make your reservations now. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

Tasting my way through the new cocktail menu at… Mezzanine

Souk Madinat watering hole Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen is a laid-back waterside bar and restaurant, with a menu packed full of hearty British dishes. But the beverage menu is what you’ll find me here for, and they’re currently adding some new cocktails to the menu. Fruity and refreshing, my top pick is the juniper-based Noodles, a mix of gin, pineapple agave and cucumber noodles served up in a takeaway box . – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

Concluding a tour of my favourite hotspots at… Alici

Nothing turns you into a more of a tourist in your own town than having a visit from family, and with my parents on their first post-Covid trip to Dubai this week, I’ve been busy taking them to my favourite places. My Dubai dining tour concludes – as always – with a visit to my all time favourite restaurant in Dubai, Alici. Italian seafood in a stunning setting, this Bluewaters restaurant is one I return to as much for the truffle taglioni as I do the fantastic team, who are professional, knowledgeable and attentive all in equal measure. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

Cruising around in a… UDrive rental car

I have to admit, taxi is probably my least favourite form of transport. So while my car is out of action I looked for other ways to get around the city and discovered UDrive. Using the map to see what cars are nearby, you unlock the vehicle with your phone and go wherever you want. It’s pay-per-minute (starting from about Dhs1) so it’s actually a lot cheaper than taxis, and I get to stay in control and avoid the traffic. Win-win! – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Sending out bunches of joy with… Florette

Maybe the Month of Giving has been rubbing off on me, but I’ve found a lot of joy in sending flowers to friends recently. I use Florette’s Flower Market, which gets updated each morning with no-frills bunches of beautiful flowers. Starting from Dhs100, you can send stunning blooms straight from Holland, wrapped in brown paper in the most authentic way. Same-day delivery is Dhs30, but you can’t put a price on making someone’s day… – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Being a teary-eyed dad with adorable kid’s fashion fixes from… Daisy Doll

It was my daughter’s birthday this week, she’s only two so she didn’t really grasp much of what was going on, except of course for the conveyor belt of ‘pwesents’. One of my favourite gifts was an absolutely *heart eye emoji* bow, designed and crafted by locally based fashionistas, Daisy Doll. It’s incredibly difficult to quantify cuteness, but if I were to use a comparative scale, I’d say my daughter wearing the bow in her hair registered somewhere between a kitten in a top hat and a child’s mispronunciation of the word ‘presents’. They’re all handmade, come in a range of sizes and fabric options and, LOOK AT THEM, they are just unfathomably adorable. – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Feeling all virtuous with a delish-nutrish lunch order from… Avocato

I’ve done some pretty intense Paxman-esque journalistic research on the salad options available in the Deliveroo catchment area of our office. Admittedly my restaurant selections are usually plucked from the delivery aggregator’s discount list, I’m a sucker for a sale, and full disclosure — the results have been very hit and miss. One recent discovery, very much on the hit pile, is Avocato — there’s currently 25 per cent off orders, and they have a big range of fresh ingredients to build customizable bowls from (including smoked salmon in the proteins which is a big win for me). – Miles Buckeridge, Senior Online Reporter

Getting my glam on with…Instaglam

When you want to get your pregame on, nothing beats doing it at home. While I love the serenity of spas, sometimes the experience can be intimidating. Strut forward Instaglam – indulge in a spa-quality services, especially when you’re tight on time, in the comfort of your home. I booked a blow dry and pedicure, which took just under one hour. Note: there is currently a hair and make-up offer for Dhs750 that runs until May 15. My two female therapists meant business: they arrived with shiny suitcases packed with professional gear. As there were so many nail colours – including nifty shades of red – I didn’t feel like my options were limited. So play some tunes, let the drinks flow and get your glam on. – Kohinoor Sahota, Online Reporter

Currently reading… The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Blank

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Blank: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Lifeby Mark Manson is a no-nonsense self-help book. I’m not someone who reads self-help books but the in-your-face title put a smile on my face, and the tough love advice had me laughing out loud. The ex-dating coach instructs us to not sweat the small stuff, whether it’s your ex-partner’s new Facebook profile or the batteries dying in the TV remote. If you do, he scoffs, “chances are you don’t have much going on in your life”. Snowflakes beware. ­– Kohinoor Sahota, Online Reporter

