These restaurants are bringing out the bunting for a right royal knees-up…

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. In the UK, a special extended bank holiday weekend will see four days of festivities from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, with concerts, street parties and parades taking place across the country. But for those looking to celebrate in Dubai, there’s lot’s happening too.

Here’s where to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Dubai.

QE2 Dubai

Glam up for a right regal affair aboard the QE2 Dubai, where a celebratory dinner will take place inside the floating hotel’s ornate ballroom. Entertainment will be brought to you by a Royal Marines Corps of Drums, a Piper and a Military Band, who have been specially flown over for the celebrations. Once the band finish playing, Remix Rich will keep you entertained until the early hours. It’s an adults-only event inclusive of a three-course meal and beverages. The dress code is formal.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Mina Rashid, 7.30pm, Fri June 3 and Sat June 4, Dhs595. platinumlist.net

Reform Social & Grill

All four days of the British bank holiday weekend are covered at Reform Social & Grill, to make you feel that bit closer to home. On Thursday and Friday, gather your girlfriends for tea and scones, served at a special price of Dhs55 from 8am until late every day. Then once the weekend rolls around, there’s a roast brunch on offer from midday, with a platter of British bites, roast dinner and a platter of puddings for Dhs375 including three hours of house drinks. Whatever day you visit from Thursday to Sunday, there will also be roast dinners served daily from noon with all the usual trimmings, plus photo opportunities for all the family, including life-size images of The Queen to pose with and royal family face masks so you can share the party vibes on the ‘gram or in your family WhatsApp group.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Thurs June 2 to Sun June 5. Tel: (0)4 454 2638, reformsocialgrill.ae

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown will be hosting a special afternoon tea Open Sesame from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday June 5. To mark the occasion, the venue will also have a special British Quiz, a special art workshop for the kids where they can make their own Pop Art Queen, a hat exhibition and more surprises. The royal afternoon tea will include a selection of classic British treats like cucumber finger sandwiches, sausage rolls, homemade Victorian Sponge, tarts, artisan cakes and scones. It’s priced at Dhs150 with soft drinks or Dhs250 with house drinks. A special kids menu is Dhs60.

Open Sesame, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, 2pm to 5pm, Sunday June 5, from Dhs150. Tel: (056) 422 7120. ihg.com

Rhodes W1

Rhodes W1, the well-known British fine dining experience at Grosvenor House Dubai, is launching a special two- and three-course set menu in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Saturday June 4. The menu will feature themed starters like roasted tomato soup and coronation prawn cocktail, followed by a choice of traditional roast, and a treacle sponge pudding or ‘After Eight’ cake slice for dessert. There’s a glass of bubbly on arrival included, with two-courses priced at Dhs325 and three-courses Dhs395.

Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House Dubai , 7pm to 9pm, Saturday June 4, from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, rhodesw1-dubai.com

Geales

To mark the Jubilee weekend, Geales at Le Royal Meridien is rolling out the red carpet for a Great British brunch on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5. The special menu will include the likes of prawn cocktail, cod bon bon, roast beef, fish and chips, and signature British desserts such as Eton mess, trifle, apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding. Families can enjoy a variety of themed family-friendly activities such as games, face painting and arts & crafts that are suitable for children of all ages.

Geales, Grosvenor House Dubai , 1pm to 4pm, Sat June 4 and Sun June 5, Dhs195 soft, Dhs345 house. Tel: (0)4 316 5555, geales-dubai.com

Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen

There’ll be four days of festivities at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a Great British food fest taking over from Thursday June 2 until Sunday June 5. The special Platinum Jubilee menu will be priced at Dhs165 for two courses or Dhs195 for three, including a special Jubilee cocktail or mocktail. On the menu, expect classic prawn cocktail, fish and chips, shepherds pie or a traditional roast, with dessert options like sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble to conclude things on a sweet note. On Friday and Saturday, Mike Ross will perform sets of toe-tapping Brit pop classics, and all the live action from the UK will be screened in the venue.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 2am, Thurs June 2 to Sun June 5. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

