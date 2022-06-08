It’s never to early to lock in your next brunch…

Now, more than ever, we’re expecting maximum bang for our brunching buck. To help stretch your discretionary dirhams, we’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s best brunches under Dhs300 – all including house drinks.

Thursday

The Penthouse

Ladies can sneak under the Dhs300 threshold for the Mask-erade Brunch, on Thursdays from 7pm and 10.30pm. There’s a Japanese three-course set menu available, as well as a selection of house drinks and cocktails served up against some top entertainment. For gents, it’s Dhs350.

Skyline Maskerade, The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

Baby Q

Popular after-work bar Baby Q in Media One Hotel has a Thursday evening brunch that’s all about bringing back the boogie. A retro soundtrack of the greatest disco hits is paired with with unlimited drinks and selected food for three hours from 8pm to 11pm.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 443 5403. @babyqdubai

Friday

Graze Grill

Graze Grill in City Walk offers the Graze Supper Club on Fridays from 7pm to 11pm. Feast on classic dishes such as steak tartare, burrata, Josper-grilled octopus and cuts of beef prepared three ways – smoked brisket, braised short rib and grilled tenderloin. A selection of classic, spicy and sour cocktails can be paired with your meal.

Graze Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

Motorino

Motorino’s late brunch on Friday and Saturday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get a selection of spirits, while Dhs279 gets you spirits plus cocktails, like Aperol Spritz.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

The Stage Brunch at Pizza Express

Another popular Dubai evening brunch is The Stage Brunch, which takes place in two Pizza Express locations: Jazz @ Pizza Express and Pizza Express Live Business Bay. Tuck into unlimited sharing starters, mains and a dessert and enjoy live music.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz @ Pizza Express and Pizza Express Live Business Bay, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, max 6 people per table, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks including free bubbles upgrade. Tel: (052) 798 7292. lovepartiesgroup.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Whether you’re in charge of the end-of-week office get together, or you’re kicking off the weekend with friends, you can enjoy a Friday evening brunch at Mezzanine that includes dinner, three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225. Grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah from 7pm to 10pm, and sip on a selection of beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, plus dine on a main from a menu of authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, steak and ale pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Madinat Jumeirah, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm Dhs225 house. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Sante Ria

Last year, a lifestyle hotel called The First Collection opened its doors in JVC, bringing with it a lively new Latin American concept called Santé Ria. On Fridays, it invites you to discover the flavours of Latina America with the Azúcar Brunch from 8pm to midnight, which pairs a set menu with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from drummers.

Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Fridays, 8pm to 12am, Dhs150 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 6630, santeriadubai.ae

Saturday

Americano

In the mood for a casual brunch that evolves throughout the day? Look no further than speakeasy-style Americano, in Madinat Jumeirah. Satisfying bites include the 1.2 metre jalapeno hot dog, wagyu sliders, ‘hangover Benedict’, salads and more. The house beverages package includes cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks. Tel: (04) 584 6475. americano.ae

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Big Family Brunch at The Scene has something to keep all ages entertained. So while little ones enjoy face painting, sing-alongs, magic and more, adults can enjoy free-flowing drinks (with wine, spirits, bottled beer and a selection of cocktails included with the house package) as well as a menu of British classics. There’s sharing starters and desserts, with a choice of a la carte main.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Saturday,12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 premium beverages, ages seven to 12 Dhs49, six and under free. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Besh

Bringing to life the buzz of Istanbul’s most famous street, Taksim brunch features a brunch spread of unlimited meats from the mangal grill served to your table, paired with a selection of beverages and live entertainment.

Besh, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 377 2353. @beshdubai

Distillery

Fancy a late start for your Saturday brunch? The Late Saturday Brunch at Distillery includes unlimited shared starters (think wings, poutine and popcorn chicken), a choice of mains (chimichurri chicken, slow-cooked brisket, or tacos perhaps), and all-you-can-eat cheesecake, Eton mess and chocolate mousse for dessert. On the drinks front, expect an assortment of beers and classic cocktails.

Brewski Brunch at Distillery, Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sat 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 for house drinks. Tel: 054 998 2003. @distillerydubai

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

The second branch of laidback Joe’s Backyard is found at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Its Saturday brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm, and for Dhs279 you can take your pick from a selection of house spirits, wine, beer and classic cocktails, as well as an array of easy-eats like sliders, nachos and wings all designed to share.

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs279 house. Tel: (0)58 998 8590. @joesbackyardjumeirahislands

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi

Mexican haunt La Mezcaleria’s original branch is a beautiful rooftop perch in the The Oberoi Hotel Business Bay. The Saturday brunch is a fun-filled affair, offering a selection of sharing mains like tacos, guacamole, calamari and quesadillas, followed by a choice of main and dessert platter. While the full drinks package will set you back Dhs350, if you opt just for the wine and beer package, it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs250.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 5pm. Dhs179 soft, Dhs250 wine and beer, Dhs350 premium drinks. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Saturday is the new day to tumble out of bed and straight into brunch and Lock Stock’s Absolutely Barrelled knees up has you well and truly covered. Get stuck into unlimited pulled chicken tacos, dynamite shrimp, mac and cheese and chopped Thai salad, washed down with free-flowing house bevs. Dessert includes cheesecake, mud cake, sweet kebab skewers and candy floss to end the day on a sweet note. Let the good times roll.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights and Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with mixed drinks. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

La Tablita

La Tablita’s Saturday brunch is a lively Mexican affair, featuring unlimited tacos, enchiladas, churros and margaritas. Ole! It’s priced at Dhs299 for the alcoholic package, and Dhs199 with soft drinks, and it runs from 1pm to 5pm.

La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Saturday, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (04) 553 1212. @LaTablitaDubai

Lola Taberna

Lola Taberna has bounded onto the Dubai brunch scene with not one, but two brunch offerings. La Fiesta on Saturdays promises a selection of tapas served table side, plus drinks like sangria and Spanish cocktails. It’s Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks – even the sparkling package comes in at Dhs299. On Sundays, ‘Domingueo’ is a relaxed brunch served to your table, including Spanish starters, paella to share, and authentic desserts. It costs Dhs198 with soft drinks, or for a dirham more you can enjoy the house drinks package. With sparkling, it’s Dhs249.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 247 6688. @lolataberna

McGettigan’s JLT

The Live and Loud Brunch rocks into McGettigan’s JLT every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Expect plenty of live music action, plus unlimited food and drinks for Dhs249. Top up with a ‘drunch’ pass for Dhs199 to keep the drinks flowing until 8pm.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs249 house, Dhs299 premium. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/brunch/

The Void

Gather your tribe for The Mixtape BBQ Brunch at Studio One’s The Void. There’s three-courses of tasty BBQ on offer, paired with free-flowing drinks and cool tunes from 7pm to 10pm.

The Void, Studio One Hotel, Saturday, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (04) 581 6877. @thevoid.dxb

Warehouse

Warehouse has an urban feel, with exposed brick, leather banquettes and Soho-inspired details delivering a relaxed setting for the weekly Warehouse Brunch. At just Dhs279 for a three-hour premium package, it’s one of the best value evening brunches doing the rounds, ideal for a laidback catch-up with friends.

Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai Airport Hotel, Saturdays, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs279 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 702 2455, warehouse-dubai.com

Lah Lah

There’s pan-Asian flavours aplenty on offer at Lah Lah’s chilled out Saturday brunch. There’s seatings in the afternoon (1pm to 4pm) and evening (7pm to 10pm), where you’ll get three-courses of sharing-style dishes like spring rolls, sushi and kung pao chicken. It’s washed down with a live DJ set and free-flowing drinks for Dhs225 with soft drinks or Dhs295 for house beverages.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm, Saturdays. Tel: 04 519 1111, jumeirah.com

Sunday

Supernatural at Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity’s famous Supernatural Brunch is one of the biggest beach brunches in the city. Taking place on Sundays, it’s priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, including beach and pool access, all-you-can-eat food and unlimited drinks. Sun loungers will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Tel: (055) 500 9111. facebook.com/zerogravitydubai