Here are 6 of the hottest ways to keep cool in Dubai this summer

You won’t brrrlieve some of them…

The temperature in Dubai is set to hit 48ºC in the coming days and… we don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but this is just the start of the summer season.

If you’re looking for ways to keep cool besides opening a can of cold pop or indulging in ice cream, here are some spots to visit that will help you cool down.

Chill out in this Ice Lounge

Did you know there’s a place in Dubai that’s permanently set to minus-six degrees? –that’s four degrees colder than that at Ski Dubai. Chillout Ice Lounge located at Time Square Center is truly a cool spot that’s sure to give you a break from Dubai’s summer heat. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around the many cool ice sculptures. If you’ve already visited – they’ve changed up the ice sculptures to now reflect life under the sea. To help you warm up, the lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of desserts, mocktails and confectionery. Per child it’s Dhs65 and per adult it’s Dhs80. Book here and be sure to visit the ‘deals’ section.

Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, 10pm to 10pm daily, from Dhs70 per adult. Tel: (0)4 341 8121. @chillouticeloungedubai

Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice-cold chamber

Cryotherapy has been a treatment of choice for athletes and wellbeing seekers for a while now but Resync – located just next to Barry’s Bootcamp in Downtown Dubai – is the city’s most luxe studio to freeze your assets. Wearing little more than your swimmers, a pair of gloves and snug North Face slippers, wellness seekers head-on into a fully enclosed cryo chamber where temperatures peak at a numbing -110 degrees. Just three minutes inside its frosty chamber is enough to release endorphins, create a sense of euphoria, heal sore muscles, even skin tone and boost metabolism.