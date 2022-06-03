Food, fun, events and studios, these are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Chalet-style staycays and wholesome fun at Bab Al Nojoum

When you’ve lived in the country for a little while, it’s easy to think you’ve experienced all the hotel scene has to offer. With a constant stream of new properties to choose from, the 48-hour ‘getaway’ can start to feel a little overwhelming in itself. But a weekend away in Abu Dhabi on Hudayriyat Island at Bab Al Nojoum provides something a little different – a no-frills, wholesome camping experience with just enough mod-cons to make your stay comfortable and cosy. Check out the A-frame chalets, which each come with its own plunge pool, beach access, and mini-kitchen and fridge. Bring drinks, snacks and boardgames for a most relaxing weekend away. The superior chalets cost Dhs1,393 and fits six people (four comfortably), with several other fun accommodation available. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

Fun and flavour parades at… Carnival by Tresind

A hallmark of the Tresind brand has been to surprise and delight in equal measure at each of its outlets. Whether it’s exquisite gastronomy at Tresind Studio, otherworldly vegetarian dining at Avatara, or delivering a playful romp into the rustic joys of Indian cuisine at Carnival by Tresind. The latter, we found out, lives up to its theatrical name with a new chef’s tasting menu (Dhs299 per person) prepared by Chef Vinu Raveendran, served alongside tableside theatrics, and enough liquid nitrogen to blanket Dubai Opera’s auditorium. Come ready to embrace the bells, whistles and spinning wheels, and you’ll be rewarded with a nine-course party parade of flavours and fun. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

Tucking into a sweet and savoury delight at… Slaw

You’re only 43 once, right? Well, not if you’re What’s On. We’re declaring the entire month of June as our birthday, and to celebrate we’ve teamed up with our wonderful mates at Slaw for an epic sweet-meets-savoury birthday burger. You can get it to dine-in at their branches in Jumeirah, Barsha and newly opened Al Khawaneej for a wallet friendly Dhs43. What’s inside, you ask? a glorious mess of plucky fried chicken, special Oh Yeah! and homemade peanut butter sauce and vanilla ice cream, topped with a lollipop stick and candy floss. Happy birthday to us. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

Staycationing in style at… ME Dubai

It’s home to a lobby that’s been Instagrammed hundreds – probably thousands – of times, but that shouldn’t be the only reason you book your summer staycation at ME Dubai. Housed inside The Opus, this Business Bay property is the only one of its kind in the world, in that both its interiors and exteriors were designed by the late Zaha Hadid. Jaw-dropping architectural feats aside, ME Dubai has the sleek, dark-hued, futuristically-lit guest rooms of a five-star stay plucked from the future, and staff go the extra mile to make each moment of your getaway memorable. The long swimming pool gets the perfect afternoon sun, while adjacent Deseo is a chic spot for an evening meal, with inventive and well-thought out Latin American dishes on the agenda. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

Celebrating taco Tuesday with… Burro Blanco

I love Mexican food, and it’s always my go-to when I can’t decide what to order on Deliveroo. This week the team and I tried out Burro Blanco, a fun Mexican kitchen with a store in Business Bay. We ordered a mix of burritos, tacos and the chicken taquitos and I could tell by the 10-minutes of silence (save for a few ‘mmm’s) while everything was demolished, that the dishes had been a hit. The guac especially ticked the boxes with its creamy texture and fresh flavour. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Upping my culinary game with… ARM Knives

After using the same blunt knife for the past three years, I was well overdue a replacement. I’d seen a recommendation for a local brand run by a Dubai-based chef and reached out to find out more. Alex was super helpful in making a recommendation, and I opted with the all-rounder Chef’s Knife to start off my collection, which arrived the same day and came in a fancy box. It’s super sharp and versatile and has already helped me up my chopping game. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

Relaxing with a spa deal at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah has a reputation as a party hotel, and while it certainly knows how to make some noise, it also knows a thing or two about serenity. The sign of a truly exceptional place is whether or not you return, and FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s REFIVE spa has become my local. I’ve even returned with friends, thanks to its spa, lunch and beach access deal – it’s Dhs399 and runs from Monday to Thursday. It includes a 45-minute massage; Italian food at Cinque, Mediterranean tapas at Beach by FIVE or international dishes at BLVD on One; and beach access. Request to have your treatment in one of the pods upstairs, and you’ll be cocooned in comfort. Eat, massage, rave, repeat. – Kohinoor Sahota, Online Reporter

Tasting caviar at 12 Chairs in SLS Dubai

The three words – Champagne and caviar – are enough to paint a picture of absolute decadence. And that’s exactly what 12 Chairs at SLS Dubai delivers, especially if you have a spare Dhs1,200 to indulge in its nine-course tasting menu. (Note: there are cheaper options, which include a ladies’ night.) The tiny treats pair caviar with macaroons, madeleines and more. You are taught how to eat caviar – on the back of your hand, darling – and can wash it down with glasses of bubbly. It all feels uber-exclusive and oh-so Dubai, as only a dozen people can be seated around the bar. So, if you’ve ever been caviar curious, this is the go-to place.– Kohinoor Sahota, Online Reporter

Indulging in a Royal Afternoon Tea at… One&Only Royal Mirage

I love an afternoon tea and there a few to choose from as the world over celebrates Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee. The one I’ve ticked from the list thus far is One&Only Royal Mirage. There are savoury and sweet delights including Roaster Chicken and Walnut sandwiches, smoked salmontini salmon, my all-time fave – scones and clotted cream, and much more. The team have also created a delicious ‘Crown & Glory’ drink which is the Queen’s favourite cocktail of Dubonnet and gin which makes it a must try. It’s a limited-edition afternoon tea available only until June 5.– Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

Plain ol’ excited for… Jurassic Park Dominion

This is one movie I’ve been looking forward to since the start of the year. Jurassic Park was the first ever movie I saw in the cinema at Al Nasr Cinema (yeah, I’m a Dubai kid and if that cinema still existed that’s where I would have watched it) and I love the memories that pop up whenever I watch it. This weekend I’m going to treat myself to a marathon of the entire series to get up to speed before I head on over to Vox Cinemas to watch the latest toothy action on the big screen. For you other dino fans out there, it releases on June 9. – Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

