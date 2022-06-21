Brr… Here’s one way to cool off this summer…

Words you probably never hear during the summers include ‘Pass me a jacket, please?’ or ‘It’s cold in here!’, but at The London Project’s new cool ice bar this is exactly what you will hear.

The London Project at Bluewaters Island is launching a cool new ice bar to help beat the heat this summer. And when we mean cool, we mean that in both a literal sense and figuratively.

It opens on July 2 and is the first-ever licensed ice bar in all of the GCC. And it’s not there just to look good. The ice bar will serve up a number of one-of-a-kind cocktails.

It looks to be a must-try experience this summer where guests will find themselves inside a simulation of an ice castle. Inside, you will find icy decors including the popular ‘Iron Throne’ from the Game of Thrones made entirely of ice, penguins and more.

The main attraction is of course the Ice Bar which you can enjoy while sipping your favourite drink in a frozen glass.

Don’t worry about the below-freezing temperature as you will be handed a stylish faux fur coat when you enter to keep you warm.

It’s all very Instagrammable but this move is much more than just that. You see, The London Project has become an active advocate for the world’s biggest, most vulnerable species – Polar Bears. Through this event, The London Project hopes to raise awareness about these beautiful wild animals.

Want to check it out? To gain access to the Ice Bar, you will need to pay Dhs99 which includes a complimentary drink.

If you love a raw bar, pop on over to the gin bar which now serves up Hokkaido scallops, hamachi, black Angus tartare, Scottish king salmon, oysters of the day and flash blanched prawns. Pay Dhs499 and you’ll get three raw bar dishes or pay Dhs599 for five raw-bar dishes and you’ll get entry to the Ice Bar for three guests. Both offers also include a pink rose bottle or three cocktails.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Ice Bar opens on July 2, daily 12pm to 12am on weekdays and 12pm to 1am on weekends, Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Images: The London Project