If you’re fully vaccinated, you can travel PCR-free to destinations across the Middle East, Indian Ocean and Europe…

Oman

Flight time from Dubai: 1 hour 10 minutes

The closest getaway from the UAE is Oman, where residents can now travel without Covid-19 entry restrictions for testing, vaccination or quarantine. Emirates, flydubai, Etihad, Wizz Air, Air Arabia and Oman Air all operate direct flights from the UAE to Oman, with direct flights to both the capital of Muscat and leafy Salalah in the south.

Saudi Arabia

Flight time from Dubai: 2 hours

Regardless of your vaccination status, you’re now able to travel to Saudi Arabia without having to quarantine or undergo any type of Covid test before travelling, although you should travel with valid Covid-19 travel insurance. Between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, there are lots of flight options, whether you’re looking for an action-packed city break in Riyadh, want to soak up the sights of cultural Jeddah, or embark on an otherworldly escape to AlUla.

Jordan

Flight time from Dubai: 2 hours 55 minutes

You no longer need a PCR test to travel to Jordan, regardless of your vaccination status – but you will need to complete the travel declaration form that generates a QR code required for boarding. Jordan is the kind of country you need to visit at least once to check off all the top things to do – whether it’s the ancient ruins of Petra, culinary scene in Amman or a wellbeing-focused break on the Dead Sea. Flights go direct from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to Amman, plus there’s a low-cost route from Abu Dhabi to Aqaba with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Maldives

Flight time from Dubai: 4 hours

Is an idyllic beach break high on your summer travel agenda? Then consider the Maldives, where you can travel restriction-free, regardless of your vaccination status. There are six flights a day from Dubai to the capital of Malé, plus a daily service with Etihad from Abu Dhabi, with seaplanes and speedboats to take you onwards to a variety of stunning island resorts to suit all travelling budgets and styles.

Cyprus

Flight time from Dubai: 4 hours and 10 minutes

Since June 1, there have been no Covid-19 restrictions for travel to Cyprus, meaning no need for testing, vaccination certificates, quarantine or entry forms. The island is split into Turkish and Greek halves, which means you can dip into two separate cultures in the one trip. If you’re into diving, in Larnaca be sure to check out the Zenobia shipwreck – it’s said to be one of the best dive sites in the world. Fly direct to Larnaca with Emirates from Dubai.

Seychelles

Flight time from Dubai: 4 hours 35 minutes

If you’re dreaming of a relaxing beach break to the Seychelles, you no longer have to undergo a PCR test before you visit. Effective since March 15, fully vaccinated travellers can travel to the Seychelles without doing a PCR test. To be classed as fully vaccinated, you should have had at least 2 doses of an approved vaccine, or have had a booster as well if it has been more than six months since your first two. All travellers should still complete their travel health form prior to departure.

Turkey

Flight time from Dubai: 4 hours 35 minutes

As of June 2, there are no longer any Covid-19 entry restrictions for travel to Turkey. Passengers are no longer required to hold a vaccination certificate or a test result to enter the country, and quarantine restrictions have also been lifted. There are currently direct flights from Dubai and Sharjah to Istanbul, Ankara, Bodrum and Trabzon, while Abu Dhabi residents can fly direct to Istanbul and Trabzon.

Greece

Flight time from Dubai: 5 hours 10 minutes

At the start of May, Greece dropped all of its Covid travel restrictions, meaning the country is open to all tourists without the need to show a vaccination certificate. There are regular flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to the capital city of Athens, and during the summer months, seasonal routes from both cities are available to the beautiful islands. From Dubai and Abu Dhabi, fly direct to whitewashed Santorini for a romantic getaway, the party island of Mykonos, and the rugged landscapes of Crete for some family-friendly fun.

Croatia

Flight time from Dubai: 6 hours 15 minutes

For a Balkan break that’s packed with culture, you can fly from the UAE to Croatia without having to take a PCR test or complete a form, with or without a vaccination – so it’s just like pre-pandemic travel if Croatia is on your travel bucket list. Once there, there’s no requirements for masks either, with venues operating as normal. There’s a direct flight from Dubai to the historical capital of Zagreb with flydubai.

Italy

Flight time from Dubai: 6 hours 15 minutes

On June 1, Italy dropped all Covid-19 entry rules for travellers, meaning regardless of your vaccination status, you can travel to and from Italy without any need for tests or quarantine. There are an impressive array of flights to Italy from Dubai, with Emirates operating routes to Venice, Rome and Milan, and flydubai offering flights to Naples and Catania. From Abu Dhabi, you can fly non-stop to Rome and Milan with Etihad, and Wizz Air plans to add a flight to Catania and Bari in October 2022.

Thailand

Flight time from Dubai: 6 hours 30 minutes

After more than a year of island-by-island restrictions and quarantine regulations, the popular Thailand is scrapping almost all Covid restrictions. From Friday July 1, you won’t need to obtain the ‘Thailand pass’ or pricey Covid travel insurance. Instead, to travel to Thailand vaccinated travellers will only need to show proof of vaccination, while those who aren’t vaccinated are required to undergo a PCR test within 72 hours of arrival. Once in Thailand, the majority of restrictions have been lifted, with mask wearing made voluntary on June 23. In crowded places, such as on public transport, markets and concert venues, mask wearing is still advised. There’s direct flights from the UAE to both Phuket and Bangkok.

France

Flight time from Dubai: 7 hours 10 minutes

The UAE is currently on France’s green list, so to travel to France from the UAE, you no longer need a PCR test provided you can supply a valid vaccination certificate. If you’re not vaccinated, a PCR test is required to be taken within 72 hours, or an antigen test within 48 hours. Air France and Emirates both operate the seven hour, 10 minute flight from Dubai to Paris, while you can also take a 7 hour flight from Dubai to Nice with Emirates, taking you straight to the stylish Côte d’Azur.

Spain

Flight time from Dubai: 7 hours 10 minutes

To travel to Spain, you don’t need a PCR if you’re fully vaccinated, and only a copy of your vaccine records is required. If you haven’t been vaccinated, a PCR test is required, and you’ll need to complete the Spain Travel Health form too before you fly. For those with Spain on their mind this summer, a city break to one of the popular cities of Madrid or Barcelona is easily accessible with a direct flight from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, while those looking to hit the beach can benefit from a seasonal route from the UAE capital to Malaga.

United Kingdom

Flight time from Dubai: 7 hours 35 minutes

On March 18, the UK lifted its remaining travel entry requirements, so now regardless of your vaccine status, you can travel to the UK without any tests or forms. There’s a whole host of routes to choose from from the UAE, with direct flights to London, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Birmingham.

South Africa

Flight time from Dubai: 8 hours 10 minutes – 9 hours 45 minutes

South Africa just became the latest destination to drop Covid-related entry requirements, meaning regardless of your vaccination status you can travel freely in and out of the country. Once you get there, all restrictions have been dropped too, so you won’t need to wear a mask either indoors or outside. Emirates flies direct to three South African cities, with flights offered from Dubai to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Those flying out of Abu Dhabi benefit from a daily direct flight to Johannesburg. If you’re planning a holiday to South Africa, there’s a lot to see and do. Whether it’s a bucket list safari, touring the wine country or exploring Cape Town’s vibrant culinary scene, South Africa is a top choice for a tick-all-boxes getaway.