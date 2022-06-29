The best new nightlife venues in Dubai

From city sundowner spots to speakeasy’s and Parisienne-inspired gems…

Looking for a new watering hole to mix up your drinking circuit? With a new year comes a slew of new bars in Dubai to try. Whether it’s an underground drinking den or a sleek rooftop with incredible views, these are the best new bars in Dubai you need to try.

Sinners

Like to be the ‘in the know’ one in your crew? Then organise a night out to Sinners, a newly opened speakeasy-style bar that replaces Cartel in the InterContinental Dubai Marina. Only opening on Fridays and Saturdays, this hidden weekend spot is dressed in dramatic velvets and deep hues of crimson and cranberry, finished with sultry chandeliers and a geometric-print floor. A creative mixology menu is home to all the classics, as well as a few inventive signature sips.

Sinners, above La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 10pm to 3am, Fri and Sat. @sinners.dxb

Cirque Le Soir

Same same, but different. After an eight year run, Cirque Le Soir closed its doors in 2019. But now it’s back in a brand new location, inside the Sheraton Grand Hotel, taking the space formerly occupied by Cue Lounge (Alice Lounge before that, and Novikov before that). A regular rotation of shows take place on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which are produced and directed by the expert team from the original Cirque Le Soir in London, so you can expect some jaw-dropping feats, gravity-defying acts and even some never-seen-before stunts.

Cirque Le Soir, Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, 10pm to late, Tues, Thurs, Fri and Sat. Tel: (056) 511 1311, @cirquelesoirdubai

Green Room at Soho Garden

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a secret bar? There’s something especially exciting about walking through a hidden door to discover an exclusive party happening behind it. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, as Green Room has opened its (secret) doors. There’s a regular rotation of events to look forward to, from ladies’ nights on Tuesday and Thursday to a Wednesday evening R&B brunch and a burlesque brunch with Dubai-based talent Ayesha Reid on Friday and Saturday.

Green Room, Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to late. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @greenroomsoho

Storm

Prepare to step into the future as a brand new nightclub called Storm is now open at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. Storm is set over a sprawling three-storey space with two indoor levels and a rooftop terrace backdropped by the Palm Jumeirah skyline, that will serve as a stunning alfresco spot for drinks in the cooler months. Storm’s vibrant, ultra-modern interiors have been designed to be photographed, with avant-garde features such as a uniquely shaped DJ booth, mask face entrance and patterned neon lighting.

Storm, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 3am daily. Tel: (054) 236 9999, stormclubdubai.com

The Mansion

The Mansion is located in Five Jumeirah Village, and is the latest venue to open in the thriving party hotel. The Mansion will be a 1920s Gatsby-inspired space, featuring black and gold furnishings digital art screens and graffiti designed by renowned artist Pichi Avo. With installations spread across two levels, the club boasts a private entrance and seating for up to 300 people. The club will open four nights per week from Wednesday to Saturday, with Wednesdays kicking off the event programme with an open format ladies’ night. A sharing-style menu will deliver top notch Japanese cuisine with a wide range of sushi, or go all out and order the ‘Caviar Show Spectacular’ – a kilogram of Sevruga Caviar delivered by bodyguards in a gold tin (priced at Dhs10,000).

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed to Sat from June 1, 10pm til late. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Salmon Guru

Hailing from Madrid, Salmon Guru is consistency recognised as one of the world’s best bars, and it’s just landed in Dubai. Taking up an intimate spot in the ME Dubai, this cosy watering hole has the same kitsch feel as the original in Spain with vibrant neon signs and walls lined with colourful ornaments. The mixology menu, which has been overseen by Diego Cabrera, is seriously impressive, with clever concoctions served up in everything from traditional glass coupe’s to fire breathing dragons.

Salmon Guru, ME Dubai, Business Bay, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (052) 814 9537, @salmongurudubai

Electric Pawn Shop

Inspired by the vibrant era of New York’s Chinatown in the 1970s is uber-cool underground bar, Electric Pawn Shop. The successor to Lebanon’s award-winning Electric Bing Sutt, you’ll find Electric Pawn Shop on the ground floor of the H Hotel. A fusion of underground music, contemporary design and an innovative drinks and bites menu makes Electric Pawn Shop. Guests can expect to gather around concrete island bars or on plush red velvet seats, browse a huge collection of vinyl records, and listen to beats from a rotation of DJs that will spin at the brick centre DJ booth.

Electric Pawn Shop, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 6pm to late daily. Tel: (050) 586 5510, electricpawnshop.com

Ernst

Promising an authentic Bavarian experience unlike any other in Dubai, Ernst is readying to open this May. Located inside the 25hours Hotel One Central this biergarten meets Wirtshaus is drenched in tradition, serving up countryside tavern favourites like barrels of craft German hops, warm pretzels, and proper schnitzels. A social space for drinking, dining and live music Ernst is all about making every guest feel welcome, whether they’re drinking from their personalised stein in the leafy garden or dining in the intimate private dining room.

Ernst, 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Centre Street. Tel: (0)4 210 2525, ernstbiergarten.com

Taikun

Taikun became a firm favourite on the ladies’ night and dinner-and-a-show circuit thanks to its daring and dazzling roster of shows. And after shutting its doors in Vida Downtown, Taikun reopens on Tuesday May 3. When we checked out the stunning cabaret show last year, the talented cast of singers and dancers got pulses racing with a three-hour multi-act set of captivating performances: a semi-clothed male dance duo moving in sync, a powerhouse vocalist in a floor length dress – expect to be wowed each time the curtains part.

Taikun Dubai, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, 7pm to 3am, Tues to Sun. Tel: (056) 545 4070, @taikundubai

La Mezcaleria JBR

Business Bay’s buzzing bar La Mezcaleria has opened a second branch, this time on JBR. The popular Latin American spot’s new outpost has the same vibrant design elements, but with a more laid-back feel and expanded, international menu. Downstairs offers a space for relaxed and intimate culinary affairs, while the upstairs lounge plays host to evening sundowners and live DJ sets. The new menu, reimagined to include a variety of dishes spanning from East to West, has all the Latin American classics: tacos, quesadillas and beloved mains, but also adds some more all-pleasing options like burgers and sandwiches at lunchtime, and Japanese ceviches and sushi on the a la carte menu.

La Mezcaleria, Pavilion, The Beach opposite JBR, now open. Tel: (056) 520 2020, lamezcaleriadxb.com

Laguna Lounge

A new laid-back seaside spot has opened its doors on the Palm Jumeirah beachfront. You’ll find Laguna Lounge on the sands of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, promising to bring breezy Cyclades vibes to the city in the form of a laid-back Mediterranean lounge by day, which transforms to an open-air, late-night spot after dark. Come by day and enjoy a dip in the water, before retreating to the dappled shade of the plush sofas or a cushy private cabana, and tuck into a long, lazy lunch of Mediterranean fare. After dark, Laguna Lounge transforms into a trendy beach bar, where lively DJ sets dictate the tempo for an evening spent sipping fruity sips or smoking shisha.

Laguna Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-the-palm.com

OPM Room

You might not have heard of OPM Room yet, and that’s exactly how they like it. This hidden lounge and nightclub inside the DoubleTree by Hilton JBR is masked behind a neon red, vault-like entrance, inviting guests for evenings of late night revelry and top DJ sets. Officially opening this May, a top roster of international DJs spin on the weekends, and guests can reserve plush red booths to dance the night away.

OPM Room, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai. Tel: (058) 177 9831, opmroomdxb.com