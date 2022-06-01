The best Thursday ladies' nights in Dubai
Save those dirhams…
Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. Here are the best Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.
Couqley
What’s the deal: This Cosy JLT bistro serves up free-flowing wine and selected cocktails for three hours between 6pm and 11pm on Thursdays when you purchase a main course for Dhs109. There are also special prices on starters and desserts.
Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae/offers
Hi Five
What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Tuesdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of free unlimited drinks between 9pm and midnight.
Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm, Thu 9pm to midnight. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com
ikandy ultralounge
What’s the deal: On Thursdays, enjoy a lazy Thursday evening pool brunch from 8pm to 11pm at ikandy ultralounge, where you can see the surrounding skyscrapers magically lit up at night. It includes free-flowing beverages and a selection of chef’s bites, whilst a DJ spins the decks. It’s priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.
ikandy ultralounge, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Thu 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 405 2703. shangri-la.com
La Carnita
What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Thursdays. You can eat three bites bursting with its street-style Mexican cuisine and enjoy three drinks including house wines, margarita or daiquiri for Dhs125.
La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 7pm. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae
Luchador
What’s the deal: Mamacita ladies’ night lets senoritas go loco with three house beverages and a taco platter for Dhs99.
Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Dubai, Thu 7pm. Tel: (04) 247 5555. luchadordubai.com
Nova Restaurant and Lounge
What’s the deal: Dinner-and-a-show spot Nova gives ladies sushi, oysters and unlimited drinks for Dhs120. There’s also live music and DJs.
Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 8pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 578 4444. @novadxb
Taikun
What’s the deal: You’ll get three courses of food and five wines at Taikun on Thursdays. It’s priced from Dhs399, depending where you are sitting. Make sure to stick around for their legendary shows which start from 9.30pm.
Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Thu 8pm. Tel: (0)5 0307 0941. taikundubai.com
The Tropical Room, B018
What’s the deal: B018.dxb is found on the 42nd floor on Media One Hotel, offering both a stylish cocktail bar and a slick nightclub under one roof. The Tropical Room is open daily while B018 club is reserved for the weekends. Every Thursday at the Media City bar, girls can drink for free between 10pm and 12.30am. Additionally, a happy hour runs daily between 6pm and 9pm, and guests can get half price drinks and food to start their night on a great note.
The Tropical Room, B018.dxb, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb
Warehouse
What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks.
Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Dubai, Tue and Thu. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com
Images: Provided