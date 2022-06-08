From beautiful natural beaches to one of the world’s highest resorts…

If you’re already dreaming of taking a break, a short-haul getaway could be just what you need. The central location of the UAE means you’re spoiled for choice with where to go, with an array of box-ticking destinations all within easy reach. But among the closest – and most visually appealing – destinations is neighbouring Oman, which can be reached on a short flight or drive, depending on where you’re headed. And with complimentary upgrades, discounted activities and attractive room rates for UAE residents, now is the perfect time to plan a staycation in Oman.

Here are 6 of the best staycation deals across the Sultanate right now.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay

This summer, renowned Dubai-born hospitality brand Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts expands to neighbouring Oman with the hotly anticipated opening of Jumeirah Muscat Bay. Complete with sea-facing rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars including a rooftop dining option and a Talise Spa, this is set to be one of the most exciting new openings in recent years in the Sultanate. Bookings are currently open from June 26 onwards, and if you want to be among the first to check it out, you’ll be treated to 20 per cent off room rates, daily breakfast, and 20 per cent off selected dining – like lunch and brunch at Peridot and afternoon tea at Tarini Lounge – valid until September 30.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay, Saraya Bandar Jissah, rates from Dhs1,290. Tel: (968) 249 31000, jumeirah.com

The Chedi Muscat

The Chedi set the gold standard for five-star hotels in the region when it opened in 2003, and it’s been welcoming guests to enjoy its Arabian hospitality ever since. Set over a sprawling twenty-one-acre garden oasis, there’s 158 Omani-influenced guestrooms and villas to choose from at the beach resort, plus six restaurants, three swimming pools and a balinese spa complete with 13 treatment rooms. Book and stay by August 31, and GGC residents can take advantage of early check-in and late check-out, take 20 per cent off food, soft beverages and spa treatments, and tuck into a daily breakfast served at The Restaurant.

The Chedi Muscat, Oman, rates from Dhs860, until August 31. Tel: (968) 2452 4400, ghmhotels.com

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat

Just twenty minutes outside of Muscat, feel worlds away from the city at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah. Home to a duo of hotels: Al Waha and Al Bandar, this beautiful property is packed with activities to suit travellers of all ages. Stay this summer through to September 30, and when you book one room, you’ll get 50 per cent off the second, making your family getaway that bit more wallet-friendly. There’s also daily breakfast included, kids under 6 eat free, and 50 per cent off dining for those aged 7 to 15. You’ll get 20 per cent off the restaurants and bars, which include Middle Eastern restaurant Al Qalaa and Bella Vista, a contemporary Mediterranean spot. Plus, families can bask in the sun on the 500 metre sandy beach, dive into six swimming pools, laze around on Muscat’s only lazy river and drop little ones at the kids’ club, packed with activities to keep them entertained.

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat, Oman, rates from Dhs697, until September 30. Tel: (968) 2477 6666, shangri-la.com

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Set within the stunning natural surroundings of Salalah, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara comes complete with endless ocean views, powder white soft sands and a beautifully landscaped garden, serving as the perfect spot for a laid back. Oman staycation. You’ll want to take a flight to get to this spot on the south coast (rather than face the grueling 12-hour drive), but once you flop down on one of the infinity poolside loungers, it’s all about blissful beachfront relaxation. GCC residents can explore Salalah’s coastal beauty with up to a 25 per cent saving on luxury rooms and villas, plus take advantage of complimentary breakfast for two at all-day dining restaurant, Sakalan. For those booking through Khareef Season (July and August), as the rain transforms Salalah into a verdant oasis, travellers can enjoy a complimentary night for every three nights booked, daily breakfast, and a resort credit of Dhs95 per stay for room bookings and Dhs238 per stay for villa bookings.

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, Salalah, rates from Dhs992. Tel: (02) 322 8222. anantara.com

Six Senses Zighy Bay

Take a two-hour drive from Dubai to Six Senses Zighy Bay, one of the most luxe stays money can buy in the region. With its rugged mountain backdrop and scenic seafront location, the all-villa resort boasts an array of activities to pack your days with, from off roading and paragliding to fishing and sunset cruises. Throughout summer, all guests booking bed and breakfast will be treated to a complimentary upgrade to half board. As well as a lavish breakfast, for dinner guests can choose a three-course menu from either relaxed poolside dining at Summer House, Arabic fusion flavours at Spice Market or casual bites at Zighy Bar. For those who opt for destination dining – such as private in-villa or beach BBQ, a wine cellar private dinner or Sense on the Edge – a credit will be applied.

Six Senses Zighy Bay, Musandam Peninsula, Oman, valid until October 14. Tel: 02 673 5555, sixsenses.com

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar

If you’re happy to forgo a beach break for killer views, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar is the spot for your next Oman staycation. Found two hours inland from the capital of Muscat, it’s earned itself the accolade as one of the world’s highest resorts. It’s home to a collection of 82 canyon view rooms, plus for those looking for more seclusion and their own private pool, there’s 33 private villas. Spend days hiking or zip-lining or try your hand at archery, then make it back to the resort in time for a sunset dip in the infinity pool to make the most of the insta-worthy sunsets. A special staycation rate for GCC residents offers up to 30 per cent off room rates, plus 15 per cent discount on selected dining and activities and a Dhs95 credit for stays booked direct on anantara.com.

Ananatara Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Nizwan, rates from Dhs982. Tel: (02) 521 8000, anantara.com