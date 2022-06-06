Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

June

Hive’s Theatre Festival 2022

When: All weekends in June

Where: Zabeel Ladies Club, Oud Metha

This month-long theatre event is the largest children’s festival in the Middle East region, directed and produced by The Hive. The plays you will see at this festival are all on novels by popular British novelist, Roald Dahl. Expect popular works to come to life in 25 plays performed over the weekends in June. Take the full family along as it is free to attend. Read more here and for updates, stay tuned to @liveathive. Reserve here.

Hive’s Theatre Festival 2022, Zabeel Ladies Club, Oud Metha, Dubai, @liveathive

Oleanna by David Mamet

When: June 11 and 18, and July 2 and 9

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

Oleanna by David Mamet is the Courtyard’s first full-length production since the theatre opened its doors in 2013. The two-character only play follows two unique and captivating characters – a female college student and her professor. The student is concerned about failing her class and is frustrated because she doesn’t understand the professor’s overly verbose lectures. The professor offers to help his student and by doing so, bends the rules if she agrees to meet with him to discuss the material, one-on-one… The performance is open to adults over the age of 15. The show is free to attend but you need to RSVP here.

Courtyard Playhouse, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, free to attend, Tel: (0)50 986 1760, courtyardplayhouse.com

UK Pink Floyd Experience

When: June 15 and 16

Where: Dubai Opera

The UK Pink Floyd Experience authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, including impressive video projection on a large circular screen and a stunning light show. The rock concert will feature over 50 years of hits by the legendary band in a show that spans over two and half hours. Hits will include The Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. The spellbinding show will celebrate all things Floyd and will appeal to fans of all ages. Prices start from Dhs175. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Alice in Wonderland

When: June 18, 2pm and 5pm

Where: Dubai Opera

Turning Pointe Youth Ballet – an award-winning studio in UAE – is gracing the Dubai Opera stage yet again, this time presenting Alice in Wonderland. Join Alice and the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole where you will experience a world of magical fantasy from the Madhatter’s tea party to The Cheshire Cat, The Caterpillar, The Queen of Hearts and many more. Ticket prices start from Dhs130, purchase here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Henry V

When: June 24 and 25

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to screens across the world and this month you can watch a William Shakespeare classic, Henry V. Although new to the throne, Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France but faces resistance. Can the new inexperienced ruler prove to his people that he is fit to guide a country into war?

Courtyard Playhouse, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 986 1760, courtyardplayhouse.com

Creeps

When: June 24 to 26

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

This play is an adaption of Lutz Hubner’s play Creeps. If you love reality show, this play is one to see. It follows three glamourous young women who are taking a shot at television superstardom. It revolves around their studio audition with an ‘invisible producer’ and how it changes their lives forever. There’s plenty of comedy but the girls find themselves on an insightful journey on their quest to find their dream job and discover themselves and the meaning of friendship in the unlikeliest of circumstances and places. Tickets will be available soon on platinumlist.net

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

Whitney – The Ultimate Tribute To A Legend

When: June 25

Where: Theatre by QE2

This show celebrates the life and work of American singer Whitney Houston. She is known for her stunning soprano voice and stage presence selling over 200 million albums worldwide before her death in 2012. She was hailed as the most awarded artist of all time by Guinness World Records collecting more than 600 awards throughout her career. Marcia Lynette will reflect Houston’s incredible life and talent on stage belting out hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love and much more. Early bird tickets start from Dhs150. Book here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

July

Louis Tomlinson World Tour

When: July 2

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Formerly one-fifth of the superstar boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 2. When he takes to the stage in Dubai, fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, Walls, as well as a string of his solo hits such as Just Like You, Back To You and Just Hold On. You can purchase tickets here.

September

Romeo and Juliet

When: September 9 to 11

Where: Dubai Opera

Romeo and Juliet (a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev) is based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. A synopsis of the tragic love story: A young man and woman named Romeo and Juliet fall passionately in love but their families are embroiled in a bloody feud. They secretly wed but tragic events force Romeo to battle and kill Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin. The consequence? He is expelled from the city and Juliet’s parents force her to marry Paris. As a drastic measure, she takes a potion that makes her appear to be dead so she can flee with Romeo. Unfortunately, Romeo fails to get this message and goes to grieve at her grave. To escape his grief, he takes a vial of potion that kills him. Juliet finds Romeo dead upon awakening. She is devastated and stabs herself.

Romeo and Juliet, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 9 1o 11, prices start from Dhs325 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Michael Lives Forever: A Tribute to Michael Jackson

When: September 23 and 24

Where: Dubai Opera

A huge Michael Jackson tribute is taking place at Dubai Opera in September. Come Together with other moonwalkers to watch the tribute artist, Rodrigo Teaser perform the best of MJ’s hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, Black or White and much more. According to a Dubai Opera poster, it will be the world’s largest homage to the King of Pop. Besides music that will see your feet being a Slave to the Rhythm, there will be time-travelling choreography and costumes – yes, the ankle-length silver single striped trouser, standout jacket – the works.

Michael Lives Forever, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on Sept 23 and 24, prices start from Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Crusty Demons

When: September 23

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Crusty Demons are renowned for making the impossible happen and are known to make headlines around the world. Think world record jumps and countless stunts that were previously thought impossible. Riders here push to go bigger, faster, higher, and more insane than ever before (gulp). Expect to see freestyle motocross, new tricks, and carnage by internationally-renowned riders, Quad FMX, Globe of Death, a Guinness World Record attempt and more. Oh, and of course, there will be lighting and special effects.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

October

Jazz Classics with Dubai Opera Big Band

When: October 1

Where: Dubai Opera

Love the Dubai Opera Big Band? We do, and they’re back in October to wow you with some good ol’ jazz classics. Think music by the legendary Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, Nina Simone and many more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 1, prices start from Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Justin Bieber – Justice World Tour

When: October 8 and 9

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Justin Bieber will be performing in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on October 8 and 9 bringing his record-setting Justice World Tour to the city. The 28-year old hit Canadian singer rose to fame back in 2009 when he was discovered by an American record executive and signed with RBMG Records. Some of his popular tunes include Peaches, Stay, Ghost, Honest, Love Yourself, Stuck with U and many more. Purchase tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show

When: October 27 and 30

Where: Dubai Opera

Riverdance are dancing their way to Dubai yet again, this time to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The grammy-winning spectacle will take on Dubai Opera with a powerful and stirring reinventions from October 27 to 30. Reserve your spot here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 27 to 30, prices start from Dhs325, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November

OneRepublic

When: November 12

Where: To be announced

American pop-rock band OneRepublic will be performing in Dubai on November 12. At the moment, the location for the concert has not yet been announced and we are waiting for the tickets to be released. It is expected, with superstars like this, that the concert will be in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

OneRepublic Live in Concert, venue and time to be confirmed, Nov 12, @onerepublic

The Magic of Rob Lake

When: November 25 and 27

Where: Dubai Opera

Love magic and illusions? You don’t want to miss Rob Lake at the Dubai Opera this November. Lake is one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists and performs some crazy illusions and entertains millions across network television and audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide.

440 8888. dubaiopera.com Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 25 and 27, prices start from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)4