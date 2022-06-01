New dining spots, a new night club, fun and unique ways to get fit and much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Try the epic What’s On x Slaw limited edition birthday burger

What’s On is turning 43 years and to celebrate, we’ve teamed up with Slaw led by Chef Ali Yazdi to create a one-of-a-kind birthday burger. The plucky fried chicken is slathered in special Oh Yeah! sauce, a homemade peanut butter sauce and vanilla ice cream, topped with a lollipop stick and candy floss. It is priced at Dhs43 and available for dine-in at both Slaw branches for the month of June.

@houseofslaw

2. See S Club to perform at Bongos Bingo

Bongos Bingo returns to Atlantis The Palm on June 3 and if that wasn’t enough to get you excited for the return of the floor-filling bingo rave, they’re throwing in a special performance from noughties pop group, S Club. If you’re not familiar with the concept, it’s just like normal bingo in the sense that numbers will be called and participants need to score a row to win prizes. What makes Bongo’s Bingo different to the type that your grandparents play, are the seemingly random prizes (think Henry the Hoover, cardboard cut-outs of your favourite day time television presenter, and giant fluffy unicorns). There are still a final few tickets remaining priced from Dhs150, and will be available via platinumlist.net.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Asateer Tent, Atlantis The Palm, Friday, June 3, @bongosbingodubai

3. Head to Dubai Opera for a UK Pink Floyd Experience

The UK Pink Floyd Experience authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, including impressive video projection on a large circular screen and a stunning light show. The rock concert will feature over 50 years of hits by the legendary band in a show that spans over two and half hours. Hits will include The Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. The spellbinding show will celebrate all things Floyd and will appeal to fans of all ages. Prices start from Dhs175. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

4. Party it up at Five Jumeirah Village’s new nightclub

The Mansion is a new nightlife venue located at party hotel Five Jumeirah Village. The Mansion will be a 1920s Gatsby-inspired space, featuring black and gold furnishings digital art screens and graffiti designed by renowned artist Pichi Avo. With installations spread across two levels, the club boasts a private entrance and seating for up to 300 people. It opens on June 1. Read more here.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed to Sat from June 1, 10pm til late. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

5. Take part in the coolest runs in Dubai

It’s only the start of the summer in the city and if your morning runs have come to a sweltering standstill, make your way to Ski Dubai for DXB Snow Run. The third edition of the super cool (literally) run which will see you navigating the slopes of Ski Dubai in -4⁰C. Brr… DXB Snow Run is a unique experience open to participants aged between 18 and 62. It takes place on Saturday, June 11. Tickets cost Dhs160.95 per person and you can purchase them here. The last date for registration is June 2 at 11.59pm or sooner if spots run out. Read more here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, June 11, Dhs160.95, Tel: 800-FUN (800-386), skidxb.com

6. Savour a unique strawberry afternoon tea

Love afternoon tea? Try this uniquely curated experience where the tea-related ritual is themed after strawberries. It features a medley of savoury and sweet bites. On the white tiers, you can pick from pink-themed savoury treats including beetroot brioche, a savoury eclair with pickled strawberries, or sweet treats such as strawberry and rhubarb roulade and Opalys (white chocolate) infused tonka beans mousse with strawberry balsamic compote. The afternoon tea takes place at The Patisserie located on Level 2 of Address Sky View for Dhs195 for two.

The Patisserie, Lobby Level, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily from June 2, 4pm to 7pm, prices start from Dhs195 for two, Tel: (0)4 873 8888. @addressskyview

7. Golf indoors at MyGolf in International City

Golf is big business in Dubai, but as the summer sun starts to cook the courses, it becomes virtually impossible to get out on the green. For your one-stop state-of-the-art venue for all your golfing needs head to MyGolf – Dubai’s first premium indoor golf and entertainment lounge, located in International City’s Dragon Mart 2. Here you can work on your driving on the virtual range, gain access to the state-of-the-art technology to fix your swing, work with professionals to hone your chipping and putting, or simply relax with a bite to eat and pick up a deal at the golf shop.

MyGolf, Dragon Mart 2, International City, Mon to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (058) 160 1983. @mygolfdubai

8. Get bendy at a pretty new stretching studio in Downtown

Ladies, a new studio has opened up in Downtown Dubai in Burj Vista and it looks like a pretty pink paradise. The award-winning stretching studio has seven signature stretching and functional workouts on offer which range from yoga and pilates to functional training, aerostretching and split school. If you’re a first-timer, then don’t feel intimidated as there are class options to help you out. Read more here.

Top Stretching, Level 2, Tower 1, Burj Vista, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (058) 511 5600, topstretching.me/downtown

9. Dine at celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s new restaurant

Jamie Oliver is adding to his restaurant portfolio in the region with the opening of Jamie’s Italian at The Dubai Mall. The casual Italian cuisine includes fresh pasta, homemade pizza and sweet desserts. Elsewhere on the menu, you’ll find an array of colourful salads, tasty sides and plenty of antipasti, all of which celebrate the best seasonal produce. PS: There are also plans to open a Jamie’s Italian in Dubai Hills Mall in the coming months.

Jamie’s Italian, Lower Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall, 11am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 362 7500, @jamiesitaliangcc

10. C amp overnight at The Green Planet in Dubai

Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, The Green Planet at City Walk is once again opening its doors for guests to stay overnight for a memorable camping trip. Tents will be pitched in the tropical bio-dome (that’s home to 3,000 plants and animals) and there will be a number of activities planned out including rainforest tours, a nature-themed movie or storytime the whole family will enjoy, dinner and breakfast and more. You will even get to feed the animals in the morning and have a behind the scenes tour. The Green Planet camping package is priced at Dhs700 for a regular tent for two guests, or a large tent for Dhs1,200 for a group of four.

Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, available every Fri and Sat until Aug 27, Dhs700 for two and Dhs1,200 for four. Tel: (800) 7699. thegreenplanetdubai.com