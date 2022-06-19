33 great business lunch deals in Dubai
Because business doesn’t have to be boring…
Whether you need to recharge those creativity levels and tuck into lunch outside the office or if you have to sign a business deal with a client, there are plenty of business lunches in Dubai to choose from.
Here are some of our favourite business lunches in Dubai to try…
Amazonico
Head to Amazonico for lunch and be transported to the Amazon jungle with lush foliage, tribal sounds and signature Latin American cuisine. On the menu, you’ll find raws and salads, bites and wok, mains and dessert. The three-course menu will cost you Dhs125 and the four-course menu will cost you Dhs148. Dishes will change regularly to keep things fresh and seasonal.
Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs125 three course, Dhs148 four course. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae
Avli by Tashas
Escape to Greece during your lunch break, with the delicious set menu at Avli by Tashas, in DIFC. For Dhs130, you’ll be treated to three courses starting with a choice of mezede, such as fried calamari, mini cheese pies, and main course which offers souvlaki (chicken or beef) or tomato risotto. There’s a dessert to end your meal on a sweet note.
Avli by Tashas, Ground Floor, Gate Village Building 9, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com
Beau Rivage Bistro
Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com
Boca
No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday. You can choose from a selection of dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. It’s all served within the hour – speedy, indeed. Pay Dhs110 for a two-course meal and Dhs135 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.
Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 3pm, Sunday – Thursday. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae
Bombay Borough
Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough. Two courses will cost you Dhs89 and three-courses, Dhs119.
Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae
Cafe Belge
Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over on the weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.
Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, starting from Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 372 2222. @cafebelgedubai
Café Isan
This three-course business lunch costs Dhs89 per person at both JLT branches. You can enjoy your lunch outdoors or indoors as you indulge in options such as satay, papaya salad, dim sum, tom yum soup, pad thai, curries, mango and sticky rice and more. At the licensed branch, you can even sip on a glass of grape for Dhs29.
Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B, JLT | Level 1 Armada Blue Bay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89 per person. cafeisan.co
Cé La Vi Dubai
What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 on weekdays with tea or coffee which is a must-try.
CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai
Certo
Popular Italian restaurant Certo at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City has a business lunch from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. Choose a two-course meal for Dhs100 or three courses for Dhs120.
Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 3669187. radissonhotels.com
Ciao Bella
Why have just one dish when you can have your pick of a range of authentic Italian cuisine for lunch? Ciao Bella offers a buffet-style business lunch for Dhs69, with options of salads, soups and mains to reenergize during lunch hour. Need to eat at your desk? Take-away options are also available for Dhs49 where you’ll get a takeaway salad, soup and a hot dish.
Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)56 784 71700. mediaonehotel.com
Eat & Meat
This express menu is packed with freshly made flavorful dishes. There are light and bright salads, wholesome one-pot mains (changes on a daily basis), an array of desserts and plenty of pairing options (pick a salad and pudding, select just a main course or treat yourself to a salad, main, dessert and a glass of wine). The price for a salad, main and dessert is Dhs99 but there are plenty of other options available to suit your budget or hunger.
Eat & Meat, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com
garden on 8
Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. The lunch offer takes place every week day from 12pm until 5pm, where you can indulge in either a burger and a soft drink for AED69 or a burger and brew for AED89.
Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8
Hunter & Barrel
Whether catching up with a business partner over lunch, or taking some much-needed time away from the office, Hunter & Barrel’s business lunch includes beef scallopine, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns for a choice of mains, along with the daily dessert special and a soft drink. It will cost you just Dhs85 per person.
Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae
Hutong
At Hutong’s business lunch you will get a soup, one starter and one main for Dhs125, or a soup and a main course for Dhs98. It is available from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm. You can add a glass of wine for Dhs35. Indulge in wok-tossed beef tenderloin, stir-fried bean curd with black soy bean, wok-tossed chicken and more.
Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com.
Indochine
Pay Dhs90 for a two-course or Dhs120 for the three-course menu at Indochine.
Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com
La Cantine du Faubourg
In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. Starters include smoked duck breast, watermelon gazpacho and feta and more, while mains include options grilled lamb chops, roasted chicken breast and more. It is priced at Dhs110 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20 and a glass of wine for Dhs40. Available from 12pm to 2.45pm from Monday to Friday.
La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae
Larte
Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs65 for two courses and you can add on Dhs10 for coffee or dessert. Want wine? Add on Dhs25. Available 12pm to 4pm from Monday to Friday.
Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae
Lo+Cale
Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch.
Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb
LPM Bar & Restaurant
If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get one starter and one main, or for Dhs180 you can get two starters, one main and a scoop of ice cream. Main courses include a choice between Arrabbiata, half roast baby chicken, and more.
LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, available Mon to Fri (except public holidays). Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai
Marea
Craving Italian food? Head to Marea at DIFC, the restaurant that is known for its special; Italian lunch menu. The restaurant has a business lunch menu priced at Dhs120 per person with a choice of starter, main course, and sorbet of the day. Dishes include salmon carpaccio, lamb chops, sea bream and more.
Marea, DIFC Gate Village 7, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.45pm, Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae
Moon Slice
This set lunch menu at Wasl Mall is perfect for two and includes four pieces of assorted bruschetta, buffalo salad, arrabbiata pasta with prawns and a special ‘Tiramoonsu’ (Moon Slice’s special take on a tiramisu, which of course, looks like the moon). You can avail of this set lunch menu seven days a week. It will cost you just Dhs158 for two (which is just Dhs79 per person). Reservations are essential.
Dar Al Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 239 8363. Reservations essential. @moonslicepizza
Nova
Nova at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina offers an exquisite business lunch for Dhs115 for three courses. It runs from 12pm to 4pm on Monday to Friday.
Nova, The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 578 4444. novarestaurant.me
Qwerty
Qwerty’s business lunch is available Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 3pm. For a two-course meal you will pay Dhs90 which includes a starter and a main course plus coffee or tea. Add on a dessert for Dhs10.
Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty
Roka Dubai
Zuma’s little sister has a tempting lunch menu, priced at Dhs115. It includes a selection of mod-Japanese starters including iceberg salad, beef dumplings etc and for mains, you’ll have to pick from salmon fillet teriyaki, lamb cutlets, sea bream and more. For the price, you will get four starters (shared with the table) and a main. Want dessert? Add on Dhs29 for your pick off the dessert menu.
Roka, The Opus, Business Bay, Mon to Fri, Dhs115 per person. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com/restaurant/roka-dubai/
Salero
To satisfy those Spanish cravings head to Salero where Spanish favourites await. The set menu includes a soft beverage and will cost you Dhs150.
Salero, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 409 5888. kempinski.com
Shanghai Me
The business lunch at Shanhai Me is Dhs120 where you can devour one soup, one appetizer and one main.
Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com
SushiSamba
This venue is perched on the 51st floor of St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, offering its visitors 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline. The restaurant’s must-try business lunch offers two courses for Dhs139. It runs from 12pm to 2pm from Monday to Thursday.
SushiSamba Dubai, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, business lunch available Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 2pm, Dhs139. @sushisambadubai
The Crossing
The business lunch set menu at The Crossing features chaat, paneer tikka, Bengali mustard fish, Mangalorean chicken, paneer butter masala and more. Prices for a small plate and main will cost you Dhs95 and a small plate, main and dessert is Dhs125. Add on red or white wine for Dhs29.
The Crossing, H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhotel.com
Lah Lah
Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. There’s chicken satay, vegetable spring roll, Shanghai noodles, and more. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs70 and the three-course meal is Dhs80.
Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com
Sucre
Fresh from opening in London, Sucre Dubai is here to make its mark on DIFC, bringing punchy Latin American flavours to Gate Village 05. The restaurant opened its doors in January and has now launched a business lunch featuring a selection of the finest Latin American-inspired dishes. Diners can pick from grilled chicory salad, tuna and watermelon ceviche and more for starters, spinach and ricotta ravioli, grilled baby chicken and more for mains. Diners can also pick from side sides including broken potato and humita.
Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs115 per person, Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai
Tandoori Tina
British-Indian Restaurant, Tandoori Tina at One Central, Dubai offers up an express lunch ‘thali’ style. What is thali? It’s basically a plate with a selection of various dishes served in smaller bowls. The four-course meal (starter, main, dessert and side) will cost you Dhs85 per person and you’ll also get naan (Indian bread) to sop up all that gravy. Dishes include Indian spiced scotch eggs, grilled paneer skewers, Kaffir lime shrimps, and more.
Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center Street, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. @tandooritina
The Rose & Crown
The Atrium’s cozy British venue is offering a business lunch menu along with a selection of teas, coffees, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 3pm. For just Dhs59, you can choose a main dish of your choice from the special business lunch menu along with a soft beverage for only AED 59.
The Rose & Crowne, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Mon to Fri 1pm to 3pm, Dhs59 for one main dish and soft drink, Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com
Weslodge Saloon City Walk
For just Dhs85, you can tuck into two courses (a starter or main, or a main and dessert) at Weslodge Saloon City Walk. There’s soups for starters, mains includes a Weslodge BLT, lamb pumpkin pie, a 200 gram New York striploin and more.
City Walk Residential Building 3A, City Walk, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person, Tel: (0)4 350 9230. @weslodgedubai