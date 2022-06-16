Why not upgrade to a 24-karat dining experience?

Dubai is well-known for its gilded lifestyle, with fabulous buildings and fine-dining restaurants aplenty. So where else then, would there be so many menus featuring dishes with real gold?

From 24 karat cappuccinos to French toast and steak, these Dubai restaurants serve up dishes with edible gold.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Located in Downtown Dubai, this cafe has French Toast covered in gold. It is made using tres leches, vanilla beans and a saffron mixture and finally covered in 24 karat golden leaves. Served on the side are white chocolate ganache, strawberries and blackberries. All yours for Dhs220.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 583 0155. @hampsteadbakeryandcafe

Sahn Eddar

Being one of the world’s most iconic and only 7-star hotels, it’s not really any surprise that the Burj Al Arab has dedicated gold menu items. At Sahn Eddar, order the 24k gold cappuccino, where gold is blended into the foam and then heaped on top.

Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Rhain

Rhain (derived from Celtic language meaning ‘spear’) Steakhouse can be found at Conrad Dubai hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road and boast a top-notch selection of wet and dry-aged meats, Wagyu beef A5 Kobe and more. They offer up a 24k Gold Steak for Dhs745.

Rhain Steakhouse, Conrad Dubai, Trade Centre Area, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 718 1007. rhainsteakhouse.com

Scoopi Cafe

A number of dishes can be found with gold on the menu here at Scoopi. There’s an edible charcoal ice cream with edible gold for Dhs100 and a gold coffee for Dhs50. For a massive splurge, get the Black Diamond for Dhs3,000. Additionally, more dishes on the menu can be given the Midas touch for an additional Dhs100.

Scoopi, Jumeirah 3 – Dubai. Tel: (0)50 113 8497. @scoopicafe

Bosporus

Turkish restaurant Bosporus has launched UAE’s first Prime Gold Menu featuring six dishes wrapped in edible 24 karat gold. Dishes include Asado burger, baklava cheesecake, kebab and if you really want to impress, pay Dhs950 for a gold Tomahawk steak. You can even opt for a gold cappuccino for Dhs85

Available at all Bosporus branches in UAE, @thebosporus

Punjab Grill Dubai

Chef Sandeep Ail, of Punjab Grill picked up the award for Chef of the Year at our What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021. Dubai residents can now savour his dishes as the restaurant recently opened its doors in Dubai at The Oberoi earlier this month. The oyster dish (pictured above) is made with coconut pearls, and pineapple, topped with gold flakes.

Punjab Grill, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 444 1444. oberoihotels.com

Images: Social