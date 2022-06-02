End the working week on a high…

If you want to give your post-work drinks an upgrade, then book yourself onto one of these ladies’ nights. Whether the words free-flowing drinks or unlimited bites do it for you, you are spoilt for choice. Here are the best Friday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Andreea’s

What’s the deal: Andreeas Beach Club offers a three course menu and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 11pm on Fridays all for Dhs135. The DJ will be spinning tunes and the good vibes will be rolling.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Bleu Blanc

What’s better than a ladies’ night on a Friday? A ladies’ night on multiple nights of the week, that’s what. You’ll find just that at gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and 30 per cent off the a la carte menu. Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Wed, Thu and Fri 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

Bounty Beets

What’s the deal: Cute restaurant Bounty Beers offers unlimited bites and five drinks for Dhs129, or a main course and dessert with five drinks for Dhs149 on Fridays.

Up-Beet, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tue and Fri 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7333. facebook.com/bountybeets

Hi Five

What’s the deal: On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday it’s Dhs99 for three hours of unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu from 5pm.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Fri 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (055) 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

Images: Instagram/Provided

