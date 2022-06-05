How are you feeling, today?

In the last couple of years, it’s safe to say there has been anxiety, fear of the unknown and life changes that we didn’t see coming. If you’re in need of a little support, we’ve rounded up the places you can go to get that support when you need it.

Here are 5 mental health support services in the UAE

1. The LightHouse

This modern and friendly clinic was founded in 2011 with a vision to make the region happier and healthier. As well as a raft of sessions for adults, couples and children that cover everything from mental health to occupational therapy, there’s also a whole host of free services that include emotional wellbeing sessions, grief consultations and support groups. Follow their founder @drsalihaafridi on Instagram for daily mental health tips and keep an eye on the centre’s social media channels for updates and shareable content.

The LightHouse Arabia, 821 Al Wasl Road, Sun to Fri 8am to 8pm. (0)4 380 2088, lighthousearabia.com

2. Thrive Wellbeing Centre

Founded by Dr Sarah Rasmi, this JLT-based wellbeing centre offers expertise across a range of issues including fertility, addiction, grief, trauma, relationships, depression and more. It was the first maternal mental health unit in the UAE and also offers support for children, including psycho-educational therapy and art & play therapy.

Thrive Wellbeing Centre, Saba Tower 1, Cluster E, JLT, Dubai. Mon to Fri 9am to 8pm and Sat 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 514 7386, thrive.ae

3. Mindful ME

Helen Williams and her team of mindfulness experts are currently offering online support sessions, including 30-minute ‘check-ins’ to anchor you when you need it, and fortnightly Mindful Living workshops with a ‘name your price’ payment option. This June, there’s mindfulness workshops taking place every Thursday evening (7pm to 9pm) and Friday mornings (9am to 11am), where beginners can learn more about mindfulness, while those with existing experience can refresh or deepen their practice.

mindfulme.me

4. American Wellness Center

This multi-speciality clinic in Dubai Healthcare City provides a full suite of mental health services with online and face to face sessions in psychology, psychiatry, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), grief counselling and more.

American Wellness Center, Block C. Ibn Sina Building # 27, Healthcare City. Sat to Thur 8am to 9pm (0)4 514 4042, americanwellnesscenter.ae

5. Camali Clinic

Based across three locations, Camali offers support to children and adults in the UAE. Services for adults include Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), counselling for couples and individuals, and social skills training. Try a teletherapy session if you’re not able to get there in person, and check out their support groups and programmes for children between the ages of two and 19, as well as various adult programmes which take place at The Day Therapy Centre on a weekly and monthly basis.

Camali Clinic, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai – Tel: (0)4 276 6064. Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai – Tel:(0)4 276 6064. Abu Dhabi Tel: (600) 503 035. camaliclinic.com

Written by: Sarah Henson

Images: Supplied/social