Call the girls…

While you can now get ladies’ nights every day of the week, this is still one of the most popular days for ladies’ nights offers in Dubai. So whether you’re after unlimited food or drink, Dubai knows how to treat a lady. Here are the best Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

1 OAK

What’s the deal: Whats On-award winners 1 Oak. Ladies’ night runs various days of the week. On Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun and Tue 11pm to 12.30am. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

AER

What’s the deal: Head down to nightlife spot AER every Tuesday where you’ll receive three complimentary drinks and 30 per cent off the food bill. There will be entertainment and live DJs.

AER, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, Tue 9pm to midnight. Tel: (0)54 994 0438. @aerdxb

Aiza

What’s the deal: Pretty Greek restaurant Aiza has three glasses of house wine or four cocktails and a sharing platter for Dhs150 for ladies on Tuesdays. If you wanted to add shisha, then it costs Dhs199.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 575 5097. aizarestaurant.com

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, this popular Marina ladies’ night gives all girls three drinks from 6pm to 1am, and a three-course set menu for Dhs200. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel:(04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Saturdays. If you book your table in advance, you get an additional two free drinks.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 52 124 3113. atelierm.ae

At.mosphere

What’s the deal: The Secret Parties group takes over one of the tallest bars in the world on Tuesdays. There’s unlimited sparkling wine and canapés for women, all for Dhs250.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Tue 9.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. @atmospheredubai

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Head to popular Media City spot Baby Q on Tuesdays and Sundays to enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and 50 per cent off food for just Dhs100.

Baby Q, Media One Tower, Media City, Dubai, Tue and Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. babyqdubai.com

Cargo

Pier 7 is a no brainer when it comes to ladies’ nights as there’s drinks offers to avail in pretty much every bar there. On Tuesdays from 8pm, Cargo offers ladies three complimentary beverages.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 8pm. Tel: (04) 361 8129. facebook.com/CargoDubai

Casa De Tapas

What’s the deal: The ladies’ night at Casa de Tapas serves free-flowing sangria for three hours, priced at Dhs75, every Tuesday from 7pm. There’s an authentic Spanish tapas bar feel, and great views out to the creek.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Tue 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 416 1800. dubaigolf.com

Dialogue

What’s the deal: Dialogue’s ladies’ night offering includes unlimited drinks for Dhs99. DJ Pierre will be on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes.

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, Dhs69, Tue 6pm. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai

folly

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday on the Rooftop at Folly, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs275. The deal runs every Tuesday from 7pm until 11am, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Tuesdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of free unlimited drinks between 9pm and midnight.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm, Thu 9pm to midnight. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com

Karma Kafe

What’s the deal: Karma Kafe’s ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs160.

Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, from Dhs160, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 423 8306. karma-kafe.com

Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights)

What’s the deal: Every Thursday Lock, Stock & Lipstick ladies’ night takes over the Lock, Stock & Barrel’s JBR, Barsha Heights and Business Bay. From 8pm to 11pm, girls can enjoy unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150, which include spirits, house wines and selected cocktails. For Dhs150, guys can get four free drinks and a dish.

Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Dhs100, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com

Mama Zonia

What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired Mama Zonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages.

Mama Zonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 240 4747. Facebook.com/Mamazoniadxb

Observatory Bar & Grill

What’s the deal: Observatory offers three hours of free-flowing beverages and a snack for Dhs125. Best of all, it takes place on the 52nd floor, with panoramic views of Dubai Marina.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Penthouse

What’s the deal: The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE on The Palm is a lively adults-only rooftop day club and evening lounge offering spectacular views of the stunning Dubai skyline. On ladies’ night, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages and a three-course meal for Dhs150.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tue, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. facebook.com/ThePenthouseDubai

Publique

What’s the deal: Ladies can enjoy three drinks from 6pm at this Alpine-inspired spot when they spend Dhs50 on food.

Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, Tue 6pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Palm Bay

What’s the deal: This Caribbean-inspired Palm Jumeirah bar has a stellar deal on Tuesday nights, with free-flowing drinks for the girls. The offer includes house wines and spirits, all for just Dhs100. It runs from 7pm until 11pm.

Palm Bay, Clube Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Seven Sisters

What’s the deal: Seven Sisters, the urban canal-side bar gives has two sittings for ladies’ night on a Tuesday: 7pm to 10pm (Dhs100) or 10pm to 1am (Dhs120). Both sittings include selected Mediterranean dishes and an open bar for three hours.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Tue 7pm. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. facebook.com/sevensistersdubai

Soho Garden Palm

What’s the deal: Four drinks on the house from a selection of three cocktails including Soho-politan, Palm Bees and The Garden, house spirits, and white or red grape, and a food platter which includes crispy prawns lollipop with sweet and sour salad, fish tempura, crispy chicken spring rolls, sushi rolls with fresh salmon, and sushi rolls with spicy crab stick, all for Dhs100.

Soho Garden Palm, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Tue 8pm. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

STK JBR

What’s the deal: Sleek JBR steakhouse STK has a great ladies’ night deal. There’s a set menu for the girls at Dhs200 for two courses or the three courses for Dhs240, and both are inclusive of three drinks.

Just Fine Cuts, STK JBR, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tue 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 323 0061. facebook.com/STKDUBAIJBR

The Scene

What’s the deal: The Scene’s ladies’ night is well known for being part of the Pier 7 circuit (four other restaurants in the tower also have Tuesday ladies’ nights). Ladies can take advantage of a two course set menu for Dh165, which includes three drinks from a selection of wines, spirits and cocktails, or five drinks and dinner for Dhs185.

Pier 7 Level Four, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenedubai.com

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm).

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Tue 7pm. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Torno Subito

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu with traditional Italian dishes and three hours of unlimited selected beverages. Dishes include burrata, pizza marinara, cacao e pepe, risotto paella and more. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Twenty Three

What’s the deal: Cool bar Twenty Three offers unlimited beverages and 50 per cent off of food for Dhs150 from 8pm on Tuesdays. Make sure to bag a seat on the terrace, it’s so pretty.

Twenty Three, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Tue 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 525 7723. facebook.com/ttdxb

Treehouse





What’s the deal: There’s a brilliant ladies’ night at Treehouse on Tuesdays. Sip on unlimited drinks including bubbles, cocktails and grapes for Dhs149, from 8pm to midnight, and enjoy some epic views of the downtown Dubai skyscrapers glittering against the night sky. If you want to add one nibble, this costs Dhs169.



Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tue 8pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 777 6953. facebook.com/Treehousedxb

Vault

What’s the deal: Walk through the golden entrance of JW Marriott Marquis’ nightclub Vault, and enjoy three selected beverages and one bar bite for Dhs99.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue 5pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 414 3000. facebook.com/TheVaultDubai

Warehouse

What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Tue and Thu 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

White Dubai

What’s the deal: White Dubai recently rebranded into a cool lounge and alfresco terrace. On Tuesdays, ladies can enjoy four drinks plus two dishes for Dhs150, or add on shisha for Dhs250.

White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 4am. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Images: Provided/Instagram