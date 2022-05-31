Make hump day a high…

When you need a midweek boost, there are ladies’ nights in Dubai that are ready to welcome you. Whether you want unlimited food or drink, there’s always somewhere with a cracking deal. Here are the best Wednesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Al Maeda

What’s the deal: ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ is the motto at Al Maeda. Every lady will receive a free welcome cocktail, and every guy and girl that comes dressed in pink will receive another cocktail. Ladies can also choose any two-hour sitting between 7pm and 11pm with free flow of unlimited pink drinks including spiked pink frozen lemonades and frosé for Dhs129 or upgrade to bubbly cocktails for an additional Dhs50. Men in pink will have access to a free flow of selected drinks for Dhs199 and there’s a buy one get one offer valid on shisha for everyone.

Al Maeda, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)55 166 8092. @almaedadxb

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Antika Bar

What’s the deal: Levantine lounge Antika Bar in DIFC offers unlimited drinks for ladies with unlimited house beverages and two selected food platters for Dhs150.

Antika Bar, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 735 9177. @antikabardubai

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: New boho-chic venue, Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and a platter of canapés for Dhs160. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed from 8pm. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Distillery

What’s the deal: Distillery is a great addition to Downtown Dubai’s bar scene, with a cool speakeasy-style vibe. You’ll find it in Souk Manzil,Downtown and on Wednesdays from 8pm, girls can enjoy five drinks for Dhs99. The drinks include Gordons Pink, Magners Rose, Pink as Flamingos Pinot Grigio Rose and Valdo Floral Rose.

Souk Manzil, Manzil Downtown, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 329 8899. distillerydubai.com

El Chapo’s Tacos

What’s the deal: El Chapo’s Tacos can be found in Studio One Hotel in Studio City where it delivers some top notch Mexican bites. Wednesdays are for the ‘mamasitas’, who can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks and tapas for Dhs179.

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Wed 6pm. Tel: (04) 514 5411. elchapostacos.xyz

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing wine for Dhs199, or upgrade to the premium package for Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

folly

What’s the deal: Check out the sunset at Rooftop at Folly, where ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs275. The deal runs every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7pm until 11pm, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue and Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Hudson Tavern

What’s the deal: Speakeasy bar Hudson Tavern’s Coyote Ugly-themed ladies night invites the gents too. It includes a three-course sharing-style menu with dishes such as baby gem bites with quinoa avocado salad and the Hudson sliders. Ladies can enjoy three courses and four drinks for Dhs139, and gents can tuck into two courses and two drinks for Dhs149.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)487 1111. @hudsontaverndubai

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine for Dhs160. Bag a seat out on the terrace for lovely alfresco dining.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Le Petit Belge

What’s the deal: Modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers a great deal for ladies on Wednesdays. Girls can opt for unlimited drinks for Dhs100 and enjoy special prices on selected dishes. Plus, you can receive three complimentary drinks when you spend Dhs100 on food.

Pullman JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 4pm. Tel: (04) 569 3329. lepetitbelge.com

Leonardo

If you fancy some Italian cuisine, Leonardo has a Wednesday ladies night that ticks the boxes. From 5pm to 11pm its Dhs99 for a main course and five drinks.

Leonardo, Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla’ee Street, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 563 5555. leonardodubai.com

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Girls receive five complimentary selected drinks, 50 per cent off dining between 5pm to 10pm, and a complimentary karaoke session. This bar is the home of all things karaoke so do your thing.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Luna Sky Bar

What’s the deal: Step out onto the rooftop lounge, Luna Sky Bar, every Wednesday and enjoy free sparkling drinks and sushi.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4506 0300. lunadubai.com

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks when you purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 9pm, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to cool new bar and restaurant Mezzanine on a Wednesday between 6pm and 12am to enjoy three complimentary drinks with a main course. There’s also live music and a DJ to get you in the mood.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to midnight. @mezzaninedubai

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has reopened and has a ladies’ night happening on Wednesdays from 5pm. It’s Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks and dim sum for ladies in the restaurant. Guys can get in on the action with the same deal.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Dubai, Wed 5pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Nara Pan Asian

What’s the deal: This popular restaurant and party spot has ladies’ nights on Wednesdays from 6pm to 11pm. On Tuesdays ladies who buy a main course will get 50 per cent off and four complimentary drinks.

Nara Pan Asian, next to Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 421 1356. naradxb.com

Oeno

What’s the deal: For Dhs90, ladies will receive unlimited wines and sparkling from 8pm to 11pm, plus a cheese and charcuterie platter. Oeno is based at The Westin in Dubai Marina which is a great meet-in-the-middle spot for all the girls to get to.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. westinminaseyahi.com

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs150. Ladies also get 20 per cent off of food.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Pure Sky Lounge

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most stylish rooftop bars offers a great deal for ladies every Wednesday. Ladies will be able to sip on unlimited cocktails and a platter of bites priced for Dhs129 per gal.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, Wed 9pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 374 7888. linktr.ee/PureSkyLounge

Sho Cho

What’s the deal: Dhs155 for unlimited drinks including sparkling and cocktails, and a set menu.

Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 346 1111. sho-cho.com

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers four selected beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360 degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to midnight . Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soul Street

What’s the deal: Jenny from the Block is the mid-week ladies’ night taking Jumeirah Village Circle by storm. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers five drinks and a three course meal for Dhs150.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and appetisers for Dhs100 between 7pm and 11pm.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (054) 5811 758. the44dubai.com

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has ladies’ night on Wednesdays or ‘hump day’ as The Cheeky Camel refers to it. From 7pm to 10pm ladies will get three tasty sharing plates and a choice of three cocktails, wine or spirits for just Dhs100.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

What’s the deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR and Studio One, Studio City, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 457 6719. themaine.ae

Weslodge Saloon

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack to get you in the weekend mood, ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday at Weslodge. Ladies receive two drinks when you purchase food with 50 per cent off, plus another two drinks after ordering mains.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed, 5.30pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 350 9288. weslodge.ae

Qwerty

What’s the deal: It’s already popular among Media City dwellers, and Qwerty now has your Wednesday after-work drinks sorted, with three drinks including beers, wines and spirits for Dhs87 or three drinks including wines and spirits for Dhs77. Plus, with both offers you can get 50 per cent off food

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

