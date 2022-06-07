Here are 6 of the hottest ways to keep cool in Dubai this summer
You won’t brrrlieve some of them…
The temperature in Dubai is set to hit 48ºC in the coming days and… we don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but this is just the start of the summer season.
If you’re looking for ways to keep cool besides opening a can of cold pop or indulging in ice cream, here are some spots to visit that will help you cool down.
Chill out in this Ice Lounge
Did you know there’s a place in Dubai that’s permanently set to minus-six degrees? –that’s four degrees colder than that at Ski Dubai. Chillout Ice Lounge located at Time Square Center is truly a cool spot that’s sure to give you a break from Dubai’s summer heat. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around the many cool ice sculptures. If you’ve already visited – they’ve changed up the ice sculptures to now reflect life under the sea. To help you warm up, the lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of desserts, mocktails and confectionery. Per child it’s Dhs65 and per adult it’s Dhs80. Book here and be sure to visit the ‘deals’ section.
Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, 10pm to 10pm daily, from Dhs70 per adult. Tel: (0)4 341 8121. @chillouticeloungedubai
Immerse yourself in a -110°C ice-cold chamber
Cryotherapy has been a treatment of choice for athletes and wellbeing seekers for a while now but Resync – located just next to Barry’s Bootcamp in Downtown Dubai – is the city’s most luxe studio to freeze your assets. Wearing little more than your swimmers, a pair of gloves and snug North Face slippers, wellness seekers head-on into a fully enclosed cryo chamber where temperatures peak at a numbing -110 degrees. Just three minutes inside its frosty chamber is enough to release endorphins, create a sense of euphoria, heal sore muscles, even skin tone and boost metabolism.
Ground Floor, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Dhs350 a session. Tel: (0)437 99244. resync.ae
Last chance: Watch a movie surrounded by snow
Vox Cinemas has teamed up with Ski Dubai to offer a chilly cinema experience. At the moment on the cinema list is Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange, The Lost City and Jurassic World Dominion. You’ll receive gloves, boots, jackets and everything else you need to keep warm. Each seat even has its own designated heater. Do note though, that it does get pretty cold so in addition to the jackets you’re provided, come dressed up in layers.
Snow Cinema, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily, prices start from Dhs100 per person. uae.voxcinemas.com
Dunk into an ice bath
View this post on Instagram
If we told you there are people in Dubai who take ice baths for fun, would you believe us? The Wim Hof method has picked up in popularity in recent years, causing wellness lovers to (gleefully) sit in a bath of ice. The concept focuses on specific breathing methods to withstand freezing temperatures, which aims to boost your immune system, improve concentration and mental well-being, as well as willpower. Book on 050 881 8735.
Ski Dubai
We know this is a super obvious one but it does the job and it’s fun. Ski Dubai is arguably one of the coolest attractions in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in Mall of the Emirates. Inside you’ll find loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche Café. Costs vary on your choice of activity. Check out the prices here.
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com
Skate around at Dubai Ice Rink
Another one of the cool indoor activities in Dubai that will certainly cool you down! The ice averages -5 degrees Celsius which means it can definitely get chilly. At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (or try to at least) with their daily sessions for all levels. Private lessons are also available for four years old and above.
Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs93.50. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com