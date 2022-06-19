Boca

No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday. You can choose from a selection of dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. It’s all served within the hour – speedy, indeed. Pay Dhs110 for a two-course meal and Dhs135 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 3pm, Sunday – Thursday. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bombay Borough

Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough. Two courses will cost you Dhs89 and three-courses, Dhs119.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Cafe Belge

Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over on the weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, starting from Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 372 2222. @cafebelgedubai

Café Isan

This three-course business lunch costs Dhs89 per person at both JLT branches. You can enjoy your lunch outdoors or indoors as you indulge in options such as satay, papaya salad, dim sum, tom yum soup, pad thai, curries, mango and sticky rice and more. At the licensed branch, you can even sip on a glass of grape for Dhs29.

Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B, JLT | Level 1 Armada Blue Bay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89 per person. cafeisan.co

Cé La Vi Dubai

What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 on weekdays with tea or coffee which is a must-try.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai Certo Popular Italian restaurant Certo at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City has a business lunch from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. Choose a two-course meal for Dhs100 or three courses for Dhs120. Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 3669187. radissonhotels.com Ciao Bella Why have just one dish when you can have your pick of a range of authentic Italian cuisine for lunch? Ciao Bella offers a buffet-style business lunch for Dhs69, with options of salads, soups and mains to reenergize during lunch hour. Need to eat at your desk? Take-away options are also available for Dhs49 where you’ll get a takeaway salad, soup and a hot dish. Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)56 784 71700. mediaonehotel.com Eat & Meat This express menu is packed with freshly made flavorful dishes. There are light and bright salads, wholesome one-pot mains (changes on a daily basis), an array of desserts and plenty of pairing options (pick a salad and pudding, select just a main course or treat yourself to a salad, main, dessert and a glass of wine). The price for a salad, main and dessert is Dhs99 but there are plenty of other options available to suit your budget or hunger. Eat & Meat, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com garden on 8 Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. The lunch offer takes place every week day from 12pm until 5pm, where you can indulge in either a burger and a soft drink for AED69 or a burger and brew for AED89. Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8 Hunter & Barrel Whether catching up with a business partner over lunch, or taking some much-needed time away from the office, Hunter & Barrel’s business lunch includes beef scallopine, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns for a choice of mains, along with the daily dessert special and a soft drink. It will cost you just Dhs85 per person. Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae Hutong At Hutong’s business lunch you will get a soup, one starter and one main for Dhs125, or a soup and a main course for Dhs98. It is available from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm. You can add a glass of wine for Dhs35. Indulge in wok-tossed beef tenderloin, stir-fried bean curd with black soy bean, wok-tossed chicken and more. Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com. Indochine Pay Dhs90 for a two-course or Dhs120 for the three-course menu at Indochine. Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com La Cantine du Faubourg In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. Starters include smoked duck breast, watermelon gazpacho and feta and more, while mains include options grilled lamb chops, roasted chicken breast and more. It is priced at Dhs110 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20 and a glass of wine for Dhs40. Available from 12pm to 2.45pm from Monday to Friday.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Larte

Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs65 for two courses and you can add on Dhs10 for coffee or dessert. Want wine? Add on Dhs25. Available 12pm to 4pm from Monday to Friday.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae

Lo+Cale

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

LPM Bar & Restaurant

If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get one starter and one main, or for Dhs180 you can get two starters, one main and a scoop of ice cream. Main courses include a choice between Arrabbiata, half roast baby chicken, and more.

LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, available Mon to Fri (except public holidays). Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Marea

Craving Italian food? Head to Marea at DIFC, the restaurant that is known for its special; Italian lunch menu. The restaurant has a business lunch menu priced at Dhs120 per person with a choice of starter, main course, and sorbet of the day. Dishes include salmon carpaccio, lamb chops, sea bream and more.

Marea, DIFC Gate Village 7, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.45pm, Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae

Moon Slice

This set lunch menu at Wasl Mall is perfect for two and includes four pieces of assorted bruschetta, buffalo salad, arrabbiata pasta with prawns and a special ‘Tiramoonsu’ (Moon Slice’s special take on a tiramisu, which of course, looks like the moon). You can avail of this set lunch menu seven days a week. It will cost you just Dhs158 for two (which is just Dhs79 per person). Reservations are essential.

Dar Al Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 239 8363. Reservations essential. @moonslicepizza