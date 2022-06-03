Make the most of the weekend…

While Saturdays are now synonymous with brunch, thanks to the new working week, there are still great ladies’ nights deals in Dubai. So whether you get excited by the words unlimited or free-flowing, here are the best Saturday ladies night deals in Dubai.

Atelier M

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Tuesdays.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Sama Lounge

What’s the deal: It’s Dhs99 for five glasses of wine or cocktails, plus you can get 30 per cent off of the food menu.

Same Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach, Bahar 7, Dubai, Sat 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 189 6214. samaloungedubai.com

Studio Al Khaleej

What’s the deal: This Arabic nightclub offers free free drinks from 8pm to 1am every night of the week to all ladies. So you can sip through your drinks while watching Arabic entertainment, from belly dancing to live music. Studio Al Khaleej, Capitol Hotel, Al Mina Road, Dubai, daily 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)56 416 8977. samaloungedubai.com