Make a splash at a waterpark, tick off all the rides at your favourite theme park, or enjoy an annual pass for a fraction of the usual cost…

If you’re staying in the UAE this summer, you’ll want to be filling your calendar with fun things to do. And luckily there’s no shortage of those. Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, thrill seekers can enjoy the biggest and best theme parks and water parks at a seriously good discount, simply for being a UAE resident.

Here are the best theme park deals for UAE residents.

Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld

Yas Waterworld is an adventure-themed park with more than 40 slides and attractions, telling the story of an Emirati child, Dana’s search for a lost pearl. Thrill rides include Bubble’s Barrel, Rush Rider, and the region’s largest suspended roller coaster, Bandit Bomber. Get together with family and friends this summer and when you buy four tickets, you’ll only pay for three, which slashes the price of each ticket from Dhs270 to Dhs202.50. If your group is larger than 4 people, a further 25 per cent discount will be applied on additional Single Day tickets purchased in the same transaction. Just make sure everyone in the group has a valid Emirates ID. Result!

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, 10am to 7pm Sun to Thurs, 1pm to 10pm Fri, 10am to 9pm Sat. Tel: (0)2 496 8000, yaswaterworld.com

Ferrari World

Thrill seekers, this one’s for you. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a homage to some of the world’s most exhilarating hypercars, and its collection of thrilling attractions features over 40 record-breaking roller coasters, including the world’s fastest rollercoaster. Looking to try something even more hair-raising? At the end of 2020, Ferrari World added a scenic walking tour over the park’s iconic red roof and a two-track zipline to give you even more opportunities to face your fears. Head here with three of your favourite thrill-seeking UAE resident mates and you’ll pay for three tickets rather than four, making the price of each ticket Dhs232.50, rather than Dhs310, for UAE residents. If your group is larger than 4 people, a 25 per cent discount will be applied on additional Single Day tickets purchased in the same transaction.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 10am to 8pm Mon and Tues, 12pm to 8pm Weds to Sun. Tel: (600) 511115, ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Warner Bros. World

A wonderland for Warner Bros. fans, you can hunt for clues with Scooby-Doo, go on adventure with Bugs Bunny and embark on a mission with a real-life superhero all under one climate-controlled, fully immersive roof at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. There’s more than 29 action-packed rides and family-friendly experiences to check out, spread across six themed lands including Cartoon Junction, Bedrock and Gotham City. Like its Yas Island neighbours, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is offering four tickets for the price of three, which slashes the price of each ticket from Dhs310 to Dhs232.50 for UAE residents. Again, for groups bigger than four, all additional tickets will be priced at Dhs232.50, provided they’re bought in the same transaction.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 10am to 8pm Mon and Tues, 12pm to 8pm Weds to Sun. Tel: (600) 511115, wbworldabudhabi.com

Dubai

Aquaventure

With 22 hectares of water-based fun to discover, Aquaventure is a Dubai day out worth braving the summer heat for. Across three super-sized towers there’s more than 100 rides to discover, whether you’re just looking to chill out on the rapids, or face your fears on The Leap Of Faith. You can pick up free aqua socks to protect your feet and leave your shoes behind, and when you’re not on the rides there’s spots like Aquaventure Beach where you can take a break, or Splashers’ Island, where little ones can enjoy endless hours of fun. To avoid the biggest queues head down early and tick your bucket list slides off first, but with so many rapids, rides and racers to try out, you won’t ever have to wait too long. Aquaventure tickets are priced at Dhs199 for UAE residents, or for real water-lovers, there’s the option to upgrade your ticket to also include access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium, with combined tickets priced at Dhs229.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, daily, 9.45am to 6.30pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 426 0000, atlantis.com

Dubai Parks & Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts is effectively four action-packed theme parks in one, with the supersized attraction made up of Motiongate, serving up themed entertainment and rides from three of the largest and most successful motion picture studios in Hollywood – DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures and Lionsgate; Bollywood Parks, offering six fun zones filled with attractions inspired by the greatest Bollywood blockbusters; Legoland, a family-friendly fun park filled with over 40 Lego themed rides, shows, building experiences and attractions; and Legoland waterpark, where you can splash your way around 20 Lego-themed water slides and rides. On ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ UAE residents can pick from any of the four parks and enjoy 40 per cent off a single park entry ticket, making access just Dhs198. It’s valid on Tuesdays only, with the exception of public holidays, and you’ll need to pre-book before the day to avail the offer. Emirates ID’s will be checked at entry, so make sure you’re carrying it with you.

Dubai Parks & Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Opposite Palm Jebel Ali, opening times vary, from Dhs198. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Enjoy a splashing day out at Wild Wadi Waterpark where there’s rides for all ages. For those in search of an intensive thrill, check out the Jumeirah Sceirah or Tantrum Alley with plenty of fast-paced shoots and slides. For a little more of a moderate adventure, the family-friendly Burj Surj slide will swill you around in rubber dinghys. The master blaster slides will test your nerve, as will the wipe out, rip tide and breakers bay. Not about the thrills? Check out Juha’s Journey, the relaxing lazy river, or Juha’s Dhow and Lagoon, the fun family play area. Babies and toddlers are welcome at the waterpark in certain areas of course. When you book online, UAE resident rates are priced at Dhs169 for adults and Dhs129 for children under 1.1 metres through the week, and Dhs189 for adults and Dhs139 for children under 1.1 metres on weekends. If you prefer to pay at the gate, you’ll be charged Dhs179 for adults and Dhs139 for children under 1.1 metres through the week, and Dhs199 for adults and Dhs149 for children under 1.1 metres on weekends. All children under 3 enter for free.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, next to Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah, from Dhs169 adults and Dhs129 children. Tel: (0)4 348 4444, jumeirah.com

Laguna Waterpark

Make waves at La Mer this summer and enjoy unlimited days out at Laguna Waterpark. The park boasts hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who like a more relaxed approach to a day at the waterpark. A regular ticket is priced from Dhs145 online or Dhs210 at the gate, but those looking to return time and again, the waterpark has introduced a UAE-exclusive annual pass, priced at just Dhs499. The annual pass offers unlimited entry for a fully 12 months, including public holidays, as well as a 20 per cent discount on retail merchandise, food and drink, as well as at Dubai attractions Dubai Parks & Resorts and The Green Planet.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm daily, annual pass Dhs499. Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided