Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

These are the best new restaurants in Dubai.

Now open

The Byron Bathers Club

Restaurateur and all-round bonzer Aussie bloke Tom Arnel (of Tom & Serg fame) has taken over the space of Bidi Bondi, and is replacing it with a new Aussie-inspired multi-concept called The Byron Bathers Club, which is now in soft opening. The Byron – as it aims to be affectionately known – will be a seafood focused beachside dining destination offering a la carte breakfasts, lunches and late-night dinners. Taking inspiration from Australia’s celebrity hotspot, Byron Bay, the new concept hopes to become a Palm local offering a range of diverse concepts, including Byron’s Bar & Bistro, Ulu’s Oyster bar and Tigerlily’s Beach. It’s not licensed yet, but alcohol service will start soon.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah (formerly Bidi Bondi). @byronbathersclub

Belcanto

Replacing what was The Loft at Opera, and Sean Connolly at Dubai Opera before that, is Belcanto. Described as an experiential dining concept, offering fine-dining Italian cuisine, Belcanto is headed up by Tuscan Chef Giacomo Lombardi. The space, a piece by Bishop Design, has been designed with quintessential Italian styling in mind, while drawing inspiration from the elegance of Dubai Opera. Monochromatic palettes include teases of wood, crushed emerald greens, blood-red cordovan hues, heavy velvets, printed filigree fret-cut leathers, and striking crystal chandeliers. Belcanto, which roughly translates as ‘beautiful song’, takes diners from Prologue to Epilogue, with dishes built on classic stories reinterpreted for this exceptional venue.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai 6pm to 12.30am Mon to Thurs, 6pm to 1.30am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 456 0936, belcantorest.com

Jun’s

Jun’s is the brainchild of award-winning chef Kelvin Cheung that’s recently opened on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, presenting a modern menu of flavours from North America and Asia. Rooted in Cheung’s Chinese heritage, North American upbringing, and French training – coupled with the freshest ingredients from local farms – Jun’s will take you across the world on a journey that traces the chef’s culinary travels. It’s served up in a restaurant space where no attention to detail hasn’t been considered, with eye-catching details including a marble top bar, jade accents and a serious of 3D ceiling installations.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com

53 Dubai

New dinner and a show restaurant 53 Dubai is located, unsurprisingly, on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road. From its lofty perch, 53 commands some pretty incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the stunning city skyline thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. While you may struggle to tear yourself away from the jaw-dropping views, you’ll want to have your eyes firmly to the stage once the entertainment begins, with dinner shows expertly choreographed by Lebanese artist Jean Zakr. The globally-influenced menu is an all-taste pleasing array of dishes that take inspiration from around the world. Masterminded by chef Esteban Terragosa, recipes inspired by flavours from the Mediterranean, Latin America and across Asia will offer something for everyone.

53 Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, opening June 2022. Tel: (0)4 583 5353. @53.dubai

Cleavers

Changes are afoot at Phileas Foggs. The go-to neighbourhood hangout has switched up its offering by removing The Orangery and replacing it with brand new elegant steakhouse concept, Cleavers. The new restaurant looks very much like The Orangery, but now houses a menu of modern British cuisine that uses classic ingredients to create simple yet imaginative dishes, with premium steak cuts and a mighty meaty menu at its core. Highlights include beef tartare, several steak cut selections and the enormous Cleavers signature burger.

Cleavers, Phileas Foggs, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Tue to Thur 6pm to 12.30pm (last seating at 10pm) and Friday to Sunday 6pm to 1.30am (last seating at 11.30pm). Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @cleaversdxb

Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Bussola has been a crowd-favourite for many years, positioning itself as a brilliant place for happy hour sundowners, oven-baked pizzas and casual, family-friendly dining. Now, the award-winning restaurant has opened a second location in the popular residential district of Jumeirah Golf Estates. It takes over the spot previously held by the Sports Bar, but the space looks completely unrecognisable, with white pebble stone walls, pretty olive trees and views across the golf course. Chic cream and grey furniture is paired with light wooden tables and monochrome patterned cushions for a home-away-from-home look. Guests can expect fresh and flavourful dishes such as homemade pasta, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, fresh seafood and succulent meat dishes.

Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 586 7760. dubaigolf.com/bussola

Mayabay

Mayabay Dubai, export of the upmarket Mayabay Monaco is now open in Jumeirah Al Naseem. The luxe new restaurant will be found at the beautiful turtle lagoon. For those who love their food, you can tantalise your tastebuds with Mayabay’s signature Japanese-Thai cuisine in a sophisticated dining setting. On the menu, authentic Asian dishes include caviar dim sums, Thai Sashimi De Boeuf Wagyu (pan-seared Wagyu beef sashimi), Yam Ped Tap Tim (duck salad with pomegranate), Larmes du Tigre (French sirloin) and signature classic pulled Maya Crispy Duck.

Mayabay Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Eunoia by Carine

French Mediterranean inspired restaurant Eunoia by Carine is the next venture in Chef Izu Ani’s string of projects, this time in Hyatt Centric Jumeirah. The space is designed as the sister restaurant to beloved Dubai institution, Carine – and incorporates the same bright and airy aesthetic with heartwarming simple dishes, done well.

Eunoia by Carine, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah, La Mer, daily 7am to 11am, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 302 1241. @eunoiabycarine

Ernst

Ernst is a large space located on the first floor of 25Hours Hotel. Guests can enjoy an authentic Bavarian experience, sitting on benches, drinking beer by the jug and tucking into the authentic menu. Dishes include Schweinshaxe (pork knuckles), Weisswurst (original Bavarian sausage), traditional Bavarian pretzels, Sauerkraut (pickled German white cabbage), Wiener schnitzel (veal escalope) and more.

Ernst, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Sunday to Thursday noon to midnight, Friday & Saturday noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Tabu On the 23rd floor at The St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Tabu is a new Japanese restaurant offering dinner with a side of entertainment from multiple stages. On the menu guests can expect a variety of sushi, salads, ceviches, hot and cold starters, Ishiyaki stone bowls, Yakimono, as well as a selection of main dishes and different steak cuts. Tabu, The St Regis Downtown Business Bay, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 950 1309. @tabudubai The Pods

Say hello to The Pods, a one-of-a-kind experience on Bluewaters Island. There are a total of 22 luxury dining pods of different sizes, with a capacity to seat up to 168 people. Here, you can tuck into elegant Pan-Asian cuisine, which explores flavours from China, Japan and Thailand, albeit with a ‘modern touch’. The sleek black pods are lined with cushy green sofas surrounding a central table. There’s also an indoor bar area which can seat up to 30 people. Amongst the cool black fittings and mood lighting, there’s a canopy of foliage for that extra Instagrammability.

The Pods, Bluewaters Dubai, 6.30pm to 12am daily. @thepodsdubai

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Prepare for a Levantine menu curated by the award-winning celebrity Chef, Greg Malouf at Bushra by Buddha-Bar. Found in Grosvenor House, Bushra aims to build a community, connecting with diners through a mutual passion for food, drinks, music, design and culture.

Bushra, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 7pm to 12am, Tue 7pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @bushra_dubai

Canary Club

Canary Club, found in JLT’s Banyan Tree Residences, certainly looks fabulous as a neon sign lit in canary yellow emblazoned on the side of the building tells us we’re in the right place. Cosy booths are finished in dark leather and woods, there’s botanicals climbing the stone walls, and an open-kitchen is a welcoming invitation to watch the culinary team making magic before your eyes. Intricate details are everywhere you look, and no corner is without something interesting to look at. The yuzu scallop (Dhs95) is full of fruity flavours, thin and fresh slivers of scallop covered in a cucumber yuzu and topped with crisp puffed rice and just a hint of red chili. A Peruvian tropicola seabass ceviche (Dhs65) is another appetizing mix of sweet and spice, with cubes of seabass, yellow pepper and passionfruit swimming in a light coconut milk. From the small dishes, the aji atun tostada (Dhs85) doesn’t quite get the corn tostada to tuna topping ratio quite right, and we’d have liked a little more miso shiro dressing. Read the full review.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com Eva Beach House Promising stylish interiors, lively vibes and an artisanal culinary experience, Eva Beach House is set to become your new go-to spot for beachfront dining and chic pool days. If you want to embark on a full culinary experience, book a table at the boho-chic restaurant, where you’ll find tables and chairs in creams and neutrals, a fresh fish and meat display and cacti climbing the walls. Or, make the most of the final few weeks of alfresco dining with a table on the sprawling terrace, set under the shade of a bright white macrame canopy. Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 1856 @evabeachhousedxb