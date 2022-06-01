Save those dirhams…

Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. Here are the best Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Couqley

What’s the deal: This Cosy JLT bistro serves up free-flowing wine and selected cocktails for three hours between 6pm and 11pm on Thursdays when you purchase a main course for Dhs109. There are also special prices on starters and desserts.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae/offers

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Tuesdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of free unlimited drinks between 9pm and midnight.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm, Thu 9pm to midnight. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com

ikandy ultralounge

What’s the deal: On Thursdays, enjoy a lazy Thursday evening pool brunch from 8pm to 11pm at ikandy ultralounge, where you can see the surrounding skyscrapers magically lit up at night. It includes free-flowing beverages and a selection of chef’s bites, whilst a DJ spins the decks. It’s priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

ikandy ultralounge, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Thu 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 405 2703. shangri-la.com

La Carnita

What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Thursdays. You can eat three bites bursting with its street-style Mexican cuisine and enjoy three drinks including house wines, margarita or daiquiri for Dhs125.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 7pm. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Luchador

What’s the deal: Mamacita ladies’ night lets senoritas go loco with three house beverages and a taco platter for Dhs99.

Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Dubai, Thu 7pm. Tel: (04) 247 5555. luchadordubai.com